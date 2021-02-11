‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ finds her happy ending, with help from a Beverly Hills surgeon

The saga of “Gorilla Glue Girl” Tessica Brown has finally come to an end — and Michael Obeng, the plastic surgeon who rescued the Louisiana woman from her own hardened hair, is from right here in Southern California.

“It’s over. Over. Over,” Brown said in a TMZ video as she scratched her scalp with relief after the procedure. “I need my hair done” before Valentine’s Day, she added.

It’s a happy ending for the viral story, which at first glance perhaps seemed amusing but turned out to be an absolute horror show once the surface was scratched.

About a month ago, Brown said, she ran out of her Göt 2b Glued hairspray — and grabbed Gorilla Glue Spray Adhesive instead. She wound up with essentially solid hair, impermeable to shampoo, as she explained in TikTok videos posted Feb. 3. “Bad, bad, bad idea,” she said. “My hair, it don’t move.”

Advertisement

That first video went viral, big time. Brown told TMZ that she brought her story to social media because her hair-induced headaches were getting more severe, the tingling was getting worse, and she couldn’t think of any more possible solutions.

After trying suggestions from the masses — rubbing alcohol, conditioners, coconut oil, tea tree oil, wrapping it all up in plastic overnight — Brown went to a local emergency room, but that didn’t help either. Her extreme discomfort is clear in video clips she posted along the way.

Advertisement

Even Chance the Rapper wound up commenting on the not-so-funny aspect of it all, saying he was glad people were supporting Brown through her struggle. “When I watched the video the second time it was hard to laugh cause I could tell shorty genuinely didn’t know she had put one of the worlds most powerful adhesives in her [hair]. I hope she recovers well,” he tweeted Saturday.

Even Gorilla Glue was distressed, tweeting Monday, “We are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair. We are glad to see in her recent video that Miss Brown has received medical treatment from her local medical facility and wish her the best.”

Enter Obeng, a plastic surgeon who has a private practice in Beverly Hills. After testing a few things and figuring out what was most likely to undo the damage, he offered to perform the $12,500 procedure for free, with TMZ taping the results.

Brown flew from Louisiana to California on Wednesday.

Advertisement

By Thursday, TMZ reported, Brown was whole again — albeit with much less hair, because her long ponytail had been cut off days earlier. But what remained was once again mobile, which was a big step up.

“Now I wish I had a weave,” she said in the operating-room video as she ran her manicured fingers through her short hair. Meanwhile, a Go Fund Me effort has raised more than $21,000 toward her medical bills.

Brown was put under light anesthesia while Obeng performed the four-hour procedure. Her full recovery time will be two to three months, he said.

Advertisement

Obeng told TMZ that his cure involved medical-grade adhesive remover, aloe vera, olive oil and a dash of acetone. “The goal is to be able to dissolve the glue, and not burn her scalp,” he told CBS2.

Who knew that was the recipe for a miracle?