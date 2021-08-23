The milk-crate challenge has people asking: Where are all these crates from?

Following a story line laid out by the “cinnamon challenge” and those darn Tide Pods, milk crates are the latest culprits in a series of unfortunate events on social media.

Unfazed by a potential ER visit amid the COVID-19 pandemic, people all over the country are attempting the #cratechallenge, in which a person can rack up tens of thousands of views simply by falling onto asphalt from a seven-crate peak.

Lord these men you sent to provide for us are falling off milk crate stairs Lord — raina (@quakerraina) August 22, 2021

Here’s how the #cratechallenge works: Participants stack the milk crates in a podium that gradually ascends then gradually descends — think of the podium Olympic medalists stand on — with the highest crate in the middle. Be it on concrete, dirt or grass, competitors are tasked with scaling the crates successfully.

A user on social media tweeted a video of a man rolling a blunt while accomplishing the difficult feat. “Here we have the official Gold Medalist of the Hood Olympics,” they wrote. Another shared a video of a woman completing the challenge flawlessly while in heels.

The challenge has resulted in a lot of laughs on TikTok and Twitter, along with some brutal injuries and one resounding question from celebrities and the public alike: Where are people getting these milk crates from?

The responses have been, well, varied.

Why are ya'll cousins climbing on the crates from behind Walgreens like they on Nickelodeon GUTS? — Old Miami (@KidFury) August 21, 2021

But where tf y’all just getting all these crates from 😂😂 — Brett Gray (@brettgray) August 22, 2021

A Twitter user named @Kelle shared a play-by-play of the saga happening in their area and wrote, “Y’alllll these young dudes in my neighborhood are in the bodega trying to negotiate buying crates.” Nearly four hours later, @Kelle tweeted a picture of an ambulance, captioned, “Crate challenge over.”

Another user wrote, “There be mad crates in front of and behind bodegas and corner stores, in alley ways, playgrounds, etc....if u never been to the hood just say that.”