Hollywood’s Latino culture gap: It’s complicated

Illustration of Latino depictions in Hollywood
(Evan Solano / For The Times/Warner Bros. Television/MGM/Universal Pictures/The CW/AP/Warner Bros./Universal Pictures/ ABC)
“In the Heights,” the rare big-budget Hollywood movie to tell a Latino story from Latino creators and a mostly Latino cast, just opened in theaters to rave reviews. At this milestone moment, we asked a team of Times journalists to examine the complicated history of Latinos in Hollywood and the actions being taken to increase their representation, which remains stubbornly low. Reporters also tackled murky questions about what kind of representation Latinos lack or seek, and how some of their personal ventures in the industry affected their view of it. Read on for a fascinating look at the Latino culture gap and why it matters.

Entertainment & Arts

Illustration for the Why Hollywood Not More Mexican story, part of the Latino Representation project running June 13, 2021. Pictured is Richard Beymer and Natalie Wood in "West Side Story," Edward James Olmos in "Zoot Suit." Jennifer Lopez in "Selena," Lou Diamond Phillips and Esai Morales in "La Bamba," and Cheech Marin in "Born in East LA." CREDIT: Illustration by Evan Solano / For The Times / Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc./ Universal Pictures/Warner Bros. / Columbia Pictures/Universal Pictures/Getty Images

Hollywood’s persistent Latino culture gap and what creators are doing about it

Hollywood’s history with Latino representation is a muddy mess. Why even Washington politicians are taking action.

Television

Photo illustration of characters from "Selena," "Queen of the South," "Vida" and "One Day at a Time"

‘Selena’ writers say Netflix series disrespected the singer — and staff

Part of a growing cadre of Latino writers speaking out, staffers say the project came with a low budget, poor pay and a brutal schedule.

Entertainment & Arts

The original "One Day at a Time," the reboot, "Vida," "Jane the Virgen," "Los Espookys"

TV reboots often jam Latino stories into white molds. It’s time to dump them

Rehashes such as “Charmed” and “One Day at a Time” put Latinos on TV. But narratives wholly shaped by Latino points of view are much harder to find

Entertainment & Arts

NORWALK, CA - MAY 28: Portrait of Esmeralda Garza, 25, and Salvador Limon, 34

Why this young, bilingual couple is the audience streamers covet

They’re newlyweds from the same Jalisco town. He moved to L.A. at 2; she came three years ago. What’s on their TV? Netflix in English or Pantaya in Spanish?

Entertainment & Arts

LOS ANGELES-CA-JUNE 1, 2021: David Valdes is photographed at home in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) for latino hollywood landing page thumbnail only

‘Can you make him white?’ And more absurd lessons in pitching Latino stories to Hollywood

A Hollywood rookie and an Oscar-nominated producer trade notes on the hurdles they’ve encountered trying to bring Latino stories to the screen.

Entertainment & Arts

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX), poses for a portrait in the Rayburn House Office Building

How Rep. Joaquin Castro emerged as a dogged voice for increasing diversity in U.S. media

Rep. Joaquin Castro wants to rethink film subsidies if studios don’t improve Latino representation: “We cannot subsidize our own exclusion.”

Entertainment & Arts

Caption: (Center l-r) Dascha Polanco as Cuca, Daphne Rubin-Vega as Daniela and Stephanie Beatriz as Carla in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “In the Heights,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. For Latino Hollywood project landing page thumbnail only

‘In the Heights’ is the rare Latino blockbuster. Three Times writers on what that means

Bodega coffee and raps about gentrification — we reflect on everything riding on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s cultural unicorn

Why ‘In the Heights’ made these 5 major changes to the story

Entertainment & Arts

Illustration for the timeline, part of the Latino Representation project running June 13, 2021.

A brutally honest history of Latinos in Hollywood

Expectations are big for “In the Heights,” the rare Hollywood blockbuster to tell a Latino story from Latino creators and a mostly Latino cast. At this watershed moment, we look back on the complicated history of Latinos in Hollywood with a few significant highs and lows.

