The newest L.A. and O.C. museum exhibitions to see in November

Paintings by Flemish artist Peter Paul Rubens at the Getty Villa and portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama at LACMA lead our November list of exhibitions across Southern California.

Check back here for weekly updates. And before you go, call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols. The shows that have our attention:

New and upcoming

“Sahara: Acts of Memory”

Works by graphic designer Amir Berbić recalling his family’s life in a camp for Bosnian refugees in Denmark in the 1990s will be on view Nov. 11 through Feb. 27. Benton Museum of Art, Pomona College, 120 W. Bonita Ave., Claremont. Open Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free; reservations required. pomona.edu

“Since Unveiling: Selected Acquisitions of a Decade”

Works by John Baldessari, Julie Mehretu, et al., added to the Broad collection over the past 10 years, will be on display Nov. 20 through April 3. The Broad, 221 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Open Wednesday-Sunday. Free; advance timed-entry tickets required; no on-site standby line. (213) 232-6200. thebroad.org

“Experience 49: blue/s”

The color blue in all its permutations is explored via painting, sculpture, photography, collage, soundscapes and site-specific installations in this group exhibition on view through March 26. ESMoA (El Segundo Museum of Art), 208 Main St., El Segundo. Open Fridays and Saturdays. Free; advance timed-entry tickets required. (424) 277-1020. esmoa.org

“La Surprise: Watteau in Los Angeles”

The Getty marks the 300th anniversary of the 18th century French painter’s death by exhibiting a recent acquisition alongside a dozen examples of his works held in local public and private collections; on view Nov. 23 through Feb. 20. Also on view: “Holbein: Capturing Character in the Renaissance,” featuring portraits of royals, courtiers, scholars and other once-prominent figures painted by German artist Hans Holbein the Younger (through Jan. 9). Getty Center, Sepulveda Blvd. and Getty Center Drive, L.A. Closed Mondays. Free; advance timed-entry tickets required. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu

“Rubens: Picturing Antiquity”

Drawings, oil sketches and monumental paintings by the Flemish artist are displayed alongside Greek, Roman and Etruscan art from the museum’s collection in this exhibit on view Nov. 10 through Jan. 24. The Getty Villa, 17985 Pacific Coast Hwy., Pacific Palisades. Closed Tuesdays. Free; advanced reservations required. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu

“Borderlands”

American art history is re-contextualized in this new permanent installation, opening Nov. 20, that displays works from Huntington’s collection alongside pieces by contemporary artists. Also on view: Kehinde Wiley’s “A Portrait of a Young Gentleman,” a newly commissioned painting inspired by Gainsborough’s 18th century masterpiece “The Blue Boy” (through Jan. 3). Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Closed Tuesdays. $13-$29; children younger than 4 are free; advance timed-entry tickets required. (626) 405-2100. huntington.org

“Patriotism in Conflict: Fighting for Country and Comunidad”

The Chicano Moratorium, in which tens of thousands of Mexican American citizen-activists took to the streets of East L.A. in August 1970 to protest the Vietnam War and its impact on their communities, is revisited in this exhibition featuring archival photographs, videos, printed materials and ephemera; on view through June 19. LA Plaza de Cultural y Artes, 501 N. Main St., downtown L.A. Thursday-Sundays. Free; reservations suggested. (213) 542-6200. lapca.org

“Any-Instant-Whatever”

Presented as part of Laguna Art Museum’s 2021 Art & Nature Festival, this video installation by Rebeca Méndez that documents the sky above Los Angeles during winter 2019-20 and the companion exhibit “Sky Space Time Change,” featuring works from the museum’s permanent collection, will be on view through April 25. Also on view: “A Fanciful World: Jessie Arms Botke,” works by the 20th century California painter known for her brightly colored studies of exotic birds and flowers (through Jan. 16). Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. Closed Wednesdays. $5, $7; 17 and younger are free. (949) 494-8971. lagunaartmuseum.org

“The Obama Portraits Tour”

Portraits of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, commissioned from Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, respectively, for the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., are on display Nov. 7 through Jan. 2. Also on view: The companion exhibit “Black American Portraits,” a centuries-spanning selection of paintings, drawings and photographs of African Americans drawn from LACMA’s collections (Nov. 7-April 17); and “In the Now: Gender and Nation in Europe,” works by contemporary women photographers from Europe (Nov. 14 through Feb. 13). Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Closed Wednesdays. $10-$25; ages 12 and younger are free; discounts available to L.A. County residents. (323) 857-6010. lacma.org

