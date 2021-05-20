‘Friends’ fans hate James Corden as reunion-show host: ‘I’m genuinely so baffled’
HBO Max is bringing the “Friends” gang back together this month, but there is an apparently unwelcome fly in the ointment: James Corden.
The trailer for the long-awaited “Friends” reunion dropped Thursday, where it was revealed that CBS late night’s Corden would host the special. Fans’ response was, shall we say, unfriendly.
“Don’t get me wrong I’ve been wanting a Friends reunion since 2004 but if someone told me James Corden would be in it I’d have told them not to bother,” said one user. “Why is James corden hosting the friends reunion I’m genuinely so baffled,” questioned another.
Even the Northern Independence Party — as in, independence for the North of England — weighed in, chiding that the Corden addition would be appealing to “someone with a brain parasite.”
The stars of the beloved sitcom will reunite — along with some special guests — on HBO Max later this month. Here’s what you need to know.
Much of the chatter compared Corden’s appointment to the star power of the reunion special’s other guests, which HBO revealed last week. With a list that includes BTS, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, David Beckham and Malala Yousafzai, people found it hard to swallow the fact that the coveted gig went to someone from “Cats.”
The special premieres May 27 on streaming service HBO Max. Check out some more hot takes below:
