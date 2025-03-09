Catherine O’Hara has power, Kathryn Hahn wants money: ‘The Studio’ team tells all at SXSW

With an opening allusion to Robert Altman’s 1992 classic “The Player,” Apple TV+’s new comedy “The Studio” tees up an age-old subject — how the Hollywood sausage is made — for the 21st century.

Starring Seth Rogen as put-upon studio head Matt Remick, who tries to balance his cinephilia with the demands of the job, the series turns topics like corporate intellectual property and meddling execs into high comedy (and high stress) situations. “The Studio” also features Catherine O’Hara as Remick’s recently canned predecessor, Ike Barinholtz as his dissolute colleague and best friend, Kathryn Hahn as the lot’s aggressive marketing chief and Chase Sui Wonders as a newly minted member of the studio’s development brass.

Ahead of the series’ March 26 premiere, the team behind the show stopped by the L.A. Times studio at SXSW on Saturday to discuss how the power dynamic between actors and executives has evolved, what the general public gets wrong about studio chiefs and why “streamers are not the underdogs in today’s Hollywood.” Watch the full interview below.