Marvel superheroes rock Disneyland Avengers Campus: photos

Spider-Man takes to the air when an acrobatic robot is launched 65 feet into the sky at the Avengers Campus preview at Disney’s California Adventure today.
The new portion of the theme park will feature a ride based on Spider-Man, a food court set in a scene from “Guardians of the Galaxy” and performances from Dr. Strange and “Black Panther” characters such as the Dora Milaje.
L.A. Times photographer Allen Schaben was able to get a first peek at what will open to the public Friday.
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.