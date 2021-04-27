Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Entertainment & Arts

Welcome to ‘Asian Enough,’ Season 2

Asian Enough podcast logo
(Designed by Katy Kirton)
Share
Share

From the Los Angeles Times, “Asian Enough” is a podcast about being Asian American — the joys, the complications and everything in between. In each episode hosts Jen Yamato, Johana Bhuiyan, Tracy Brown and Suhauna Hussain of The Times invite special guests to share personal stories and unpack identity on their own terms. They explore the vast diaspora across cultures, backgrounds and generations, and try to expand the ways in which being Asian American is defined.

In the first season we spoke to Vice President Kamala Harris, actor John Cho and director Lulu Wang, among others. In our second season we’ll bring you intimate, hard-hitting conversations with actors Sandra Oh and Lucy Liu, novelist Min Jin Lee, rapper Ruby Ibarra, sociologist Anthony Ocampo, drag performer Jujubee, and others. Season 2 premieres May 11, with new episodes dropping every Tuesday through August. Subscribe for free on Apple, Spotify or anywhere you get your podcasts.

California

Listen to ‘Asian Enough’ Season 1

California

Listen to ‘Asian Enough’ Season 1

“Asian Enough” is a podcast about being Asian American — with guests like John Cho, Lulu Wang, Mina Kimes, Margaret Cho and Padma Lakshmi.

More Coverage

Shyong: On a new podcast about Asian American identity, we talk about the struggle to feel we’re ‘enough’

Advertisement
Advertisement

Credits

The team behind our Asian Enough podcast includes LA Times reporters and hosts Jen Yamato, Johana Bhuiyan, Tracy Brown and Suhauna Hussain, and executive producer Abbie Fentress Swanson. Our engineer is Mike Heflin. Our original music was composed by Andrew Eapen. Asian Enough was created by Frank Shyong and Jen Yamato. Special thanks to Julia Turner, Clint Schaff, Lora Victorio, Brittany Hite, Jarondakie Patrick, Mary Kate Metivier, Alison Farias, Katy Kirton, Geoff Berkshire and Ben Muessig.
Entertainment & Arts

More From the Los Angeles Times