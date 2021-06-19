Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Entertainment & Arts

Photos from the ‘F9' premiere

Tyrese Gibson and Vin Diesel joke around at the "F9" premiere
“F9" stars Tyrese Gibson and Vin Diesel joke around at the “F9" premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on Friday.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Share
By Myung ChunStaff Photographer 
Share

What better way to celebrate the movies’ triumphant return to the theaters than with an old-fashioned in-person premiere Friday at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard? “F9" marks the 10th installment in the “Fast & Furious” franchise and will be in theaters June 25.

Unmasked actor Jordana Brewster walks the red carpet at the "F9" premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre.
Actor Jordana Brewster walks the red carpet at the “F9" premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Unmasked "F9" actor Anna Sawai waves as she enters the arrivals carpet among masked people.
“F9" actor Anna Sawai waves as she enters the arrivals carpet for the “F9" premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Masked security men in suits and one with a dog stand around
Security men await the arrival of the stars at the “F9" premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Unmasked actor Charlize Theron arrives at the "F9" premiere in a red furry jacket over a white T-shirt and mini skirt.
Actor Charlize Theron arrives at the “F9" premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Fans line up on Hollywood Boulevard behind metal barriers
Fans line up on Hollywood Boulevard to see their favorite “F9" actors during the movie’s premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on Friday.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Unmasked Michael Rooker puts his fists up
Actor Michael Rooker poses on the red carpet for the “F9" premiere.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Vanessa Bryant in a bright yellow-green gown and daughter Natalia in a red suit stand in front of the "F9" premiere sign
Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia at the “F9" premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Actor and rapper Ludacris in a blue three-piece suit
“F9" Actor and rapper Ludacris arrives at the “F9" premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Sung Kang does an arrivals interview unmasked with a woman with a microphone
Sung Kang, who portrays Han in “F9,” does an arrivals interview during the premiere of “F9" at TCL Chinese Theatre.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
The cast of "F9" gather for a group photo while onlookers take photos.
The cast of “F9" gather for a group photo at the movie’s premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Entertainment & Arts
Myung Chun

Myung Chun has been a photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1999. He started as a still photographer and then moved to videography from 2007 to 2018. Chun won an Emmy in 2011 for his work on a multimedia project about innocent victims of gang violence. He previously worked for the Los Angeles Daily News, a position he started in 1988 while attending Cal State Northridge.

More From the Los Angeles Times