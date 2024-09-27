The wedding marsh: Lana Del Rey reportedly marries alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene

Say yes to heaven — and the dress. Lana Del Rey has reportedly wed swamp tour guide Jeremy Dufrene.

The “Say Yes to Heaven” and “Summertime Sadness” singer was photographed getting married Thursday in Des Allemands, La., at the public bayou where Dufrene works, according to the Daily Mail, which obtained and published photos and footage of the event.

Representatives for Del Rey — whose real name is Elizabeth Woolridge Grant — did not immediately respond Friday to The Times’ requests for confirmation.

The mostly overhead images featured Del Rey, 39, wearing a floor-length wedding gown and accompanied by her father, Robert Grant. Her sister Caroline Grant and brother Charlie Hill-Grant were also in attendance. The groom, meanwhile, swapped the camo gear he wears as an alligator tour guide for Airboat Tours by Arthur for a classic three-piece suit in a dark color. His employer’s famed airboats were seen tied to a nearby dock and one was adorned with flowers for the celebration.

The reception took place along the public harbor, boasting several tables and large tents. The ceremony appeared to take place out of view inside a tent, the Daily Mail said.

On Monday, TMZ and People reported that the Grammy-nominated singer and the tour guide obtained a marriage license from the Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court in Louisiana, which gave them 30 days to tie the knot.

The pair have known each other for years, with Del Rey posting about one of Dufrene’s tours back in 2019.

The two sparked dating rumors in May when Del Rey tagged Dufrene in an Instagram post and referred to him as “my guy.” They were spotted holding hands in August at the Reading & Leeds Festival and stepped out together in New York City for the Sept. 7 wedding of model Karen Elson and Electric Lady Studios owner Lee Foster. (Fellow “Snow on the Beach” singer Taylor Swift and her beau Travis Kelce also attended that wedding.)

It’s the first marriage for Del Rey and second for Dufrene, who has three children. Dufrene previously worked at a chemical plant before getting his captain’s license to start running tours. He has said that he loves interacting with wildlife and customers, according to his company’s website.

Del Rey once told Rolling Stone that she has “an affinity for really good, strong, self-assured people.” She has previously gone public with her relationships to musicians Jack Donoghue and Clayton Johnson. She also had a relationship with retired police sergeant Sean “Sticks” Larkin. The singer famously took out a billboard in Larkin’s hometown to promote her 2023 post-breakup album, “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.”