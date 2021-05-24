Those photos of Taika Waititi cozying up to Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson surprise fans

Two’s company and three’s a crowd — but not for filmmaker Taika Waititi, singer Rita Ora and actor Tessa Thompson.

Photographers spotted the three cuddling up Sunday morning in Sydney following an all-night party at the “Jojo Rabbit” director’s home, as reported by the Daily Mail . In the paparazzi photos, Waititi can be seen kissing Ora and Thompson, Ora kissing Thompson and then all three getting cozy at once.

The slightly blurry snapshots caused a stir on Twitter, taking many fans by surprise.

“rita ora being in a poly relationship with taika waititi and tessa thompson wasn’t on my 2021 bingo card but here we are,” one user tweeted.

“if you would’ve told me a year ago tessa thompson, rita ora, and taika waititi would be in a throuple i would’ve slapped you and called you a liar,” another user wrote.

Waititi and Ora sparked dating rumors when the “Let You Love Me” singer posted an Instagram slideshow in April featuring a picture of the pair hugging. (Also included was a photo of Thompson and Ora in a car.)

Ora, who recently split from French director Romain Gavras, has been busy filming “The Voice: Australia,” where she will join the judges panel alongside Guy Sebastian, Keith Urban and Jessica Mauboy. Waititi is in Australia filming “Thor: Love and Thunder,” where Thompson will be reprising her role as Valkyrie from previous Marvel films.

In a 2017 tweet , Thompson claimed that Valkyrie was bisexual. The actor told Rolling Stone that in a deleted scene in “Thor: Ragnarok,” also directed by Waititi, a woman could be seen leaving Valkyrie’s bedroom.

The “Westworld” star, who also has been romantically linked to singer-actor Janelle Monáe, has been candid about her sexuality.