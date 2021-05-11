Hollywood Bowl 2021: Every show scheduled for the summer (so far)
The Hollywood Bowl is back after an 18-month COVID-19 closure. The Los Angeles Philharmonic and conductor Gustavo Dudamel start things off with special free concerts for frontline workers followed with an official 2021 season kickoff July 3 and 4 with fireworks and Kool & the Gang. Also in the lineup: Christina Aguilera, Cynthia Erivo, Yo-Yo Ma repeating his amazing solo feat, H.E.R. in the singer-songwriter’s first concert with an orchestra, Viola Davis narrating “Peter and the Wolf,” “Black Panther” performed as the Bowl’s first Marvel live-to-picture screening, plus “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in Concert.”
Most of the Bowl will be reserved for ticket buyers with proof of vaccination; smaller sections will be designated for those with negative COVID-19 tests.
Season subscriptions are on sale now. Single tickets go on sale May 18 for the July 3 and 4 concerts; they go on sale June 1 for other shows. Here’s the lineup released by the L.A. Phil on Tuesday. For more details, go to www.hollywoodbowl.com.
May 15: Free concert for frontline workers. L.A. Phil with Gustavo Dudamel conducting
May 17: Free event for frontline workers. “P!nk: All I Know So Far,” an early screening for the new documentary.
May 22: Free concert for frontline workers. L.A. Phil with Dudamel and soprano Gabriella Reyes
June 12: Free concert for frontline workers. Thundercat, Flying Lotus
June 26: Free concert for frontline workers. La Santa Cecilia
July 3-4: Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular, Kool & the Gang, Hollywood Bowl Orchestra with conductor Thomas Wilkins
July 15: “Peter and the Wolf” with narrator Viola Davis; L.A. Phil with Dudamel
July 16: Christina Aguilera; L.A. Phil with Dudamel
July 18: Kamasi Washington, Earl Sweatshirt, Anne Litt host
July 20: “Tianyi Lu Conducts Pictures at an Exhibition” with L.A. Phil; Alison Balsom trumpet
July 22: L.A. Phil with conductor Enluis Montes Olivarconductor, Lukáš Vondráček piano
July 24: “Ledisi Sings Nina Simone,” L.A. Phil with conductor Thomas Wilkins
July 27: L.A. Phil with conductor Ruth Reinhardt, Eric Lu piano
July 30: Cynthia Erivo, L.A. Phil with conductor Thomas Wilkins
July 31: “The Princess Bride in Concert,” L.A. Phil with conductor David Newman
Aug. 1: “Reggae Night XIX” with Ziggy Marley, Wailing Souls, Travis Holcombe host
Aug. 5: L.A. Phil with conductor Gemma New, Isata Kanneh-Mason piano
Aug. 6-7: Tchaikovsky Spectacular With Fireworks, L.A. Phil with conductor Bramwell Tovey, Sterling Elliott cello, USC Trojan Marching Band
Aug. 8: Dave Koz & Friends Summer Horns Tower of Power
Aug. 10: “Dudamel conducts Gershwin,” L.A. Phil with Dudamel conducting, Jean-Yves Thibaudet piano, John Holiday countertenor
Aug. 12: “Dudamel Conducts the ‘New World,’” L.A. Phil with Dudamel, Randall Goosby violin
Aug. 13: H.E.R. with the L.A. Phil, Dudamel conducting
Aug. 15: “Blame it on Rio!” with Sergio Mendes and carnival dancers
Aug. 17: “Dudamel Leads Elgar and Grieg,” L.A. Phil with Dudamel, Sheku Kanneh-Mason cello
Aug. 19: “Dudamel Conducts Beethoven & Falla,” L.A. Phil with Dudamel conducting, María Dueñas violin, Pablo Ferrández cello, Sergio Tiempo piano, Isabel Leonard mezzo-soprano
Aug. 21: “Sing-A-Long Sound of Music,” Melissa Peterman host
Aug. 24: “Dudamel Leads Márquez and Tchaikovsky,” L.A. Phil with Dudamel conducting, Anne Akiko Meyers violin
Aug. 26: “Piazzolla & Tchaikovsky With Dudamel,” L.A. Phil with Karen Gomya violin
Aug. 27-28: Carlos Vives, L.A. Phil with Dudamel conducting
Aug. 31: “Ray Chen Plays Mendelssohn,” L.A. Phil with conductor Paolo Bortolameolli
Sept. 2: “Gershwin and Bonds,"L.A. Phil with conductor Thomas Wilkins , Aaron Diehl piano, Julia Bullock soprano
Sept. 3-5: “Maestro of the Movies,” L.A. Phil with conductor John Williams , conductor David Newman
Sept. 9: “Beethoven & Schumann,” L.A. Phil with conductor Marta Gardolińska, Hélène Grimaud piano
Sept. 10-12: “Black Panther in Concert,” L.A. Phil
Sept. 14: “Yo-Yo Ma: The Bach Project”
Sept. 17: “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in Concert,” Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, conductor Justin Freer
Sept. 18: Brittany Howard, Jamila Woods, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Novena Carmel host
Sept. 25: James Blake, Hollywood Bowl Orchestra with conductor Thomas Wilkins, Anthony Valdez host
Sept. 26: Herbie Hancock
Sept. 28: “Mozart Under the Stars With Dudamel,” L.A. Phil with Dudamel conducting, Martin Chalifour violin, Teng Li viola
