Virtually every movie coming to theaters and major streamers this holiday season
We’ve compiled a list of films set to premiere this holiday season through Jan. 28. All release dates are theatrical, except where noted, and subject to change.
Nov. 10
Clifford the Big Red Dog
The super-sized canine from the children’s books returns in this live-action/animated tale. With Sienna Guillory, Rosie Perez, John Cleese. Directed by Walt Becker. Also streaming on Paramount+. Paramount Pictures
Passing
Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga star in this drama about two Black friends in 1920s Harlem, one of whom has been passing as white. Written and directed by Rebecca Hall. Also streaming on Nov. 11. Netflix
Nov. 12
The Accursed
A woman faces the consequences of a curse upon her family’s bloodline in this horror drama. With Melora Walters, Goran Visnjic. Directed by Kevin Lewis. Also on VOD. Gravitas Ventures
Apex
Bruce Willis stars in this sci-fi action thriller about a man being hunted for sport on a remote island. With Neal McDonough. Directed by Edward Drake. Also on digital, VOD. RLJE Films
Aulcie
Documentary about African American basketball player Aulcie Perry, who became a celebrity in Israel while playing there in the 1970s. Directed by Dani Menkin. Hey Jude Productions
Belfast
Kenneth Branagh wrote and directed this black-and-white coming-of-age drama set in Northern Ireland during the turbulent 1960s. With Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds, Jude Hill. Focus Features
Courage
Documentary follows a trio of actor-activists from an underground theater group during pro-democracy protests in Belarus. Directed by Aliaksei Paluyan. Living Pictures
Cusp
Coming-of-age documentary follows three teenage girls in a Texas military town. Directed by Parker Hill and Isabel Bethencourt. Also on cable, streaming, Nov. 26. Showtime Documentary Films
Double Walker
Horror fable about the ghost of a young woman seeking vengeance against the men who killed her. With Sylvie Mix. Directed by Colin West. Also on VOD. Cranked Up
Hive
A woman struggles to provide for her family after her husband goes missing in the war in Kosovo in this drama. Directed by Blerta Basholli. Zeitgeist Films
Home Sweet Home Alone
Another child is left behind to defend the family abode in the latest entry in the franchise. With Archie Yates, Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson and Chris Parnell. Directed by Dan Mazer. Streaming only. 20th Century Studios
Julia
Culinary legend Julia Child is profiled in this documentary from “RBG” filmmakers Betsy West and Julie Cohen. Sony Pictures Classics
Love Is Love Is Love
Eleanor Coppola directs this trio of tales about friendship and romance. With Joanne Whalley, Chris Messina, Kathy Baker, Cybill Shepherd, Rosanna Arquette, Rita Wilson. Also on VOD. Blue Fox Entertainment
Mayor Pete
Documentary profiles former Democratic presidential candidate and current U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Directed by Jesse Moss. Also streaming. Amazon Studios
Multiverse
Sci-fi thriller about four college students whose physics experiment leads to unexpected consequences. Directed by Gaurav Seth. Also on digital, VOD, Nov. 16. Saban Films
My Fiona
A woman helps her best friend’s widow raise the couple’s young son in this LGBT-themed drama. Directed by Kelly Walker. Also on VOD, Nov. 23. Freestyle Releasing
Night Raiders
Sci-fi thriller about a woman trying to rescue her daughter from a government facility. Directed by Danis Goulet. Also on digital, VOD. Samuel Goldwyn Films
No Straight Lines: The Rise of Queer Comics
Documentary profiles pioneering LGBTQ comic-book artists and graphic novelists including Alison Bechdel and Howard Cruse. Directed by Vivian Kleiman. Compadre Media Group
Red Notice
Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot share the screen in this heist caper. Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. Also streaming. Netflix
Set!
