Classic movies at theaters, pop-ups, drive-ins: ‘Mad Max: Fury Road,’ ‘Scarface’
Craving a flick on the big screen? Here’s our latest rundown of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., playing now or coming soon to a theater, drive-in, pop-up or rooftop near you. We’ll update as new titles and showtimes are added.
Arena Cinelounge Drive-In
1625 N. Las Palmas Ave., Hollywood
$20; advance purchase required. arenascreen.com
“True Romance,” 8 and 10:30 p.m. May 29
Drive-In at the Roadium
The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance
$30 per car; tickets also available on site. eventbrite.com
“Enchanted,” 8 p.m. May 21
“Grown Ups,” 8 p.m. May 28
“Kindergarten Cop,” 8 p.m. June 4
“Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” 8 p.m. June 5
“Aladdin” (2019), 8 p.m. June 11
“Guardians of the Galaxy,” 8 p.m. June 12
The El Capitan Theatre
6838 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
$12-$17; advance purchase required. 800-DISNEY6. elcapitantheatre.com
“Toy Story,” 4 and 7 p.m. May 14; 10 a.m., 1, 4 and 7 p.m. May 15-16
“Lilo & Stitch,” 4 and 7 p.m. May 17-21; 10 a.m., 1, 4 and 7 p.m. May 22-23
Fathom Events
Various local theaters (see website)
$15; advance purchase required. fathomevents.com
“Stand by Me,” 3 and 7 p.m. May 23, 7 p.m. May 26
“Bridesmaids,” 3 and 7 p.m. June 6, 7 p.m. June 9-10
“My Fair Lady,” 1 and 6 p.m. June 13 and 16
Hollywood Legion Drive-In
American Legion Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
$65-$80 per vehicle; advance purchase required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com
“Grease,” 8:30 p.m. May 27
Hollywood Legion Theater
The Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
$14-$20; advance purchase required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com
“Tenet,” 7 p.m. May 28
“Dunkirk,” 7 p.m. May 30
The Hollywood Roosevelt/Tropicana Movie Nights
Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, Tropicana Pool & Cafe (rooftop), 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
$16-$52; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com
“Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” 8 p.m. May 24
“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” 8 p.m. May 25
Movies in Your Car at Seaside Cinema
Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 Harbor Blvd., Ventura
$29 per car; advance purchase required. concertsinyourcar.com
“Angels in the Outfield,” 7:30 p.m. May 28
“Grease,” 7:30 p.m. June 5
“Jurassic Park,” 7:30 p.m. June 18
George Miller’s ‘Mad Max: Fury Road,’ starring Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy, toppled ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ in Week 3 of the Ultimate Summer Movie Showdown.
Regency Theatres’ the Plant Drive-In
7876 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys
$25 per car; $40 for both films; advance purchase required. regencymovies.com
“Mad Max: Fury Road,” 8 p.m. May 22
Rooftop Cinema Club El Segundo
1310 E Franklin Ave., parking structure, El Segundo
$16-$25; age 18 and older; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com
“Friday the 13th” (1980),” 11:30 p.m. May 21
“Coco,” 8:30 p.m. May 22
“50 First Dates,” 11:15 p.m. May 22
“Casablanca,” 8:30 p.m. May 23
“Boyz N the Hood,” 11:15 p.m. May 23
“Beetlejuice,” 8:30 p.m. May 24
“The Lost Boys,” 11 p.m. May 24
“The Breakfast Club,” 8:30 p.m. May 25
“True Romance,” 11 p.m. May 25
“Desperately Seeking Susan,” 8:30 p.m. May 26
“A Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984) , 11:30 p.m. May 26
“Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar,” 8:30 p.m. May 27
“Above the Rim,” 11:15 p.m. May 27
“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (1990), 8:30 p.m. May 28
