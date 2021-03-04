What’s playing at the drive-in: ‘Raya and the Last Dragon,’ ‘Coming 2 America’ and more

Craving a flick on the big screen? Here’s our latest rundown of new and classic movies playing at drive-ins, pop-ups or rooftops near you. We’ll update as new titles and showtimes are added.

Arena Cinelounge Drive-In

Parking lot, 1625 N. Las Palmas Ave., Hollywood

$30-$100 per car; advance purchase required. arenascreen.com

“Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry,” 8:15 p.m. March 10

“The Five Rules of Success,” 9:05 p.m. March 11

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” 6:15 p.m. March 7

“Mank,” 6:15 p.m. March 8

“My Salinger Year,” 6:15 p.m. March 10

“Nomadland,” 6:50 p.m. March 5, 8 p.m. March 6, 8:40 p.m. March 8, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. March 9

“Pixie,” 8:50 p.m. March 5

“Sacrifice,” 10:05 p.m. March 6

“The Shade Shepherd,” 6:10 p.m. March 6

“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” 8 p.m. March 7

Drive-In at the Roadium

The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance

$30 per car; tickets also available on site. eventbrite.com

“Spy Kids,” 7 p.m. March 5

“Stand By Me,” 7 p.m. March 12

“Men in Black,” 7 p.m. March 19

“Mean Girls,” 7 p.m. March 26

“Toy Story 2,” 6:30 p.m. April 2

“Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse,” 6:30 p.m. April 9

“The Little Rascals” (1994), 6:30 p.m. April 16

“Sister Act,” 6:30 p.m. April 23

“Liar Liar,” 6:30 p.m. April 30

The Frida Cinema Drive-In

Mess Hall at Flight, 1705 Flight Way, Tustin

$25, $30 per vehicle; advance purchase required. thefridacinema.org

“Minari,” 7 p.m. March 7

“Young Frankenstein,” 7:30 p.m. March 11

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” 7:30 p.m. March 12

“The Twilight Saga: New Moon,” 7:30 and 11:59 p.m. March 13

“Mulholland Drive,” 8 p.m. March 18

Double feature: “King Kong” (1922) with “Godzilla” (1954), 8 p.m. March 19

“An American Werewolf in London,” March 26

“Life of Pi,” 7:30 p.m. March 27

Hollywood Legion Drive-In

The Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

$65-$80; advance tickets required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

“Da 5 Bloods,” 7 p.m. March 5-6

“Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb,” 6 p.m. March 7

“The Shining,” 8:45 p.m. March 7

“The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring,” 7 p.m. March 8

“2001: A Space Odyssey,” 7 p.m. March 9

“The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers,” 7 p.m. March 10

“The Goonies,” 6:15 p.m. March 11

“King Kong (1933),” 9 p.m. March 11

“The Maltese Falcon,” 6 p.m. March 12

“The African Queen,” 8:30 p.m. March 12

“Frozen II,” 6 p.m. March 13

“Dazed and Confused,” 8:45 p.m. March 13

“The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King,” 7 p.m. March 14

“Apocalypse Now: Final Cut (2019),” 7:30 p.m. March 24

“Steamboat Bill, Jr.,” 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. March 27

The Hollywood Roosevelt/Drive-In Theatre

Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel parking lot, 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

$45-$75; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com

“The Karate Kid” (1984), 7:30 p.m. March 7

“The Karate Kid Part 2,” 10:30 p.m. March 7

“National Lampoon’s Van Wilder,” 7:30 p.m. March 14

“National Lampoon’s Animal House,” 10:30 p.m. March 14

“The Breakfast Club,” 7:30 p.m. March 21

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” 10:30 p.m. March 21

“Kill Bill: Vol. 1,” 7:30 p.m. March 28

“Kill Bill: Vol. 2,” 10:30 p.m. March 28

The Hollywood Roosevelt/Tropicana Movie Nights

Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, Tropicana Pool & Cafe (rooftop), 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

$12-$42; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com

“The Big Lebowski,” 8 p.m. March 9

“Pulp Fiction,” 8 p.m. March 17

“The Commitments,” 8 p.m. March 23

“American Beauty,” 8 p.m. March 30

Mission Tiki Drive-In Theatre

10798 Ramona Ave., Montclair

$10; ages 5-9, $1; younger than 5, free. missiontiki.com

“Boogie,” 7:30 and 11:50 p.m. March 5-6, 7:30 p.m. March 7-8

“Chaos Walking,” 7:30 and 11:45 p.m. March 5-6, 7:30 p.m. March 7-8

“Judas and the Black Messiah,” 9:20 p.m. March 5-8

“Minari,” 9:45 p.m. March 5-8

“Monster Hunter,” 9:40 p.m. March 5-8

“Raya and the Last Dragon,” 7:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. March 5-6, 7:30 p.m. March 7-8

“Tom & Jerry” (2021), 7:30 p.m. and 12:25 a.m. March 5-6, 7:30 p.m. March 7-8

“Wonder Woman 1984,” 9:30 p.m. March 5-8

Paramount Drive-In Theatres

7770 Rosecrans Ave., Paramount

$10; ages 5-8, $4; younger than 5, free. paramountdrivein.com

“Chaos Walking,” 10:05 p.m. March 5-6, 10:35 p.m. March 7 and 9, 10:05 p.m. March 10-11

“Raya and the Last Dragon,” 7 p.m. March 5-6, 7:30 p.m. March 7 and 9, 7 p.m. March 10-11