“Family Album: Dannielle Bowman, Janna Ireland, and Contemporary Works from LACMA”

Images by artists of color inspired by the visual language of family photographs will be on view Nov. 20 through June 5. LACMA’s Charles White Elementary School Gallery, 2401 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Open Saturdays only. Free. lacma.org

“Land as Kin”

Paintings, photography, ceramics, beadwork, etc., celebrating Southern California’s Indigenous peoples and their connection to the land are on view through Dec. 9. Muckenthaler Cultural Center, 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton. Open Monday-Thursday. $5 per group of up to four people. themuck.org

“Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Dr. Jane Goodall”

The life and career of the renowned primatologist and activist are charted in this special multimedia exhibit on view Nov. 7 through April 17 (additional $6-$10 fee required). Also on view: “Discovery From the Deep,” a rare specimen of a Pacific footballfish is exhibited alongside a traditional Japanese print of the specimen crafted by artists Dwight and Hazel Hwang (through Nov. 29). Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, 900 Exposition Blvd., L.A. Closed Tuesday. $8-$17; ages 2 and younger are free; reservations recommended, walk-ups welcome. (213) 763-DINO. nhm.org

“Manet’s Philosophers”

A trio of large-scale portraits by the 19th century French painter, one from the Norton Simon collection and two on loan from the Art Institute of Chicago, are on display Nov. 19 through Feb. 28. Also on view: “The Expressive Body: Memory, Devotion, Desire (1400–1750),” paintings, drawings, prints and sculptures from the museum’s collections, some of which have never been on display before (through March 7); “The Swineherd,” an 1888 painting by Paul Gauguin on loan from LACMA (through Nov. 13). Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Closed Tuesdays-Wednesdays. $12-$15; students, active military and ages 18 and younger are free. (626) 449-6840. nortonsimon.org

“Photo Expression: Reimagined”

This group show featuring images crafted by 13 photographers and artists is on display Nov. 6-27. Orange County Center for Contemporary Art, 117 N. Sycamore St., Santa Ana. Open Fridays-Sundays; by appointment, Mondays-Thursdays. Free. (714) 667-1517. occca.org

“Pride Publics: Words and Actions”

Large-scale black-and-white portraits of LGBTQ trailblazers will be on display through Nov. 20 in the latest iteration of this exhibit presented by the ONE Archives Foundation. Intercultural Community Center, Occidental College, 1501 Campus Road, Eagle Rock. Closed Sundays. Free. pridepublics.onearchives.org

“Black Quantum Futurism: CPT Reversal”

The concept of time is explored in this multimedia exhibit presented by Black Quantum Futurism Collective, a collaboration between artists Camae Ayewa (a.k.a. Moor Mother) and Rasheedah Phillips; on view Nov. 6 through March 5. The Gallery at REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., downtown L.A. Closed Mondays. Free. redcat.org

“Intervention: Fresh Perspectives After 50 Years”

New works by seven contemporary Asian American artists created to interrogate the museum’s existing collection of Asian and Pacific Island art are on view Nov. 12 through Feb. 6. USC Pacific Asia Museum, 46 N. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. $7, $10; free for ages 17 and younger, and every second Sunday of the month; advance tickets recommended. (626) 787-2680. pacificasiamuseum.usc.edu

“Questionable History”

Images of Vladimir Lenin from the museum’s collection are juxtaposed with contemporary works depicting the former Soviet premier in this exhibition on view Nov. 14 through March 20. Also on view: “Soviet Jewish Life: Bill Aron and Yevgeniy Fiks,” images by the American photographer are displayed alongside works by the Russian multidisciplinary artist (Nov. 14 through March 20). Wende Museum, 10808 Culver Blvd., Culver City. Open Friday-Sunday. Free; reservations required. (310) 216-1600. wendemuseum.org

Ongoing

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ newly opened shrine to all things cinema features exhibits exploring the art and craft of filmmaking, historic memorabilia including props and costumes, plus movie screenings, film series and artist talks. 6067 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Open daily. $15-$25; ages 17 and younger are free. Reservations required. (323) 930-3000. academymuseum.org

