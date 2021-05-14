Classic movies at local theaters, pop-ups and drive-ins: ‘Goodfellas,’ ‘Top Gun,’ ‘Toy Story’ and more
Craving a flick on the big screen? Here’s our latest rundown of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., playing now or coming soon to a theater, drive-in, pop-up or rooftop near you. We’ll update as new titles and showtimes are added.
AMC Theatres
Various local theaters (see website)
$17.99-$20.99. amctheatres.com
“Top Gun,” multiple showtimes through May 20
Arena Cinelounge
1625 N. Las Palmas Ave., Hollywood
$20; advance purchase required. arenascreen.com
“The Unbearable Lightness of Being,” 7:20 p.m. May 17 and 20
Drive-In at the Roadium
The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance
$30 per car; tickets also available on site. eventbrite.com
“Despicable Me,” 8 p.m. May 14
“Enchanted,” 8 p.m. May 21
“Grown Ups,” 8 p.m. May 28
“Kindergarten Cop,” 8 p.m. June 4
“Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” 8 p.m. June 5
“Aladdin” (2019), 8 p.m. June 11
The El Capitan Theatre
6838 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
$12-$17; advance purchase required. 800-DISNEY6. elcapitantheatre.com
“Toy Story,” 4 and 7 p.m. May 14; 10 a.m., 1, 4 and 7 p.m. May 15-16
“Lilo & Stitch,” 4 and 7 p.m. May 17-21; 10 a.m., 1, 4 and 7 p.m. May 22-23
Fathom Events
Various local theaters (see website)
$15; advance purchase required. fathomevents.com
“Mission: Impossible,” 3 and 7 p.m. May 17, 7 p.m. May 17 & 19
“Stand by Me,” 3 and 7 p.m. May 23, 7 p.m. May 26
“Bridesmaids,” 3 and 7 p.m. June 6, 7 p.m. June 9-10
“My Fair Lady,” 1 and 6 p.m. June 13 and 16
Hollywood Legion Drive-In
American Legion Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
$65-$80 per vehicle; advance purchase required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com
“The Bourne Identity,” 8:15 p.m. May 14
Hollywood Legion Theater
The Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
$14-$20; advance purchase required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com
“Jurassic Park,” 3:30 p.m. May 15
“Goodfellas,” 7:30 p.m. May 15
The Hollywood Roosevelt/Tropicana Movie Nights
Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, Tropicana Pool & Cafe (rooftop), 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
$16-$52; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com
“Funny Girl,” 8 p.m. May 17
“Lost in Translation,” 8 p.m. May 18
“Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” 8 p.m. May 24
“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” 8 p.m. May 25
Movies in Your Car at Seaside Cinema
Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 Harbor Blvd., Ventura
$29 per car; advance purchase required. concertsinyourcar.com
“Clueless,” 7 p.m. May 14
“Jaws 2,” 7 p.m. May 21
“Angels in the Outfield,” 7 p.m. May 28
“Grease,” 7:30 p.m. June 5
“Jurassic Park,” 7:30 p.m. June 18
PCH Movies & Moonlight
2nd & PCH, East 2nd Street and Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach
Free. (424) 217-2337. 2ndandpch.com
“The Secret Life of Pets,” 7:50 p.m. May 20
Regency Theatres’ the Plant Drive-In
7876 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys
$25 per car; $40 for both films; advance purchase required. regencymovies.com
“Aliens, Clowns & Geeks: Director’s Cut,” 8 p.m. May 15
“Forbidden Zone: Director’s Cut,” 10 p.m. May 15
“Mad Max: Fury Road,” 8 p.m. May 22
Rooftop Cinema Club El Segundo
1310 E. Franklin Ave., parking structure, El Segundo
$16-$25; ages 18 and older; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com
“The Goonies,” 8:15 p.m. May 14
“The Silence of the Lambs,” 11 p.m. May 14
“Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy,” 11:30 p.m. May 15
“Dirty Dancing,” 8:15 p.m. May 16
“Love & Basketball,” 11 p.m. May 16
“Back to the Future,” 8:15 p.m. May 17
“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” 11 p.m. May 17
“The Princess Bride,” 8:15 p.m. May 18
“500 Days of Summer,” 11 p.m. May 18
“The Notebook,” 8:15 p.m. May 19
“Love Jones,” 11:15 p.m. May 19
“E.T. the Extra-terrestrial,” 8:15 p.m. May 20
“Superbad,” 11:15 p.m. May 20
“The Great Gatsby” (2014), 8:15 p.m. May 21
“Friday the 13th” (1980),” 11:30 p.m. May 21
“Coco,” 8:30 p.m. May 22
“50 First Dates,” 11:15 p.m. May 22
“Casablanca,” 8:30 p.m. May 23
“Boyz N the Hood,” 11:15 p.m. May 23
Rooftop Cinema Club Presents the Drive-In at Santa Monica Airport
3233 Donald Douglas Loop S., Santa Monica
$32 for two, $45 for three or more; children ages 8 and under, free; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com
“The Little Mermaid” (1989), 8:15 p.m. May 14
“New Jack City,” 10:45 p.m. May 14
“The Breakfast Club,” 8:15 p.m. May 15
“Carrie” (1976), 11 p.m. May 15
“Labyrinth,” 8:15 p.m. May 16
“Bridesmaids,” 11 p.m. May 16
“The Princess Bride,” 8:15 p.m. May 17
“Almost Famous,” 11 p.m. May 17
“Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” 8:15 p.m. May 18
“Blade,” 11 p.m. May 18
“Pretty Woman,” 8:15 p.m. May 19
“Step Brothers,” 11:15 p.m. May 19
“The Greatest Showman,” 8:15 p.m. May 20
“Wet Hot American Summer,” 11 p.m. May 20
“An American Tale,” 8:15 p.m. May 21
“Pulp Fiction,” 10:30 p.m. May 21
“Jumanji: The Next Level,” 8:30 p.m. May 22
“A Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984), 11:30 p.m. May 22
Secret Movie Club/DTLA
Parking lot, 1917 Bay St., downtown L.A.
