Issa Rae breaks the internet with surprise wedding photos from private ceremony

A woman in evening attire stands on stage in front of a microphone
Issa Rae at the 62nd Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2020, at Staples Center in Los Angeles. On Monday, Rae shared photos of her private wedding ceremony on Instagram.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Ruth Etiesit Samuel
The internet’s favorite awkward Black girl and beloved “Insecure” star has tied the knot.

On Monday, Issa Rae took to Instagram to drop photos from her private wedding ceremony in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, off the southeastern coast of France. Wearing custom Vera Wang and photographed by Lauren Fair, the 36-year-old married her “longtime beau” Louis Diame.

Jokingly referring to the event as an “impromptu photo shoot,” she wrote online that her friends just so happened to appear in the same style of dress — and she conveniently snapped a few shots with “Somebody’s Husband.”

As users on the internet scrambled, trying to decipher whether the holy matrimony was real, White Eden Weddings planning service thanked Rae on Instagram for entrusting them with her vision.

After wrapping up filming on the final season of “Insecure,” the multi-hyphenate artist is embarking on a new chapter with the love of her life, writing another story that’s all her own.

Ruth Etiesit Samuel

Ruth Etiesit Samuel is an intern in the Entertainment and Arts department at the Los Angeles Times. She has previously interned at Radiolab and the “Today” show and has bylines in Teen Vogue, Allure, Glossy, Gothamist and more. Born in London and raised in the U.S. by her Nigerian parents, she calls Macon, Ga., home and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