“Nicole Seisler: Holding Patterns”

Works by the L.A. ceramicist will be on view through Dec. 19. American Museum of Ceramic Art, 399 N. Garey Ave., Pomona. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. $5, $7; 12 and younger, free. (909) 865-3146. amoca.org

“The Silent West”

Movie posters from the silent film era. Also on view: “When I Remember I See Red: American Indian Art and Activism in California” (through Nov. 14). Autry Museum of the American West, 4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park, L.A. Closed Mondays. $6-$14; children younger than 3 are free; reservations available online; walk-ups allowed. (323) 667-2000. theautry.org

“Kim Abeles: Smog Collectors, 1987-2020”

This decades-spanning survey of the L.A. artist’s mixed-media works demonstrating the effects of air pollution will be on view through Dec. 18. Begovich Gallery, Cal State Fullerton, 800 N. State College Blvd. Closed Fridays and Sundays. Free. fullerton.edu

“Alison Saar: Of Aether and Earthe”

This large survey of the acclaimed artist’s works is spread over two venues. Through Dec. 19 at the Benton Museum of Art at Pomona College, 120 W. Bonita Ave., Claremont; open Tuesdays-Saturdays; free; reservations required; pomona.edu. The other half of the exhibition is on view through Dec. 12 at the Armory Center for the Arts, 145 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena; open by appointment only Friday-Sunday; free; armoryarts.org

“Artistic Legacy: The Ann and Bill Cullen Collection”

Paintings and drawings from the estate of actress, model and artist Ann Macomber Cullen, wife of the late game-show host Bill Cullen, through Dec. 19. Also on view: “The Gift of Los Angeles: Memories in Watercolor by Gayle Garner Roski,” celebrating the life of the late L.A.-based painter (through Nov. 14). Bowers Museum, 2002 N. Main St., Santa Ana. Closed Mondays. $10-$15; children younger than 12, free; advance purchase recommended. (714) 567-3600. bowers.org

“LaToya Ruby Frazier: The Last Cruze”

The artist documents the 2019 shuttering of an auto plant in Ohio, and the impact on the local working-class community, in photographs, video and an architectural installation in this exhibit that will be on view through March 20. California African American Museum, 600 State Drive, Exposition Park, L.A. Closed Mondays. Free. (213) 744-7432. caamuseum.org

“Gifted: Collecting the Art of California at Gardena High School, 1919-1956”

Examples of early 20th century California Impressionist paintings by noteworthy artists; on view through Jan. 9. California Museum of Art Thousand Oaks at the Oaks, 350 W. Hillcrest Drive. Open Friday-Sunday. Free. (805) 405-5240. cmato.org

“Fire! Science & Safety”

This new permanent exhibit is designed to educate visitors on how to mitigate as well as respond to fire dangers at home. California Science Center, 700 Exposition Park Drive, L.A. Open daily. Permanent exhibits are free; special exhibits, including the current Lego art show and IMAX films, vary in price. Reservations required. (323) 724-3623. californiasciencecenter.org

“Titanic: Real Artifacts, Real People, Real Stories”

The maritime disaster is revisited through photographs and personal effects, through Feb. 13. Catalina Island Museum, 217 Metropole Ave., Avalon. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. $15, $17; kids 15 and younger are free with a paying adult; advance purchase recommended. catalinamuseum.org

“Witch Craft: Rethinking Power”

Zimbabwean artist Moffat Takadiwa explores the intersection of African politics and spirituality in a series of new assemblages on view through Jan. 9. Craft Contemporary, 5814 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Open Thursdays-Sundays. $7, $9; Sundays are pay what you can; reservations required. craftcontemporary.org

“Piñatas: The High Art of Celebration”

Handmade piñatas and piñata-inspired art objects crafted by 15 artists and artist collectives from the U.S. and Mexico are on view through Dec. 4; also available to view online. Craft in America Center, 8415 W. 3rd St., L.A. Open Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free. craftinamerica.org

“Pipilotti Rist: Big Heartedness, Be My Neighbor”

This survey of videos, installations and sculptures by the Swiss multimedia artist will be on view through June 6. The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA, 152 N. Central Ave., Little Tokyo, downtown L.A. Open Wednesdays-Mondays. Special ticketed exhibition costs $10-$18 (advance purchase required; each ticket is good for a free second visit); children younger than 12, free. (213) 626-6222. moca.org

