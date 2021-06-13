16 Latinos in Hollywood sound off on the industry’s representation problem

"Even something like ‘Gentefied’ is still viewed as something foreign but, no, this is an American story. This is the story of us in this country; we are a part of this country. And yes, our immigration status or the immigration status of our parents definitely is a part of our story, but it doesn’t mean that we’re not a part of American culture. We’re so integral to American culture. And I think that because of that, not only Hollywood, but I think audiences, sometimes if you’re not connected to the culture you may see it as foreign as well and think: ‘Oh, I can’t see myself in it; I don’t want to watch it for that reason; it’s not for me, that wasn’t created for me.’ But we never question a white show and whether or not was created for us based on what the people look like. We don’t look at those white folks and say, ‘Not for me’ — I mean, I sometimes do now. But, you know, we were raised on it; we were conditioned to see ourselves in white people. We’ve been raised to do since we were born. So we know how to code switch into like, ‘Yeah, I’m Monica from ‘Friends,’ ‘I’m Carrie from ‘Sex and the City.’ Like, I have not one f— thing in common with those characters. I want white people walking around and saying, ‘I’m an Ana’ or ‘I’m an Erik’ or ‘I’m a Lidia’ [from ‘Gentefied’].