Britney Spears is engaged to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears posted an Instagram video today announcing her engagement to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari.

In the video, Spears can be seen flaunting the rock from upwards of five different angles as Asghari smiles into the camera. “Look at that, do you like it?” he asks, to an enthusiastic “Yes!”

Spears captioned the post, “I can’t f— believe it,” accompanied by ring emojis and a flurry of exclamation marks.

The 39-year-old singer and Asghari, 27, have been dating for nearly five years. He is set to be her third husband.

The announcement, which was poised to upstage Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards — an event at which Spears has had more than one unforgettable moment — comes just days after her father Jamie Spears petitioned Los Angeles Country Superior Court to end her 13-year conservatorship.

The singer’s battle to reclaim control over her life and finances, and the movement of #FreeBritney supporters she’s inspired, will be in the headlines once again on Sept. 29, the next scheduled hearing in the case.