“Motown: The Sound of Young America”

The storied record label is celebrated through stage costumes, musical instruments and more; on view though January. Grammy Museum, 800 W. Olympic Blvd., L.A. Open Friday-Sunday. $13, $15; ages 5 and under are free; advance timed-entry tickets required. (213) 765-6800. grammymuseum.org

“No Humans Involved”

Seven emerging artists and collectives explore race, gender, class and sexuality as viewed — or distorted — through the lens of Western humanism in this exhibit on view through Jan. 9. UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Closed Mondays. Free; reservations required. (310) 443-7000. hammer.ucla.edu

“Witch Hunt”

Co-presented by the UCLA Hammer Museum and Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, this international group exhibition of works by female artists explores the global impact of systemic patriarchy and colonialism on women, the LGBTQ community and Indigenous peoples. On view at both institutions through Jan. 9. Hammer, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood; closed Mondays; free; reservations required; (310) 443-7000, hammer.ucla.edu. ICA L.A., 1717 E. 7th St., L.A.; open Wednesdays-Sundays; free; (213) 928-0833, theicala.org

“Passports for Life”

This new exhibit saluting the heroic efforts of Polish diplomats to save Jews during the Holocaust is on view through mid-December. Also on view: “Jack Boul: Reflections of a Post-War Europe,” paintings by Boul, a U.S. Army sergeant and artist who used art to express the horrors of the Holocaust (through Nov. 30). Holocaust Museum LA, 100 the Grove Drive, L.A. Open Thursdays-Sundays. $10, $15; students and California residents with valid ID, free; advance timed-entry tickets required. holocaustmuseumla.org

“Wave — New Currents in Japanese Graphic Arts”

This touring exhibit, a survey of works by 55 contemporary Japanese illustrators and graphic artists, is on view through Nov. 28. Japan House Los Angeles, Hollywood & Highland, Level 2 Gallery, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Open daily. Free. japanhousela.com

“Miné Okubo’s Masterpiece: The Art of Citizen 13660”

Illustrations from Okubo’s groundbreaking 1946 graphic memoir, depicting the harsh conditions that she and her fellow Japanese American citizens endured in a U.S. government-run incarceration center during World War II, will be on view through Feb. 20. Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave., downtown L.A. Open Tuesdays-Sundays. $7, $16; reservations recommended, walk-ups available. (213) 625-0414. janm.org

“Pulling the Sun Back — Xa’aa Peshii Nehiino Taame”

The cultural heritage of L.A.’s original inhabitants, the Tongva people, is celebrated in this site-specific outdoor installation created by artist Mercedes Dorame in collaboration with architectural designer Lilliana Castro; through Jan. 31. Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1315 N. Spring St., downtown L.A. Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Free. clockshop.org

“Andy Warhol: Selections From the Luckman Permanent Collection”

More than 70 works by the iconic Pop artist are on view through Feb. 21. Luckman Gallery, Luckman Fine Arts Complex, Cal State Los Angeles, 5151 State University Drive. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. Free. luckmanarts.org

“Jennifer Packer: Every Shut Eye Ain’t Sleep”

New and recent paintings by the New York artist; through Feb. 21. Also on view: “Evidence: Selections from the Permanent Collection” and “Making Space: Recent Photography Acquisitions” (through Feb. 21. MoCA, 250 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Open Thursdays-Sundays. Free; special exhibitions, $10, $18. (213) 626-6222. moca.org

“Structure”

The ways in which humans organize their inner lives as well as the outside world are explored in this group show, on view through Dec. 26. Museum of Art & History, 665 W. Lancaster Blvd., Lancaster. Closed Mondays. Free; reservations required. (661) 723-6250. lancastermoah.org

“Gabriella Sanchez: Partial Pictures”

Works by the L.A.-based painter and graphic designer, on view through January. Also on view: “Judy Baca: Memorias de Nuestra Tierra, a Retrospective,” works by the acclaimed Chicana muralist, educator and activist (through January). Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach. Open Tuesdays-Fridays. $7, $10; younger than 12, free; advance purchase suggested. molaa.org

“Lightwave”

Connectivity in the era of social distancing is the theme of this outdoor, interactive light installation, on view through Nov. 12. Central Park Paseo (outside the Museum of Neon Art), 216 S. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Free. 1111acc.org

“The Modern Chair”

Examples of cutting-edge chair design from the early 20th century to the present day will be on display through April 3. Palm Springs Art Museum Architecture and Design Center, 300 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs. Closed Mondays-Wednesdays. $5. psmuseum.org

“Eugene Daub: Monumental”

A retrospective exploring the sculptor’s process for crafting large-scale public works; through Nov. 13. Also on view: The group exhibition “Are You Thinking What I’m Thinking?” (through Nov. 13). Palos Verdes Art Center, 5504 Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. Closed Sundays. Free. pvartcenter.org

“Bond in Motion”

Cars, motorcycles, boats and other vehicles used in James Bond movies through the decades will be on display in this new exhibit, on view from through Oct. 30, 2022, marking the 60th anniversary of the action-film franchise. Also on view: “Prototype Giants,” a special exhibition exploring the history and legacy of Porsche’s 956 and 962 race cars (through Nov. 19). Petersen Automotive Museum, 6060 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. Special exhibition fee is $40-$65 (includes admission to the rest of the museum); advance purchase required. (323) 930-2277. petersen.org

“Where Do We Go From Here?”

This public art exhibition featuring works by contemporary artists who identify as women and people of color is on view through March 1. 7 Main, 700 S. Main St., L.A. Fashion District. Available anytime. Free. fashiondistrict.org

“Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds”

This special exhibit featuring props, models and costumes from the long-running science fiction franchise is on view through Feb. 20. Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., L.A. Closed Mondays. Special exhibition pricing: $13-$18; admission is free for everyone on Thursdays and for children younger than 2 every day; advanced timed-entry tickets required. (310) 440-4500. skirball.org

“Fowler in Focus: Communication Systems in a Global Context”

This exhibit exploring written and visual communication from the dawn of history to the present day is on view through Feb. 27. Also on view: “Photo Cameroon: Studio Portraiture, 1970s-1990s” (through Dec. 5). UCLA Fowler Museum, 308 Charles E. Young Drive North, Westwood. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. Free. (310) 825-4361. fowler.ucla.edu

“Art Ascending: Fall Art Show 2021”

Works by Karen Amy Finkel Fishof, Merissa Mann, L. Aviva Diamond and Robin Comanor are featured in separate exhibits on view through Dec. 27. Dortort Center for Creativity in the Arts at UCLA Hillel, 574 Hilgard Ave., Westwood. Open Mondays-Fridays. Free. uclahillel.org

“Deep Connections”

Black-and-white images by photographer Ken Karagozian chronicle three decades of subway construction in Los Angeles; on view through 2021. Union Station’s Passageway Art Gallery, 800 N. Alameda St., downtown L.A. Available anytime. unionstationla.com

“Pachappa Camp: The First Koreatown in America”

The brief history of this early 20th century community of Korean American agricultural workers and their families is recalled via photographs, maps, documents and other ephemera in this exhibit on view through Jan. 9. UCR Arts (California Museum of Photography, Culver Center of the Arts), 3824-34 Main St., Riverside. Open Thursdays-Sundays. Free; advance timed-entry tickets required. ucrarts.ucr.edu

“Art and Hope at the End of the Tunnel”

This group show curated by art critic Edward Goldman and featuring new works by 35 L.A.-based artists will be on view through Dec. 4. USC Fisher Museum of Art, 823 W. Exposition Blvd., L.A. Closed Sundays-Mondays. Free. (213) 740-4561. fisher.usc.edu

“Golden Hour: California Photography From the Los Angeles County Museum of Art”

The Vincent Price Art Museum reopens with this touring exhibit of works by more than 70 artists and photography collectives, on view through Feb. 5. Also on view: the video installations “Paraíso” by Tamara Rosenblum and “Liquid Light” by Javier Tapia and Camilo Ontiveros through Feb. 5). VPAM, East Los Angeles College, 1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez, Monterey Park. Open Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free. (323) 265-8841. vincentpriceartmuseum.org

“Environmental Reflections: Contemporary Art From the Frederick R. Weisman Art Foundation”

Humankind’s relationship with the natural world is explored in paintings, photographs and other work on view through Dec. 5. Weisman Museum, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. Open Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays. Free; advance timed-entry tickets required. arts.pepperdine.edu