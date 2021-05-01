Several top L.A. County and O.C. museum exhibitions to see in May

The Wende Museum, the Culver City repository of Cold War artifacts, is the latest Southern California museum to begin welcoming visitors again after the long pandemic closure. The Wende joins a growing list of May museum options led by the “Made in L.A.” biennial at the Hammer Museum and the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens, the Yoshitomo Nara show at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, a Laguna Beach exhibition celebrating the work of 100-year-old painter Wayne Thiebaud, and two programs happening very soon at the California African American Museum in Exposition Park.

Check this May list for weekly updates, and before you go, call or go online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols. The shows that have our attention:

California African American Museum

Two Zoom events, one of which is tied to the in-person exhibition “Nikita Gale: Private Dancer.”

At 5 p.m. Monday the museum has an advance screening of the documentary “In Our Mothers’ Gardens” ahead of its Netflix premiere Thursday, followed by a talkback with director Shantrelle P. Lewis and participant Kokahvah Zauditu-Selassie. The film is described as a celebration of “the strength and resiliency of Black women and families through the complex, and oftentimes humorous, relationship between mothers and daughters.”

On Tuesday, writer, dancer and archivist Harmony Holiday performs poems inspired by the work of Tina Turner and the current exhibition “Nikita Gale: Private Dancer,” which closes May 9.

California African American Museum, 600 State Drive, Exposition Park, L.A. Closed Mondays. Free; reservations required. (213) 744-7432. caamuseum.org

Also on view: “Men of Change: Power. Triumph. Truth.” (through May 30); “Sanctuary: Recent Acquisitions to the Permanent Collection” (through July 11); “Sula Bermúdez-Silverman: Neither Fish, Flesh, nor Fowl” (through Sunday); “Enunciated Life” (through Aug. 15)

“See Thy Neighbor: Stern Photographers Thomas Hoepker and Harald Schmitt in the GDR”

Two photographers with very different points of view on East German life in the 1970s and ‘80s. On view through Oct. 24

Wende Museum, 10808 Culver Blvd., Culver City. Open Fri.-Sun. Free; advance reservations required. (310) 216-1600. wendemuseum.org

Also on view: “Common Fantasy” (through Sept. 2); “Transformations: Living Room -> Flea Market -> Museum -> Art” and “Relics of the Cold War: Photographs by Martin Roemers” (through Oct. 24)

“Made in L.A. 2020: a version”

The Hammer’s fifth biennial, presented this year with the Huntington, has opened at last and is on view through Aug. 1 | TIMES FEATURE | REVIEW

Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Closed Mondays. Free; reservations required. (310) 443-7000. hammer.ucla.edu. Also at the Huntington, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Closed Tuesdays. $13-$29; children younger than 4, free; advance purchase required. (626) 405-2100. huntington.org

“Mesopotamia: Civilization Begins”

Statuary, pottery, wall paintings and other antiquities from the Louvre, on view through Aug. 16 | TIMES REVIEW

The Getty Villa, 17985 Pacific Coast Highway, Pacific Palisades. Closed Tue. Free; advanced tickets required. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu

Also on view: “Assyria: Palace Art of Ancient Iraq” (through Sept. 5)

“Under a Mushroom Cloud: Hiroshima, Nagasaki, and the Atomic Bomb”

Personal effects of atomic bomb victims, on view through June 13

Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave., Little Tokyo, L.A. Closed Mondays. Free; advance tickets required. (213) 625-0414. janm.org

Also on view: “Transcendients: Heroes at Borders” and “Transcendients: 100 Days of COVID-19 and Memorial to Healthcare Workers,” multimedia exhibits by Taiji Terasaki that salute social justice advocates and frontline medical personnel.

“Inside the Walt Disney Archives: 50 Years of Preserving the Magic”

On view through June 20 |TIMES FEATURE

Bowers Museum, 2002 N. Main St., Santa Ana. Closed Mondays. $10-$15; children younger than 12 free; advance purchase recommended. (714) 567-3600. bowers.org

Also on view: “Test of Medal: Charles J. Shaw and the Montford Point Marines” (through June 27); “Treasures in Gold & Jade: Masterworks from Taiwan” (through Sept. 5); “Artistic Legacy: The Ann and Bill Cullen Collection” (Aug. 28 through winter 2022)

“Yoshitomo Nara”

A three-decade survey of works by the Japanese artist, on view through July 5. | TIMES REVIEW

Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Closed Wednesdays. $10-$25; ages 12 and younger are free; advance timed-entry tickets required. (323) 857-6010. lacma.org

Also on view: “Not I: Throwing Voices (1500 BCE–2020 CE),” exploring ventriloquism in art (through July 25); “Cauleen Smith: Give It or Leave It,” multimedia works by the L.A.-based artist (through Oct. 31); “Bill Viola: Slowly Turning Narrative,” room-sized video installation (through June 27); “Vera Lutter: Museum in the Camera,” images of the LACMA campus (through Sept. 12); “Fiji: Art & Life in the Pacific” (through May 12); “Do Ho Suh: 348 West 22nd Street,” installation re-creating the artist’s New York apartment in sheets of translucent polyester (through May 16).

