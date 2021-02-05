Christopher Plummer remembered fondly by ‘Sound of Music,’ ‘Knives Out’ stars

Academy Award-winning actor Christopher Plummer’s career spanned nearly 70 years. As news of his death spread Friday, many people shared remembrances and memories of numerous famous roles from his prolific career.

His “Sound of Music” costar, Julie Andrews, sent her condolences in a statement.

“The world has lost a consummate actor today and I have lost a cherished friend,” the actress said. “I treasure the memories of our work together and all the humor and fun we shared through the years. My heart and condolences go out to his lovely wife Elaine, and his daughter Amanda.”

Others chimed in via social media.

“We watched the #SoundOfMusic so much when I was a boy that he and the Von Trapps felt like family,” actor Daniel Dae Kim tweeted with an image of Plummer tearing apart a Nazi flag from a scene in the movie. “Rest In Peace, legend.”

Images of Plummer as Capt. Von Trapp in “The Sound of Music” were among those most widely shared.Others remarked on his work in films such as “Beginners,” “All the Money in the World” and even “Star Trek IV,” where he played a Klingon general. Still, others remembered his acclaimed work on stage.

Actor Chris Evans, who starred opposite Plummer in one of the screen legend’s final projects, 2019’s “Knives Out,” was among the first to pay tribute on Twitter. In the Oscar-nominated film, Plummer played mystery author Harlan Thrombey, while Evans portrayed his grandson, Ransom.

“This is truly heartbreaking,” Evans wrote. “What an unbelievable loss. Few careers have such longevity and impact. One of my favorite memories from Knives Out was playing piano together in the Thrombey house between setups. He was a lovely man and a legendary talent.”

The breakout star of “Knives Out,” Ana de Armas, also penned a touching tribute on Instagram. De Armas spent the most time on screen with Plummer as Harlan Thrombey’s nurse, Marta Cabrera.

“My heart is broken, my dear Chris. I feel your loss deep inside,” De Armas shared along with a sweet photo of her and Plummer having a laugh on set. “How lucky was I having you next to me in what’s been one the best experiences of my career.

“Thank you always for your laughter, your warmth, your talent, your stories about Marilyn, the vitamins when I got sick, your patience, your partnership and your company. I will always think of you with love and admiration. Rest In Peace.”

Jamie Lee Curtis, who played Harlan Thrombey’s eldest daughter, Linda Thrombey-Drysdale, posted a portrait on Facebook that she’d taken of Plummer on the first day of “Knives Out” filming. “I had very little work with him,” she said, “but we made a lovely connection. His work in that movie is full of life, love and longing. A beautiful portrayal. Honored to have been able to work with him.”

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt captured the overwhelming sentiment succinctly, tweeting that Plummer was “one of the greats.”

Other tributes came from social media accounts for professional organizations, studios, film festivals, media franchises and awards shows.

“Christopher Plummer beguiled audiences across generations in memorable roles from Captain von Trapp in ‘The Sound of Music’ to Harlan Thrombey in ‘Knives Out,’” tweeted the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. “He worked steadily for 60+ years, winning a Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 2012 for ‘Beginners.’ He will be missed.”

Read more tributes to Plummer below, including some from the original child stars of “The Sound of Music.”

Deeply saddened to hear of Chris Plummer’s passing. He was a lovely, brilliantly talented man, with a wickedly witty sense of humor. And he was extremely sweet to me. I will miss him. — Kym Karath (@KymKarath) February 5, 2021

Mr. Plummer, thank you for inspiring a generation. Your legacy will always live on. pic.twitter.com/7Vu2awv2c9 — Knives Out (@KnivesOut) February 5, 2021

The Sound of Music is a sad one today as Christopher Plummer has left us today. He was giant of stage and screen, winner of an Academy Award for “Beginners.” He died at age 91 with his wife of 53 years, Elaine Taylor, by his side. Rest in eternal music, Captain Von Trapp. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 5, 2021

RIP Christopher Plummer. Brilliant actor and truly a great human. I had to rough him up in this movie and he insisted on doing it himself instead of a stunt man. Legend pic.twitter.com/ydWmp6Xoof — Dean Norris (@deanjnorris) February 5, 2021

RIP Christopher Plummer, who brought the world many great performances including these 13 incredible seconds where he is the world’s most perfect man. https://t.co/6oCJ1FG1SY — Erin accountability, then unity Ryan (@morninggloria) February 5, 2021

Christopher Plummer was truly one of the original white heartthrobs. RIP king ❤ — Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) February 5, 2021

One of the many reasons to love #ChristopherPlummer.

I loved you well Christopher Plummer, my first true crush. Rest in Peace you handsome dreamboat. — Garbage (@garbage) February 5, 2021

“Blossom of snow, may you bloom and grow, bloom and grow forever.” RIP Christopher Plummer. You lit up screen and stage over a lifetime of art. My thoughts are with your family and friends. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) February 5, 2021

We're saddened to hear of Christopher Plummer’s passing. His legacy as our Captain will live on in THE SOUND OF MUSIC forever. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this time.♥️ pic.twitter.com/hDV3q1opzJ — The Sound of Music (@SoundofMusic) February 5, 2021

So we’re just gonna lose them all back-to-back? Sheesh! 💔



Christopher Plummer, Legendary ‘Sound of Music’ Star, Dies at 91 https://t.co/MsxoKuDjRU via @variety — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) February 5, 2021

RIP, Christopher Plummer. Thank you for so many years of entertainment. #BePeace https://t.co/O8VnTWRjdP — Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) February 5, 2021

Rest in peace Christopher Plummer 🥲 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 5, 2021

Christopher Plummer... one of the greats. <3 pic.twitter.com/Nv0ANVQeWf — Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) February 5, 2021

This icon. ❤️



Rest in Peace, Christopher Plummer. pic.twitter.com/Z020BTeecG — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 5, 2021

Christopher Plummer beguiled audiences across generations in memorable roles from Captain von Trapp in "The Sound of Music" to Harlan Thrombey in "Knives Out." He worked steadily for 60+ years, winning a Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 2012 for "Beginners." He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/Mu6KRJTk7P — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 5, 2021

Pixar remembers Christopher Plummer, who as Charles Muntz in Up, taught us that “adventure is out there.” Rest in peace, good friend. pic.twitter.com/FzvjPeVraf — Pixar (@Pixar) February 5, 2021

We're saddened to hear of the passing of Christopher Plummer. A true legend, and one that left a mark on our franchise with an incredible villain in General Chang. RIP. pic.twitter.com/Pgo0i9q5Mw — Discovery Writers (@StarTrekRoom) February 5, 2021

RIP to the legendary Christopher Plummer. So many incredible, iconic performances. pic.twitter.com/rgfRQXxPWN — John Cohen (@JohnCohen1) February 5, 2021

Just about everyone alive right now has an iconic Christopher Plummer performance that’s contemporary to them. He just kept going. What a career. RIP pic.twitter.com/0zsjfi1wAC — ben mekler (@benmekler) February 5, 2021

