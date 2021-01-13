‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond has been hospitalized
Actor Dustin Diamond, known for playing Samuel “Screech” Powers in the hit 1990s sitcom “Saved by the Bell,” has been hospitalized.
A representative for Diamond confirmed Tuesday afternoon that he was in the hospital, but declined to provide further details regarding his whereabouts or condition.
On Tuesday morning, TMZ reported that Diamond, 44, was admitted to a hospital in Florida over the weekend after experiencing body pain.
Doctors have reportedly run multiple tests and conducted a biopsy to determine the cause of the pain.
In 1989, “Saved by the Bell” introduced Diamond to audiences as Screech, the geeky best friend of protagonist Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) at Bayside High. Diamond is not among the original cast members who recently returned for Peacock’s acclaimed 2020 reboot of the series, which featured Gosselaar, Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater), Elizabeth Berkley (Jessie Spano), Lark Voorhies (Lisa Turtle) and Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski).
Since starring in the teen comedy, Diamond has appeared in several TV series, including multiple “Saved by the Bell” spinoffs. He also penned a 2009 “Saved by the Bell” memoir, titled “Behind the Bell,” recounting his experience working on the beloved show.
In 2015, Diamond was convicted of two misdemeanors — carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct — linked to a barroom fight in Wisconsin.
