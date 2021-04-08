Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Classic movies at local theaters and drive-ins: ‘Singin’ in the Rain,’ ‘Pulp Fiction’ and more

Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds in "Singin' in the Rain."
Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds in the classic 1952 MGM musical “Singin’ in the Rain,” screening Saturday at the newly reopened Hollywood Legion Theater.
(Movie Poster Image Art / Getty Images)
By Matt CooperListings Coordinator 
Share

Craving a flick on the big screen? Here’s our latest rundown of classic movies and cult favorites playing now or coming soon to a theater, drive-in, pop-up or rooftop near you. We’ll update as new titles and showtimes are added.

Drive-In at the Roadium
The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance
$30 per car; tickets also available on site. eventbrite.com

“Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse,” 7:30 p.m. April 9
“The Little Rascals” (1994), 7:30 p.m. April 16
“Sister Act,” 7:30 p.m. April 23
“Liar Liar,” 7:30 p.m. April 30
“Cars,” 8 p.m. May 7

The Frida Cinema Drive-In
Mess Hall at Flight, 1705 Flight Way, Tustin
$25, $30 per vehicle; advance purchase required. thefridacinema.org

Advertisement

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” 8 p.m. April 9
“Twilight: Eclipse,” 8 p.m. April 15
“Selena,” 8 p.m. April 16
Double feature: “Alien” with “Aliens,” 8 p.m. April 17
“The Big Lebowski,” 8 p.m. April 20
“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (1974), 8 p.m. April 29
“Jacob’s Ladder,” 8 p.m. May 11

Hollywood Legion Drive-In
American Legion Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
$65-$80 per vehicle; advance tickets required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

“The Shawshank Redemption,” 7:45 p.m. April 11
“Thelma & Louise,” 7:45 p.m. April 21
“Mulholland Drive,” 8 p.m. April 27

Hollywood Legion Theater
American Legion Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
$14-$20; advance tickets required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

Advertisement

“Singin’ in the Rain,” 7:30 p.m. April 10

Movies

Stanley Donen and Gene Kelly’s 1952 ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ stands the test of time

Movies

Stanley Donen and Gene Kelly’s 1952 ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ stands the test of time

Lots of stories are told about “Singin’ in the Rain,” about the blood, sweat and tears it took to make that most joyous of musicals.

The Hollywood Roosevelt / Tropicana Movie Nights
Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, Tropicana Pool & Cafe (rooftop), 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
$12-$42; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com

“Mamma Mia!” sing-along, 8 p.m. April 12
“Mad Max: Fury Road,” 8 p.m. April 13
“Rock of Ages,” 8 p.m. April 19
“Pitch Perfect 2,” 8 p.m. April 26
“Terminator: Dark Fate,” 8 p.m. April 27

Advertisement

Movies in Your Car at Seaside Cinema
Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 Harbor Blvd., Ventura
$29 per car; advance purchase required. concertsinyourcar.com

“Jumanji: The Next Level,” 7 p.m. April 16
“Toy Story,” 7 p.m. April 23
“Spider-Man: Homecoming,” 7 p.m. May 7
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” 7:30 p.m. May 13
“Clueless,” 7 p.m. May 14

Poolside Dinner & a Movie
900 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.
$45 per person (includes dinner); advance purchase required. eventbrite.com

“Thor: Ragnarok,” 7:30 p.m. April 9
“Aquaman,” 7:30 p.m. April 10
“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” 7:30 p.m. April 16
“Hairspray” (2007), 7:30 p.m. April 17
“Goodfellas,” 7:30 p.m. April 23
“Pulp Fiction,” 7:30 p.m. April 24
“10 Things I Hate About You,” 8 p.m. April 30
“Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” 8 p.m. May 1
“Pretty Woman,” 8 p.m. May 7
“Selena,” 8 p.m. May 8

Advertisement

Secret Movie Club / Bergamot Station
Parking lot, 2525 Michigan Ave., Santa Monica
$23-$37 per car and driver; $8 each additional passenger; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

“The Big Sleep,” 7:45 p.m. April 17
“The Big Lebowski,” 10:15 p.m. April 17

Secret Movie Club / DTLA
Parking lot, 1917 Bay St., downtown L.A.
$23, $28 per car and driver; $8 each additional passenger; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

“Pulp Fiction,” 8 p.m. April 15
“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,” 8 p.m. April 16
“Field of Dreams,” 8 p.m. April 18
“Pineapple Express,” 8 p.m. April 20
“Hereditary,” 8 p.m. April 22

Advertisement

Secret Movie Club / Parking Lot Cinema
Sears parking lot, 211 W. California Ave., Glendale
$23-$37 per car and driver; $8 each additional passenger; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

“Toy Story 3,” 7:45 p.m. April 11

Street Food Cinema / Malibu
King Gillette Ranch, 26800 Mulholland Highway, Malibu
$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and younger, free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

“Jurassic Park,” 8:15 p.m. May 15

Entertainment & ArtsMoviesThings to Do
Matt Cooper

Matt Cooper compiles the Los Angeles Times’ theater, classical music, dance, museum and gallery listings, and the movie openings and events & revivals listings, in addition to writing the TV This Week column and Weekend Picks. In his spare time, he enjoys seeing live theater, classical music and dance, visiting museums and galleries, going to the movies and watching TV.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement