Here is the 2021 Tony Awards winners list

Alanis Morrissette and Diablo Cody’s “Jagged Little Pill” head into the 74th Tony Awards on Sunday with a leading 15 nominations, followed by “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” (14 nominations), “Slave Play” (12) and “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical” (12).

Audra McDonald is hosting a two-hour awards ceremony streaming on Paramount+, which is followed by Leslie Odom Jr. hosting “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!” — a two-hour live concert event featuring Broadway entertainers on CBS. The three top awards — best play, best play revival and best musical — will end the event, staged at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre.

Winners for the 2020 American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards will be announced below as they are given.

Best play

¤ “Grand Horizons”

¤ “The Inheritance”

¤ “Sea Wall/A Life”

¤ “Slave Play”

¤ “The Sound Inside”

Best musical

¤ “Jagged Little Pill”

¤ “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

¤ “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”

Best revival of a play

¤ “Betrayal”

¤ “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune”

¤ “A Soldier’s Play”

Best book of a musical

¤ “Jagged Little Pill” — Diablo Cody

¤ “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” — John Logan

¤ “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical” — Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins

Best original score (music and/or lyrics) written for the theater

¤ “A Christmas Carol” — music: Christopher Nightingale

¤ “The Inheritance” — music: Paul Englishby

¤ “The Rose Tattoo” — music: Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb

¤ “Slave Play” — music: Lindsay Jones

¤ “The Sound Inside” — music: Daniel Kluger

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play

¤ Ian Barford, “Linda Vista”

¤ Andrew Burnap, “The Inheritance”

¤ Jake Gyllenhaal, “Sea Wall/A Life”

¤ Tom Hiddleston, “Betrayal”

¤ Tom Sturridge, “Sea Wall/A Life”

¤ Blair Underwood, “A Soldier’s Play”

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play

¤ Joaquina Kalukango, “Slave Play”

¤ Laura Linney, “My Name is Lucy Barton”

¤ Audra McDonald, “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune”

¤ Mary-Louise Parker, “The Sound Inside”

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical

¤ Aaron Tveit, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical

¤ Karen Olivo, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

¤ Elizabeth Stanley, “Jagged Little Pill”

¤ Adrienne Warren, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play

¤ Ato Blankson-Wood, “Slave Play”

¤ James Cusati-Moyer, “Slave Play”

¤ David Alan Grier, “A Soldier’s Play”

¤ John Benjamin Hickey, “The Inheritance”

¤ Paul Hilton, “The Inheritance”

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play

¤ Jane Alexander, “Grand Horizons”

¤ Chalia La Tour, “Slave Play”

¤ Annie McNamara, “Slave Play”

¤ Lois Smith, “The Inheritance”

¤ Cora Vander Broek, “Linda Vista”

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical

¤ Danny Burstein, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

¤ Derek Klena, “Jagged Little Pill”

¤ Sean Allan Krill, vJagged Little Pill”

¤ Sahr Ngaujah, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

¤ Daniel J. Watts, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical

¤ Kathryn Gallagher, “Jagged Little Pill”

¤ Celia Rose Gooding, “Jagged Little Pill”

¤ Robyn Hurder, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

¤ Lauren Patten, “Jagged Little Pill”

¤ Myra Lucretia Taylor, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”

Best scenic design of a play

¤ Bob Crowley, “The Inheritance”

¤ Soutra Gilmour, “Betrayal”

¤ Rob Howell, “A Christmas Carol”

¤ Derek McLane, “A Soldier’s Play”

¤ Clint Ramos, “Slave Play”

Best scenic design of a musical

¤ Riccardo Hernández and Lucy Mackinnon, “Jagged Little Pill”

¤ Derek McLane, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

¤ Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”

Best costume design of a play

¤ Dede Ayite, “Slave Play”

¤ Dede Ayite, “A Soldier’s Play”

¤ Bob Crowley, “The Inheritance”

¤ Rob Howell, “A Christmas Carol”

¤ Clint Ramos, “The Rose Tattoo”

Best costume design of a musical

¤ Emily Rebholz, “Jagged Little Pill”

¤ Mark Thompson, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”

¤ Catherine Zuber, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Best lighting design of a play

¤ Jiyoun Chang, “Slave Play”

¤ Jon Clark, “The Inheritance”

¤ Heather Gilbert, “The Sound Inside”

¤ Allen Lee Hughes,” A Soldier’s Play”

¤ Hugh Vanstone, “A Christmas Carol”

Best lighting design of a musical

¤ Bruno Poet, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”

¤ Justin Townsend, “Jagged Little Pill”

¤ Justin Townsend, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Best sound design of a play

¤ Paul Arditti & Christopher Reid, “The Inheritance”

¤ Simon Baker, “A Christmas Carol”

¤ Lindsay Jones, “Slave Play”

¤ Daniel Kluger, “Sea Wall/A Life”

¤ Daniel Kluger, “The Sound Inside”

Best sound design of a musical

¤ Jonathan Deans, “Jagged Little Pill”

¤ Peter Hylenski, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

¤ Nevin Steinberg, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”

Best direction of a play

¤ David Cromer, “The Sound Inside”

¤ Stephen Daldry, “The Inheritance”

¤ Kenny Leon, “A Soldier’s Play”

¤ Jamie Lloyd, “Betrayal”

¤ Robert O’Hara, “Slave Play”

Best direction of a musical

¤ Phyllida Lloyd, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”

¤ Diane Paulus, “Jagged Little Pill”

¤ Alex Timbers, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Best choreography

¤ Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, “Jagged Little Pill”

¤ Sonya Tayeh, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

¤ Anthony Van Laast, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”

Best orchestrations

¤ Tom Kitt, “Jagged Little Pill”

¤ Justin Levine, with Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen and Matt Stine, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

¤ Ethan Popp, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”

Special Tony Award for lifetime achievement in the theater

Graciela Daniele (read our profile of Daniele here)

Special Tony Awards

¤ The Broadway Advocacy Coalition

¤ David Byrne’s “American Utopia”

¤ Freestyle Love Supreme

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

Julie Halston

Tony honors for excellence in the theater

¤ Fred Gallo

¤ Irene Gandy

¤ Beverly Jenkins

¤ New Federal Theatre, Woodie King Jr., founder