Documentary on competitive table-setting. Directed by Scott Gawlik. Streaming only. Discovery+
Simple as Water
Documentary about displaced Syrian refugee families trying to build new lives. Directed by Megan Mylan. Also on cable, streaming, Nov. 16. HBO Documentary Films
Soulmates
A woman tries to derail her best friend’s relationship in this comedy. With Stephanie Lynn, Alexandra Case. Directed by Timothy Armstrong. Also on VOD. Vertical Entertainment
They Say Nothing Stays the Same
Drama about a ferryman in 19th century Japan. Written and directed by actor-musician Joe Odagiri and shot by cinematographer Christopher Doyle. Also on virtual cinemas, digital, VOD. Film Movement
This Is Not a War Story
Drama about veterans doing art therapy to combat their PTSD. With Frances Fisher. Directed by Talia Lugacy. Also streaming on HBO Max. WarnerMedia OneFifty
Tick, Tick … Boom!
Lin-Manuel Miranda directs this adaptation of “Rent” creator Jonathan Larson’s semiautobiographical musical comedy about an aspiring Broadway composer. With Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Vanessa Hudgens, Judith Light, Bradley Whitford. Also streaming, Nov. 19. Netflix
Time of Moulting
Dark drama about a dysfunctional family in 1970s Germany. Directed by Sabrina Mertens. Also virtual cinemas. Dekanalog
Nov. 15
A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks
Documentary remembers the influential Black photographer. Directed by John Maggio. Cable, streaming only. HBO Documentary Films
Nov. 17
Bruised
Halle Berry directs and stars in this drama about a former MMA fighter and single mother at a crossroads. Also streaming, Nov. 24. Netflix
Children of the Enemy
Drama about a man trying to rescue his seven young grandchildren from a prison camp in Syria. Directed by Gorki Glaser-Muller. Abramorama
The Power of the Dog
Benedict Cumberbatch plays a repressed 1920s rancher who makes life a living hell for his brother’s new bride in this drama. Written and directed by Jane Campion, adapted from the Thomas Savage novel. With Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Thomasin McKenzie, Frances Conroy, Keith Carradine, Adam Beach. Also streaming, Dec. 1. Netflix
Prayers for the Stolen
Coming-of-age drama about three young girls in rural Mexico. Directed by Tatiana Huezo. Also streaming. Netflix
Nov. 18
Jagged
’90s rocker Alanis Morissette is profiled in this documentary, part of HBO’s “Music Box” anthology series. Directed by Alison Klayman. Cable, streaming only. HBO Documentary Films
The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star
Vanessa Hudgens returns in the latest entry in this romantic-comedy franchise. Directed by Mike Rohl. Streaming only. Netflix
Nov. 19
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
A schoolteacher’s sex tape goes viral in this Romanian comedy. Directed by Radu Jude. Magnolia Pictures
Black Friday
An alien parasite turns shoppers into murderous creatures in this sci-fi/horror thriller. Bruce Campbell stars. Directed by Casey Tebo. Also on VOD. Screen Media
Boiling Point
Drama set in a high-end restaurant in London. With Stephen Graham. Directed by Philip Barantini. Also on digital, VOD, Nov. 23. Saban Films
Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road
Documentary profiles the singer-songwriter and co-founder of the Beach Boys. With Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, Gustavo Dudamel. Directed by Brent Wilson. Also on VOD. Screen Media
Candy Coated Christmas
Holiday tale set in a small town. With Molly McCook. Directed by Ellie Kanner. Streaming only. Discovery+
Captains of Za’atari
Documentary about two boys in a refugee camp in Jordan who dream of becoming soccer stars. Directed by Ali El Arabi. Also on digital. Utopia
C’mon C’mon
Joaquin Phoenix plays an artist tasked with caring for his young nephew in this drama. With Woody Norman, Gaby Hoffman. Directed by Mike Mills. A24
Compartment No. 6