“The Fifth Element,” 11 p.m. May 28
“10 Things I Hate About You,” 8:30 p.m. May 29
“Scream,” 11 p.m. May 29
“Selena,” 8:30 p.m. May 30
“Wayne’s World,” 11:30 p.m. May 30
Rooftop Cinema Club Presents the Drive-In at Santa Monica Airport
3233 Donald Douglas Loop S., Santa Monica
$32 for two, $45 for three or more; children 8 and under, free; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com
“An American Tale,” 8:15 p.m. May 21
“Pulp Fiction,” 10:30 p.m. May 21
“Jumanji: The Next Level,” 8:30 p.m. May 22
“A Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984), 11:30 p.m. May 22
“Dirty Dancing,” 8:30 p.m. May 24
“Citizen Kane,” 8:30 p.m. May 25
“Reservoir Dogs,” 11:30 p.m. May 25
“Mean Girls,” 8:30 p.m. May 26
“Dumb and Dumber,” 11 p.m. May 26
“500 Days of Summer,” 8:30 p.m. May 27
“Office Space,” 11 p.m. May 27
“10 Things I Hate About You,” 8:30 p.m. May 28
“The Fifth Element,” 11 p.m. May 28
“Aladdin” (1992), 8:30 p.m. May 29
“Candyman,” 11 p.m. May 29
“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (1990), 8:30 p.m. May 30
“Scream,” 11 p.m. May 30
“The Iron Giant,” 8:30 p.m. May 31
“House Party,” 11 p.m. May 31
Secret Movie Club/DTLA
Parking lot, 1917 Bay St., downtown L.A.
$23, $28 per car and driver; $8 each additional passenger; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com
“Get Carter” (1971), 8 p.m. May 22
“Point Blank” (1967), 10:30 p.m. May 22
“Good Time,” 8 p.m. May 26
“Uncut Gems,” 10:30 p.m May 26
Secret Movie Club/Glendale
Sears parking lot, 211 W. California Ave., Glendale
$23-$37 per car and driver; $8 each additional passenger; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com
“Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” 8:15 p.m. May 20
“Moana,” 8:15 p.m. May 23
“Little Shop of Horrors” (1986), 8:15 p.m. May 27
“King Kong” (1933), 8 p.m. May 29
“Jurassic Park,” 10:15 p.m. May 29
“The Lion King” (1994), 8:15 p.m. May 30
Secret Movie Club/Million Dollar Theater
307 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.
$20-$37.50; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com
“Scarface” (1983), 11 a.m. May 22
“Carlito’s Way,” 3 p.m. May 22
“Edge of Tomorrow,” 11 a.m. May 29
“Mad Max: Fury Road,” 2 p.m. May 29
“Honey I Shrunk the Kids,” 11 a.m. May 31
“Enchanted,” 1:45 p.m. May 31
Street Food Cinema/Arcadia
Santa Anita Park, 285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia
$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and under free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com
“E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” 8 p.m. May 29
“Back to the Future,” 10:10 p.m. May 29
Street Food Cinema/DTLA
Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1245 N. Spring St., downtown L.A.
$46-$138 per pod (lawn seating); advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com
“La La Land,” 8:30 p.m. May 22
“Black Panther,” 8:30 p.m. June 19
“500 Days of Summer,” 8:30 p.m. June 26
Street Food Cinema/Pacific Palisades
Will Rogers State Historic Park, 1501 Will Rogers State Park Rd., Pacific Palisades
$46-$138 per pod; advance purchase required streetfoodcinema.com
“Dirty Dancing,” 8:30 p.m. June 19
TCM Big Screen Classics
Various local theaters (see website)
$15; advance purchase required. fathomevents.com
“The Birdcage,” 3 and 7 p.m. June 27, 7 p.m. June 28 and 30
“The African Queen,” 3 and 7 p.m. July 18, 7 p.m. July 21
“Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” 3 and 7 p.m. Aug. 15, 7 p.m. Aug. 18
“Citizen Kane,” 3 and 7p.m. Sept. 19, 7 p.m. Sept. 22
“The Silence of the Lambs,” 3 and 7 p.m. Oct. 17, 7 p.m. Oct. 20
“High Society,” 7 p.m. Nov. 10, 3 and 7 p.m. Nov. 14
“West Side Story” (1961), 3 and 7 p.. Nov. 28, 7 p.m. Dec. 1
“On Golden Pond,” 3 and 7 p.m. Dec. 12, 7 p.m. Dec. 15