Movies

photo illustration of "Bordertown," the "Bordertown" cartoon, "Birth of a Nation," and Mission San Juan Capistrano

‘Bordertown’ to ‘Bordertown,’ this Mexican writer’s journey through Hollywood

My last chance at Hollywood fame was going to live or die on Olvera Street. But overcoming the tropes wasn’t going to be easy.

Television

Illustration for Latino rep Oncreen Improved story, part of the Latino Representation project running June 13, 2021.

Long underrepresented in film and TV, Latinos are falling further behind

A Times analysis found that Latino representation in film and TV has stagnated for a decade-plus, even as Latinos’ share of the population has grown.

L.A.’s Eastside is a Latino ‘Ellis Island.’ But it’s time for Hollywood to branch out

Movies

Illustration for the How 'Fast & Furious' movies became the stand-in for the Latino action films

‘In the Heights’ should not be our only shot at a Latinx blockbuster

Latinx audiences, key to the success of “Fast and Furious,” are Hollywood’s most dependable customers. Now they’re helping movie theaters bounce back after COVID-19. Will they be rewarded?

Essential Arts: Institutions talk diversity, but Latino representation remains weak

Television

Illustration for How Boyle Heights and East L.A. became the locus of Latinos on screen story, part of the Latino Representation project running June 13, 2021. Pictured are Karrie Martin and Julissa Calderon in "Gentefied," Diego Tinoco, Ronni Hawk, Sierra Capri, Jason Genao in "On My Block," CREDIT: Illustration by Evan Solano / For The Times/ Netflix / Gary Friedman / Los Angeles Times

L.A.’s Eastside is a Latino ‘Ellis Island.’ But it’s time for Hollywood to branch out

Hollywood has often limited Latino stories to Boyle Heights and East L.A. Now, two Netflix series are imagining how to broaden pop culture’s horizons.

Entertainment & Arts

Illustration for the 'Taina' at 20: Actress Christina Vidal

‘Taina’ at 20: Christina Vidal on playing the pioneering Latina everygirl

Luis Fonsi, Shakira, Kelly Rowland and Solange Knowles appeared on Nickelodeon’s “Taina,” a turning point for kids TV with a pivotal role for young Latinas.
LA CASA DE PAPEL (L to R) HOVIK KEUCHKERIAN as BOGOTA, URSULA CORBERO as TOKIO, RODRIGO DE LA SERNA as PALERMO, ITZIAR ITUNO as LISBOA, MIGUEL HERRAN as RIO, JAIME LORENTE as DENVER in episode 02 of LA CASA DE PAPEL. Cr. TAMARA ARRANZ/NETFLIX © 2020 for latino hollywood project landing page thumb only

About this project

This project was art directed by Martina Ibáñez-Baldor. Photo illustrations by Evan Solano. “A brutally honest history of Latinos in Hollywood” page production by Vanessa Martínez and photo illustrations by Alex Tatusian. Graphics in “Long underrepresented in film and TV, Latinos are falling further behind” by Vanessa Martínez and Aida Ylanan. Engagement editing by Gabby Fernandez, Ross May and Christina Schoellkopf. Edited by Laurie Ochoa and Matthew Brennan. Reporting by Gustavo Arellano, Julia Barajas, Suzy Exposito, Ryan Faughnder, Daniel Hernandez, Robert J. Lopez, Vanessa Martínez, Fidel Martinez, Carolina A. Miranda, Aida Ylanan and Yvonne Villarreal. Copy edited by Dawn Burkes, Alison Dingeldein, Wendy Fawthrop, Lisa Horowitz, R. Marina Levario, Daryl Miller and Laura Schinagle. Newspaper package design by Judy Pryor, Jan Molen and Martina Ibáñez-Baldor. Photography by Myung J. Chun, Christina House and Kent Nishimura. Photo editing by Ken Kwok.