Two strangers on a train bound for the Arctic Circle make a connection in this drama, which is Finland’s Oscar submission and co-Grand Prix winner at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Directed by Juho Kuosmanen. Sony Pictures Classics
Extinct
Animated comedy about furry creatures who time travel to a future where their species no longer exists. With the voices of Adam Devine, Rachel Bloom, Ken Jeong. Directed by David Silverman, Raymond S. Persi. Streaming only. Netflix
The Feast
Welsh-language horror drama about a fateful dinner party at a remote country house. Directed by Lee Haven Jones. Also on digital, VOD. IFC Midnight
The First Wave
Documentary follows frontline healthcare workers in New York City during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Directed by Matthew Heineman. National Geographic Documentary Films/Neon
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Jason Reitman, son of “Ghostbusters” director Ivan Reitman, helms this franchise reboot. Cast includes Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and the original film’s Annie Potts and Ernie Hudson. Columbia Pictures
Gift of Fire
Fact-based drama about Japan’s attempt to build its own atomic bomb in the closing days of WWII. Directed by Hiroshi Kurosaki. Eleven Arts
Hide and Seek
Thriller about a businessman searching for his missing brother. With Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Jacinda Barrett, Joe Pantoliano. Directed by Joel David Moore. Also on digital, VOD. Saban Films/Paramount
India Sweets and Spices
Coming-of-age drama about an Indian American college student and her family. Directed by Geeta Malik. Bleecker Street
King Richard
Will Smith portrays Richard Williams, father and coach of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, in this biographical drama. With Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Tony Goldwyn, Jon Bernthal, Dylan McDermott. Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green. Also streaming on HBO Max. Warner Bros.
Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time
Documentary about the prolific American author. Directed by Robert B. Weide and Don Argott. Also on digital, VOD. IFC Films
Mother, I Am Suffocating. This Is My Last Film About You.
Bilingual documentary based on the personal experiences of Lesotho filmmaker Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese. Also on virtual cinema, VOD. Dekanalog
Mothering Sunday
A young maid and aspiring writer has an affair with an upper-class man in this romantic drama set in post-WWI Britain and based on the Graham Swift novel. With Odessa Young, Josh O’Connor, Olivia Colman and Colin Firth. Directed by Eva Husson. One-week awards-qualifying run; opens Feb. 25. Sony Pictures Classics
Paper & Glue
Self-directed documentary about the French street artist known only as JR. MSNBC Films/Abramorama
Procession
Six male survivors of clergy sex abuse team with director Robert Greene to tell their stories in a series of dramatic vignettes in this hybrid documentary. Also streaming, Nov. 19. Netflix
Pups Alone
Family-friendly holiday comedy about canines protecting their neighborhood from burglars. With Dolph Lundgren, Eric Roberts, Keith David and the voices of Jennifer Love Hewitt, Jerry O’Connell, Danny Trejo, Rob Schneider. Directed by Alex Merkin. Also on digital, VOD, Nov. 27. Saban Films/Paramount
The Real Charlie Chaplin
Documentary profiles the legendary silent-era actor and filmmaker. Directed by James Spinney, Peter Middleton. Also on cable, streaming, Dec. 24. Showtime Documentary Films
Repeat
A psychologist finds a way to communicate with the dead in this thriller. Directed by Grant Archer, Richard Miller. Also on VOD. Gravitas Ventures
She Paradise
Drama about an aspiring soca dancer from Trinidad and Tobago. Directed by Maya Cozier. Also on VOD. Samuel Goldwyn Films
The Shuroo Process
Comedy about a frustrated journalist who meets a charismatic guru. Directed by Emrhys Cooper. Also on VOD, Nov. 24. Gravitas Ventures
Uppercase Print
Fact-based drama about a Romanian teen arrested in the early 1980s for drawing graffiti criticizing Romania’s Ceausescu regime. Directed by Radu Jude. Big World Pictures
Zeros and Ones
Ethan Hawke plays an American soldier stationed in Rome trying to stop a terrorist bombing in director Abel Ferrara’s action thriller. Also on digital, VOD. Lionsgate
Nov. 24
A Boy Called Christmas
Family-friendly holiday fable tells the origin story of Father Christmas. With Henry Lawfull, Toby Jones, Sally Hawkins, Kristen Wiig, Michiel Huisman, Zoe Colletti, Stephen Merchant, Joel Fry, Rune Temte, Jim Broadbent, Maggie Smith. Directed by Gil Kenan. Streaming only. Netflix
8-Bit Christmas
A 10-year-old tries to obtain the latest video gaming system in this holiday comedy set in 1980s Chicago. With Neil Patrick Harris, Steve Zahn. Directed by Michael Dowse. Streaming only on HBO Max. New Line Cinema
Encanto
This animated musical about a Colombian family with magical powers features songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda. With the voices of Stephanie Beatriz, John Leguizamo, Wilmer Valderrama. Directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush. Walt Disney Animation Studios
A Holiday Chance
Two sisters must set aside their differences to save their father’s media company in this inspirational drama. With Sharon Leal, Vanessa Bell Calloway. Directed by Jamal Hill. Faith Media Distribution
House of Gucci
Lady Gaga and Adam Driver head the cast of Ridley Scott’s fact-based drama about Italy’s first family of fashion. With Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston, Salma Hayek, Al Pacino. MGM
The Humans
Richard Jenkins, Amy Schumer, Beanie Feldstein, Steven Yeun and June Squibb star in writer-director Stephen Karam’s big-screen adaptation of his Tony-winning stage play about a dysfunctional family celebrating Thanksgiving together. Also on Showtime. A24
Keep Sweet
Documentary on breakaway fundamentalist Mormon prophet and convicted sex offender Warren Jeffs. Directed by Don Argott. Streaming only. Discovery+
National Champions
Drama about college football players striking for compensation. With Stephan James, Alexander Ludwig, J.K. Simmons, Lil Rel Howery, Tim Blake Nelson, Kristin Chenoweth, Timothy Olyphant, Uzo Aduba. Directed by Ric Roman Waugh. STXfilms
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City
Reboot of the action-horror franchise based on the video game. With Kaya Scodelario, Robbie Amell, Hannah John-Kamen, Avan Jogia, Neal McDonough, Donal Logue. Directed by Johannes Roberts. Screen Gems
The Summit of the Gods
Animated French-language drama based on a manga about mountain climbers on Everest. Directed by Patrick Imbert. Also streaming, Nov. 30. Netflix
The Unforgivable
Sandra Bullock stars as an ex-con looking for redemption in this drama. With Viola Davis, Rob Morgan. Directed by Nora Fingscheidt. Also streaming, Dec. 10. Netflix
Nov. 25
DMX: Don’t Try to Understand
The late rapper is profiled in this documentary, part of HBO’s “Music Box” anthology series. Directed by Christopher Frierson. Cable, streaming only. HBO Documentary Films
Nov. 26
Ayar
Drama about a Latina woman seeking to reunite with her young daughter during the pandemic. Directed by Floyd Russ. Also on VOD. Gravitas Ventures
A Castle for Christmas
A famous American author meets a Scottish nobleman in this holiday rom-com starring Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes. Directed by Mary Lambert. Streaming only. Netflix
An Intrusion
Thriller about a family menaced by a stalker. Directed by Nicholas Holland. Also on VOD. Gravitas Ventures
Lady Buds
Documentary about women in the cannabis industry. Directed by Chris J. Russo. Also on VOD. Gravitas Ventures
The Last Rite
A medical student is terrorized by a demon in this horror drama. Directed by Leroy Kincaide. Also on VOD. Samuel Goldwyn Films
Licorice Pizza
Writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson’s drama about two teens growing up in the San Fernando Valley in the 1970s. With Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Bradley Cooper, Benny Safdie. MGM
