Kind of awesome: A new rainbow Lego set will arrive just in time for Pride Month

You’ve heard of “Everything Is Awesome,” the criminally catchy theme song of the “Lego Movie” franchise.

Now get ready for “Everyone Is Awesome,” a new, rainbow-colored Lego set introduced Wednesday by the toy company ahead of LGBTQ Pride Month. The 346-piece collection, available for purchase starting June 1, includes a different figurine for each color of Lego’s rainbow: black, brown, red, orange, yellow, green, dark blue, purple, light blue, white and pink.

“Everyone is unique, and with a little more love, acceptance and understanding in the world, we can all feel more free to be our true AWESOME selves!” said Matthew Ashton, Lego’s vice president of design.

“I am fortunate to be a part of a proud, supportive and passionate community of colleagues and fans. We share love for creativity and self-expression through LEGO bricks and this set is a way to show my gratitude for all the love and inspiration that is constantly shared.”

In addition to their varying hues, each of the 11 figurines has a distinct hairstyle, ranging from curly and long to short and straight. The differing appearances of the characters are meant to “celebrate the diversity” of Lego consumers, according to a press release.

The vibrant collection, priced at $34.99, is also designed at a right angle to fit on a shelf or a window sill. When fully constructed, the colorful model measures 10.24 centimeters tall and 12.8 centimeters deep.

