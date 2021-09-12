Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Britney Spears is engaged to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari

A woman in a red off-the-shoulder dress
Britney Spears, pictured here in 2019, announced her engagement to personal trainer Sam Asghari in a video posted to Instagram on Sunday.
(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Sonaiya KelleyStaff Writer 
Share

Britney Spears posted an Instagram video today announcing her engagement to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari.

In the video, Spears can be seen flaunting the rock from upwards of five different angles as Asghari smiles into the camera. “Look at that, do you like it?” he asks, to an enthusiastic “Yes!”

Spears captioned the post, “I can’t f— believe it,” accompanied by ring emojis and a flurry of exclamation marks.

The 39-year-old singer and Asghari, 27, have been dating for nearly five years. He is set to be her third husband.

Advertisement

The announcement, which was poised to upstage Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards — an event at which Spears has had more than one unforgettable moment — comes just days after her father Jamie Spears petitioned Los Angeles Country Superior Court to end her 13-year conservatorship.

The singer’s battle to reclaim control over her life and finances, and the movement of #FreeBritney supporters she’s inspired, will be in the headlines once again on Sept. 29, the next scheduled hearing in the case.

Entertainment & ArtsMusic
Sonaiya Kelley

Sonaiya Kelley is a film reporter at the Los Angeles Times. The Bronx, N.Y., native previously served as a digital producer at Essence and Allure magazines and has contributed bylines to Complex, Mashable and Patch.com. An alumna of Stony Brook University’s School of Journalism and the Bronx High School of Science, you can find her on Twitter @sonaiyak and on Instagram @sonaiya_k.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement