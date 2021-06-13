Hollywood’s Latino culture gap: It’s complicated

“In the Heights,” the rare big-budget Hollywood movie to tell a Latino story from Latino creators and a mostly Latino cast, just opened in theaters to rave reviews. At this milestone moment, we asked a team of Times journalists to examine the complicated history of Latinos in Hollywood and the actions being taken to increase their representation, which remains stubbornly low. Reporters also tackled murky questions about what kind of representation Latinos lack or seek, and how some of their personal ventures in the industry affected their view of it. Read on for a fascinating look at the Latino culture gap and why it matters.