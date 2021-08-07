Letters: It’s time to unite against sexism in gaming

Gaming workplaces an ‘abscess’

Regarding Todd Martens’ online article “This May Be One of the Most Important Entertainment Lawsuits Ever Filed — and No One Seems to Care” [July 17]: As a member of the video game community, I’m saddened to see its current state. The lawsuit filed against Activision Blizzard reminds us why video game companies have become an abscess of deceit and contempt.

It’s not surprising to see Activision Blizzard facing its gravest gaffe since the Blitzchung controversy, which happened almost two years ago. Still, it is shocking to see female employees inhumanly treated as cannon fodder by their male counterparts, not to mention the stories of sexual harassment and the death of an employee.

Activision Blizzard has a right to defend itself against allegations as the legal system relies on the innocent until proven guilty principle. The two-year investigation by the Department of Fair Employment and Housing proves how serious the situation is. If the allegations turn out to be accurate, then it might not look good for Activision Blizzard.

Advertisement

I’m sure they won’t learn their lesson even after this lawsuit as a corporation. So I believe the only ways to hurt them and make them accountable are to stop buying and playing their games because they care about money. If they lose that, they lose everything.

Anish Bachchan

Patna, India

Now sing about beach access

“It’s Never Too Late” [Aug. 1]: I just cannot reconcile the Jackson Browne who sings so eloquently about the ills of the world, across so many albums, with the Jackson Browne who is part of the Hollister Ranch cabal that is dedicated to keeping the beach “their beach.”

Anne Beaty

Los Angeles

Reviewing a reviewer

Advertisement

Whenever I hear or see the name Justin Chang, I have an expectation of delight that I will be confronted by the clever, articulate and original expression of a perceptively brilliant mind. It matters not whether I am drawn to the film under examination. It is always a pleasure to read or hear one of his reviews.

Thank you, Justin Chang.

Barri Clark

Los Angeles

Advertisement

::

Is there not an editor at The Times who can keep the length of a Justin Chang film review to less than that of a dissertation?

John Kwiatkowski

Los Angeles

Advertisement

A critic’s collection would be nice

Will someone please publish a collection of Charles McNulty essays, critiques, reviews and wisdoms so that I may toss my piles of clippings?

Christel Krause

Laguna Woods

Advertisement

Bring back TV listings in Calendar

In the early part of the pandemic, the Calendar section announced that it would not be publishing TV listings. We thought it strange but have lived without it for 1½ years.

We would like to request that you please bring back the valuable service of a TV programming guide, a helpful service that has always been a part of this valuable newspaper.

It is very important to us and many other subscribers, I am certain.

Advertisement

The Smith family

San Gabriel

Comic strip not for the whole family

I continue to be amazed that the L.A. Times allows what seems to be soft pornography in the comics section of the daily newspaper.

Advertisement

This is, I believe, a family newspaper, yet this past week one particular comic strip depicted reasonably graphic sex. It is not the first time “9 Chickweed Lane” illustrated a sexual innuendo, but it seems to be getting more graphic.

Certainly not appropriate for the children who share the fun of reading the comics section with their parents.

Ronald Morrow

Santa Barbara