“The Art of the Brick”

Artworks made from Legos.

California Science Center, 700 Exposition Park Drive, L.A. Open daily. Permanent exhibits are free; special exhibits (including “The Art of the Brick”) and IMAX films vary in price. Advance reservations required. (323) 724-3623. californiasciencecenter.org

Also on view: “Mission 26: The Big Endeavour,” exploring the relocation of the space shuttle to Southern California.

“Free State”

Exploration of human rights, democracy, the environment on view through Sept. 18.

ESMoA (El Segundo Museum of Art), 208 Main St., El Segundo. Open Fridays and Saturdays. Free; advance timed-entry tickets required. (424) 277-1020. esmoa.org

“Wayne Thiebaud: Clowns”

Paintings, drawings and etchings on view through Oct. 24.

Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. Closed Wednesdays. $5, $7; 17 and younger are free. (949) 494-8971. lagunaartmuseum.org.

Also on view: “Hymns to the Silence,” black and white images of architectural structures by Jacques Garnier (through Oct. 24).

“When I Remember I See Red: American Indian Art and Activism in California”

On view through Nov. 14 .

Autry Museum of the American West, 4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park, L.A. Closed Mondays. $6-$14; children younger than 3 free; reservations required. (323) 667-2000. theautry.org

Also on view: “What’s Her Story: Women in the Archives”

“Golden Hour: California Photography From the Los Angeles County Museum of Art”

On view through May 9 | TIMES COLUMN

Museum of Art & History, 665 W. Lancaster Blvd., Lancaster. Closed Mondays. Free; reservations required. (661) 723-6250. lancastermoah.org

Also on view: “Ken Marchionno: 300-Miles to Wounded Knee: The Oomaka Tokatakiya, Future Generations Ride,” documentary photography (through May 9); “Amir Zaki: Empty Vessel Excerpts,” hybridized photography (through May 9); “Eileen Cowin: What It Takes to Survive a Crisis or the Imaginary Richter Scale of Rage,” video, photography and multimedia installations (through May 9).

“L’Epoque des Carrossiers: The Art and Times of the French Coach Builders”

Mullin Automotive Museum, 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard. Open Fridays-Sundays. $10-$16; ages 2 and younger and active-duty military are free; advance purchase required. (805) 385-5400. mullinautomotivemuseum.com

Also on view: “The Lady of the Lake,” “Le Mans,” “Schlumpf Reserve Collection”

Butterfly Pavilion

Open through Sept. 6 | TIMES FEATURE

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, 900 Exposition Blvd., L.A. Open Thursdays-Sundays. $8-$17; 2 and younger are free; advance timed-entry tickets required. (213) 763-DINO. nhm.org

Also on view: “Rise Up L.A.: A Century of Votes for Women” (through Oct. 10); “Spiky, Hairy, Shiny: Insects of L.A.” (through April 2022)

“Supercars: A Century of Spectacle and Speed”

Petersen Automotive Museum, 6060 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Closed Mondays-Tuesdays. $11-$16; active-duty military and children younger than 4 are free; advance purchase required. (323) 930-2277. petersen.org

Also on view: “Hollywood Dream Machines: Vehicles of Science Fiction and Fantasy,” “The Aesthetic of Motoring: 90 Years of Pininfarina,” “Alternating Currents: Building an Electric Future,” “Extreme Conditions: Modified for Offroad,” “Porsche: Redefining Performance,” “Silver Shotgun: Italian Motorcycle Design of the 1960s and 1970s.”

“The Inconstant World”

Works by international artists exploring perception and abstraction, on view through May 30.

Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, 1717 E. 7th St., L.A. By appointment. Free. (213) 928-0833. theicala.org

Also on view: “Paul Pescador: PSA,” 12 short public service announcement-style videos by the L.A.-based artist and filmmaker, on view through May 30

“Defining Beauty”

International juried exhibition.

California Museum of Art Thousand Oaks at the Oaks, 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks. Open Fridays-Saturdays. Free. (805) 405-5240. cmato.org