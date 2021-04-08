Classic movies at local theaters and drive-ins: ‘Singin’ in the Rain,’ ‘Pulp Fiction’ and more
Craving a flick on the big screen? Here’s our latest rundown of classic movies and cult favorites playing now or coming soon to a theater, drive-in, pop-up or rooftop near you. We’ll update as new titles and showtimes are added.
Drive-In at the Roadium
The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance
$30 per car; tickets also available on site. eventbrite.com
“Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse,” 7:30 p.m. April 9
“The Little Rascals” (1994), 7:30 p.m. April 16
“Sister Act,” 7:30 p.m. April 23
“Liar Liar,” 7:30 p.m. April 30
“Cars,” 8 p.m. May 7
The Frida Cinema Drive-In
Mess Hall at Flight, 1705 Flight Way, Tustin
$25, $30 per vehicle; advance purchase required. thefridacinema.org
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” 8 p.m. April 9
“Twilight: Eclipse,” 8 p.m. April 15
“Selena,” 8 p.m. April 16
Double feature: “Alien” with “Aliens,” 8 p.m. April 17
“The Big Lebowski,” 8 p.m. April 20
“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (1974), 8 p.m. April 29
“Jacob’s Ladder,” 8 p.m. May 11
Hollywood Legion Drive-In
American Legion Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
$65-$80 per vehicle; advance tickets required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com
“The Shawshank Redemption,” 7:45 p.m. April 11
“Thelma & Louise,” 7:45 p.m. April 21
“Mulholland Drive,” 8 p.m. April 27
Hollywood Legion Theater
American Legion Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
$14-$20; advance tickets required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com
“Singin’ in the Rain,” 7:30 p.m. April 10
Lots of stories are told about “Singin’ in the Rain,” about the blood, sweat and tears it took to make that most joyous of musicals.
The Hollywood Roosevelt / Tropicana Movie Nights
Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, Tropicana Pool & Cafe (rooftop), 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
$12-$42; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com
“Mamma Mia!” sing-along, 8 p.m. April 12
“Mad Max: Fury Road,” 8 p.m. April 13
“Rock of Ages,” 8 p.m. April 19
“Pitch Perfect 2,” 8 p.m. April 26
“Terminator: Dark Fate,” 8 p.m. April 27
Movies in Your Car at Seaside Cinema
Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 Harbor Blvd., Ventura
$29 per car; advance purchase required. concertsinyourcar.com
“Jumanji: The Next Level,” 7 p.m. April 16
“Toy Story,” 7 p.m. April 23
“Spider-Man: Homecoming,” 7 p.m. May 7
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” 7:30 p.m. May 13
“Clueless,” 7 p.m. May 14
Poolside Dinner & a Movie
900 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.
$45 per person (includes dinner); advance purchase required. eventbrite.com
“Thor: Ragnarok,” 7:30 p.m. April 9
“Aquaman,” 7:30 p.m. April 10
“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” 7:30 p.m. April 16
“Hairspray” (2007), 7:30 p.m. April 17
“Goodfellas,” 7:30 p.m. April 23
“Pulp Fiction,” 7:30 p.m. April 24
“10 Things I Hate About You,” 8 p.m. April 30
“Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” 8 p.m. May 1
“Pretty Woman,” 8 p.m. May 7
“Selena,” 8 p.m. May 8
Secret Movie Club / Bergamot Station
Parking lot, 2525 Michigan Ave., Santa Monica
$23-$37 per car and driver; $8 each additional passenger; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com
“The Big Sleep,” 7:45 p.m. April 17
“The Big Lebowski,” 10:15 p.m. April 17
Secret Movie Club / DTLA
Parking lot, 1917 Bay St., downtown L.A.
$23, $28 per car and driver; $8 each additional passenger; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com
“Pulp Fiction,” 8 p.m. April 15
“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,” 8 p.m. April 16
“Field of Dreams,” 8 p.m. April 18
“Pineapple Express,” 8 p.m. April 20
“Hereditary,” 8 p.m. April 22
Secret Movie Club / Parking Lot Cinema
Sears parking lot, 211 W. California Ave., Glendale
$23-$37 per car and driver; $8 each additional passenger; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com
“Toy Story 3,” 7:45 p.m. April 11
Street Food Cinema / Malibu
King Gillette Ranch, 26800 Mulholland Highway, Malibu
$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and younger, free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com
“Jurassic Park,” 8:15 p.m. May 15
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.