The milk-crate challenge has people asking: Where are all these crates from?
Following a story line laid out by the “cinnamon challenge” and those darn Tide Pods, milk crates are the latest culprits in a series of unfortunate events on social media.
Unfazed by a potential ER visit amid the COVID-19 pandemic, people all over the country are attempting the #cratechallenge, in which a person can rack up tens of thousands of views simply by falling onto asphalt from a seven-crate peak.
Here’s how the #cratechallenge works: Participants stack the milk crates in a podium that gradually ascends then gradually descends — think of the podium Olympic medalists stand on — with the highest crate in the middle. Be it on concrete, dirt or grass, competitors are tasked with scaling the crates successfully.
A user on social media tweeted a video of a man rolling a blunt while accomplishing the difficult feat. “Here we have the official Gold Medalist of the Hood Olympics,” they wrote. Another shared a video of a woman completing the challenge flawlessly while in heels.
The challenge has resulted in a lot of laughs on TikTok and Twitter, along with some brutal injuries and one resounding question from celebrities and the public alike: Where are people getting these milk crates from?
The responses have been, well, varied.
A Twitter user named @Kelle shared a play-by-play of the saga happening in their area and wrote, “Y’alllll these young dudes in my neighborhood are in the bodega trying to negotiate buying crates.” Nearly four hours later, @Kelle tweeted a picture of an ambulance, captioned, “Crate challenge over.”
Another user wrote, “There be mad crates in front of and behind bodegas and corner stores, in alley ways, playgrounds, etc....if u never been to the hood just say that.”