“Tom & Jerry” (2021), 7 and 9:50 p.m. March 5-6, 7:30 and 10:20 p.m. March 7 and 9, 7 and 9:50 p.m. March 10-11

Parking Lot Cinema

Sears parking lot, 211 W. California Ave., Glendale

$23-$37 per car and driver; $8 each additional passenger; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

“Sixteen Candles,” 6:30 p.m. March 5

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” 8:40 p.m. March 5

“Toy Story 2,” 7 p.m. March 7

“Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” 7 p.m. March 12

“Cheech & Chong’s New Movie,” 9:15 p.m. March 12

“John Wick,” 7 p.m. March 13

“Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse,” 7:30 p.m. March 14

“The Departed,” 7:45 p.m. March 17

“Terminator 2: Judgment Day,” 7:30 p.m. March 19

Regency Theatres’ the Plant Drive-In

7876 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys

$30 per car; advance purchase required. regencymovies.com

“Tom & Jerry” (2021), 6 and 8:30 p.m. March 5 and 7, 7 p.m. March 8-10

Rubidoux Drive-In

3770 Opal St., Riverside

$10; ages 5-9, $1; younger than 5, free. rubidouxswapmeet.com

“Chaos Walking,” 7 and 11:30 p.m. March 5-6, 7 p.m. March 7-11

“The Marksman,” 9:20 p.m. March 5-11

“Raya and the Last Dragon,” 7, 9:25 and 11:50 p.m. March 5-6, 7 and 9:25 p.m. March 7-11

“Tom & Jerry” (2021), 7 p.m. and midnight, March 5-6, 7 p.m. March 7-11

“Wonder Woman 1984,” 9:05 p.m. March 5-11

Secret Movie Club

Parking lot, 1917 Bay St., downtown L.A.

$23, $28 per car and driver; $8 each additional passenger; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

“Before Sunrise,” 7:30 p.m. March 10

“Before Sunset,” 9:50 p.m. March 10

“Kill Bill: Vol. 1,” 7:30 p.m. March 20

“Kill Bill: Vol. 2,” 10 p.m. March 20

Segerstrom Movie Nights

Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Julianne and George Argyros Plaza, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa

$20-$40 per pod; advance tickets required. scfta.org

“Hidden Figures,” 6:30 p.m. March 5

“The LEGO Movie,” 6:30 p.m. March 6

“Roman Holiday,” 6:30 p.m. March 12

“Hello, Dolly!” 6:30 p.m. March 13

Street Food Cinema/Malibu

King Gillette Ranch, 26800 Mulholland Highway, Malibu

$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and under free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

“Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens,” 7:30 p.m. April 3

Street Food Cinema/Santa Monica

Santa Monica Airport, 3233 Donald Douglas Loop S., Santa Monica

$20 per car plus $8 per person; age 3 and younger, free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

“High School Musical,” 6:10 p.m. March 5

“Bridesmaids,” 8:30 p.m. March 5

“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” 6:10 p.m. March 6

“Get Out,” 8:50 p.m. March 6

“Toy Story 3,” 6:15 p.m. March 12

“Selena,” 8:50 p.m. March 12

“Moana,” 6:15 p.m. March 13

“Crazy Rich Asians,” 7:15 p.m. March 14

“Grease,” 10 p.m. March 14

“Raiders of the Lost Ark,” 7:20 p.m. March 19

“Back to the Future,” 10 p.m. March 19

“Monsters, Inc.” 7:20 p.m. March 20

“La La Land,” 9:45 p.m. March 20

Van Buren Drive-In Theatre

3035 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside

$10; ages 5-9, $1; younger than 5, free. vanburendriveintheatre.com

“Chaos Walking,” 7:30 and 11:30 p.m. March 5-6, 7:30 pm. March 7-8

“Minari,” 9:45 p.m. March 5-8

“Monster Hunter,” 9:30 p.m. March 5-8

“Raya and the Last Dragon,” 7:30 p.m. and midnight March 5-6, 7:30 p.m. March 7-8

“Tom & Jerry” (2021), 7:30 p.m. and 12:15 a.m. March 5-6, 7:30 p.m. March 7-8

“Wonder Woman 1984,” 9:30 p.m. March 5-8

Vineland Drive-In Theatre

443 N. Vineland Ave., Industry

$4, $10; younger than 5, free. vinelanddriveintheater.com

“Chaos Walking,” 9:45 p.m. March 5, 7 and 9:45 p.m. March 6, 9:45 p.m. March 7, 7 p.m. March 8, 9 p.m. March 9, 7 p.m. March 10

“Cherry,” 9:45 p.m. March 5-6, 7 and 9:45 p.m. March 7, 9:45 p.m. March 8, 7 and 9:45 p.m. March 9-10

“Coming 2 America,” 7 and 9:45 p.m. March 5-10

“Minari,” 7 p.m. March 5-7, 9:45 p.m. March 8, 7 p.m March 9, 9:45 p.m. March 10

“My Salinger Year,” 7 p.m. March 8 and 10

“The Truffle Hunters,” 9:45 p.m. March 5, 7 p.m. March 7 and 9

“Willy’s Wonderland,” 9:45 p.m. March 6-10

WE Drive-Ins

The Mark, 302 Colorado Ave., Santa Monica

$30 per vehicle; advance purchase required. wedriveins.com

“Raya and the Last Dragon,” 6 and 8:30 p.m. March 5-7, 6:30 p.m. March 8-10, 6 and 8:30 p.m. March 11-13, 7 and 9:15 p.m. March 14, 7 p.m. March 14-18