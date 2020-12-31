The ‘Ratatouille’ TikTok musical is finally here. Here’s what you need to know



As the great Chef Gusteau would say, “Anyone can cook.”

And apparently, anyone can produce a musical, as proved by the creative minds of TikTok, which have cooked up a live production inspired by Pixar’s “Ratatouille.”

Over the summer, TikTok users wrote, composed, costumed and choreographed a musical version of the hit Disney film about a culinary rat. And this week, “Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical” is premiering with Broadway and TV actor Tituss Burgess in the starring role.

The theatrical social-media phenomenon gained traction when TikTok star Emily Jacobsen (@e_jaccs) performed an original ode to Remy, the little rodent chef who could power a five-star Parisian restaurant in the 2007 animated film.

Between then and now, a slew of TikTok users have pitched in their own skills and ideas, auditioning for the movie’s leads, designing sets and playbills, sewing costumes and composing additional musical numbers — including an amusing tango between Remy’s human companion, Linguini, and no-nonsense cook Colette.

Disney is not affiliated with Friday’s event, which will double as a fundraiser for the Actors Fund, providing aid to artists amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s everything you need to know about the Gen-Z-powered show.



What time is the show, and where can I watch it?

“Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical” premieres at 4 p.m. Pacific Friday via TodayTix Presents. The virtual show will be available to stream on demand through Jan. 4, and tickets ranging from $5 to $50 can be purchased up until wrap day.

Who’s in the cast?

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” star Burgess will lead the pandemic production as the beloved Remy the Rat.

Other cast members include theater talents Wayne Brady (Django), André De Shields (Ego), Adam Lambert (Emile), Andrew Barth Feldman (Linguini), Priscilla Lopez (Mabel), Mary Testa (Skinner) and Kevin Chamberlin (Gusteau), who previously joined in on the TikTok fun with his own rendition of the famed chef’s solo tune, “Anyone Can Cook.”

Rounding out the performers are Ashley Park (Colette) and Owen Tabaka (Young Ego), along with ensemble members Cori Jaskier, Talia Suskauer, Nikisha Williams, JJ Niemann, John-Michael Lyles, Raymond J. Lee and Joy Woods.



What about the TikTok masterminds?

Don’t worry, the TikTok creatives whose viral work has been pulled for the show will receive credit and compensation for their contributions.

Among the TikTok users involved in the production are Jacobsen, Danny Bernstein (@dannykbernstein), Gabbi Bolt (@fettuccinefettuqueen), Chamberlin (@chamberlin_kevin), RJ Christian (@rjthecomposer), Nathan Fosbinder (@fozzyforman108), Sophia James (@sophiajamesmusic), Katie Johantgen (@katiejoyofosho), Daniel Mertzlufft (@danieljmertzlufft), Alec Powell (@phisherpryce) and Blake Rouse (@blakeyrouse).

Their catchy creations will be bolstered by a professional cast and 20-piece Broadway Sinfonietta orchestra .



Who else is involved?

“Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical” — also known fondly in the TikTok-verse as the “Ratatousical” — is a collaborative effort among the TikTok users, as well as Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley, who adapted the music for the benefit production directed by Lucy Moss and choreographed by Ellenore Scott.



Anything else?

Yes, please enjoy this sampling of “Ratatouille"-inspired TikTok gems as an appetizer to today’s main course. Au revoir!