$23, $28 per car and driver; $8 each additional passenger; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com
“After Hours,” 8 p.m. May 14-15
“Goodfellas,” 10:20 p.m. May 14
“Deep Red,” 10:30 p.m. May 15
“Get Carter” (1971), 8 p.m. May 22
“Point Blank” (1967), 10:30 p.m. May 22
“Good Time,” 8 p.m. May 26
“Uncut Gems,” 10:30 p.m. May 26
Secret Movie Club/Glendale
Sears parking lot, 211 W. California Ave., Glendale
$23-$37 per car and driver; $8 each additional passenger; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com
“Finding Nemo,” 8:15 p.m. May 16
“School of Rock,” 8:15 p.m. May 20
“Moana,” 8:15 p.m. May 23
“Little Shop of Horrors” (1986), 8:15 p.m. May 27
“King Kong” (1933), 8 p.m. May 29
“Jurassic Park,” 10:15 p.m. May 29
“The Lion King” (1994), 8:15 p.m. May 30
Secret Movie Club/Million Dollar Theater
307 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.
$20-$37.50; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com
“Scarface” (1983), 11 a.m. May 22
“Carlito’s Way,” 3 p.m. May 22
“Honey I Shrunk the Kids,” 11 a.m. May 31
“Enchanted,” 1:45 p.m. May 31
Street Food Cinema/Arcadia
Santa Anita Park, 285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia
$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and under free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com
“E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” 8 p.m. May 29
“Back to the Future,” 10:10 p.m. May 29
Street Food Cinema/DTLA
Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1245 N. Spring St., downtown L.A.
$46-$138 per pod (lawn seating); advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com
“La La Land,” 8:30 p.m. May 22
“Black Panther,” 8:30 p.m. June 19
“500 Days of Summer,” 8:30 p.m. June 26
Street Food Cinema/Malibu
King Gillette Ranch, 26800 Mulholland Highway, Malibu
Drive-in: $20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and younger free; advance purchase required. Lawn: $46-$138 per pod; advance purchase required streetfoodcinema.com
“Jurassic Park” (drive-in), 8:15 p.m. May 15
“The Goonies” (lawn), 8:30 p.m. July 31
Street Food Cinema/Pacific Palisades
Will Rogers State Historic Park, 1501 Will Rogers State Park Road, Pacific Palisades
$46-$138 per pod; advance purchase required streetfoodcinema.com
“Dirty Dancing,” 8:30 p.m. June 19
TCM Big Screen Classics
Various local theaters (see website)
$15; advance purchase required. fathomevents.com
“The Birdcage,” 3 and 7 p.m. June 27, 7 p.m. June 28 and 30
“The African Queen,” 3 and 7 p.m. July 18, 7 p.m. July 21
“Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” 3 and 7 p.m. Aug. 15, 7 p.m. Aug. 18
“Citizen Kane,” 3 and 7 p.m. Sept. 19, 7 p.m. Sept. 22
“The Silence of the Lambs,” 3 and 7 p.m. Oct. 17, 7 p.m. Oct. 20
“High Society,” 7 p.m. Nov. 10, 3 and 7 p.m. Nov. 14
“West Side Story” (1961), 3 and 7 p.m. Nov. 28, 7 p.m. Dec. 1
“On Golden Pond,” 3 and 7 p.m. Dec. 12, 7 p.m. Dec. 15
34th Avalon Silent Film Showcase
Catalina Island Museum, Ackerman Family Amphitheater, 217 Metropole Ave., Avalon
$5-$20; advance purchase required. catalinamuseum.org
“Blancanieves” (2012), 8 p.m. May 15