Like a Rolling Stone: The Life and Times of Ben Fong-Torres
Documentary profiles the veteran rock journalist. With Elton John, Carlos Santana, et al. Directed by Suzanne Joe Kai. StudioLA
Not to Forget
A con artist is sentenced to care for his wealthy grandmother, who has Alzheimer’s, in this drama. With Karen Grassle, Tate Dewey, Kevin Hardesty, Cloris Leachman, Olympia Dukakis. Directed by Valerio Zanoli. Also on VOD. Vertical Entertainment
’Twas the Fight Before Christmas
Documentary about an Idaho lawyer battling his homeowners association over the right to hold a massive holiday event for the local community. Directed by Becky Read. Streaming only. Apple Original Films
Writing With Fire
Documentary about a women-led news organization in India. Directed by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh. Music Box Films
Nov. 29
14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible
Nepalese mountain climber’s attempt to break a world record. Directed by Torquil Jones. Streaming only. Netflix
Dec. 2
Listening to Kenny G
The soft-jazz sax player is profiled in this documentary, part of HBO’s “Music Box” anthology series. Directed by Penny Lane. Cable, streaming only. HBO Documentary Films
Single All the Way
A young gay man convinces his best friend to pose as his boyfriend for the holidays in this romantic comedy. With Michael Urie, Philemon Chambers, Barry Bostwick, Jennifer Coolidge, Kathy Najimy. Directed by Michael Mayer. Streaming only. Netflix
Dec. 3
Benedetta
Paul Verhoeven directs this French-language drama about a troubled 17th century nun engaged in an affair with a woman. With Virginie Efira, Charlotte Rampling, Lambert Wilson. Also on digital, VOD. IFC Films
Castle Falls
Dolph Lundgren directs and stars in this action thriller about a group seeking a fortune in stolen cash hidden in a hospital that’s about to be demolished. Also on digital, VOD. Shout! Studios
Deadlock
Bruce Willis leads a group of mercenaries who hold a nuclear power plant for ransom in this action thriller. Directed by Jared Cohn. Also on digital, VOD. Saban Films
Drive My Car
A renowned theater artist tries to move on after his wife’s unexpected death; based on the short story by Haruki Murakami. With Hidetoshi Nishijima, Toko Miura. Directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi. Sideshow/Janus Films
Encounter
Riz Ahmed stars in this sci-fi thriller about a Marine trying to save his two sons from an infestation of extraterrestrial origin. With Octavia Spencer. Directed by Michael Pearce. Also streaming, Dec. 10. Amazon Studios
The End of Us
Rom-com set during the pandemic. Directed by Steven Kanter and Henry Loevner. Also on digital, VOD, Dec. 7. Saban Films/Well Go USA
Flee
Animated documentary about a Middle Eastern refugee. Directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Neon
Funny Thing About Love
An engaged woman reconnects with an old beau in this holiday rom-com. With Jon Heder, Summer Bellessa, Barry Corbin. Directed by Adam White. Also on VOD. Gravitas Ventures
The Hand of God
Coming-of-age drama about a young man in 1980s Naples who has a fateful encounter with soccer legend Diego Maradona. Written and directed by Paolo Sorrentino. Also streaming, Dec. 15. Netflix
Home
An ex-convict faces his past in this drama. With Jake McLaughlin, Kathy Bates, Lil Rel Howery, Stephen Root. Directed by Franka Potente. Also on VOD. Gravitas Ventures
I Was a Simple Man
An elderly family man in Hawaii faces the end of his life in this fantastical drama. With Steve Iwamoto, Constance Wu. Directed by Christopher Makoto Yogi. Also on VOD, Dec. 10 Strand Releasing
Last Shoot Out
Western about a gunslinger who rescues a runaway bride. With Cam Gigandet, Bruce Dern, Michael Welch. Directed by Michael Feifer. Also on digital, VOD Lionsgate
Mixtape
An orphaned tween finds an artifact made by her parents that she hopes will shed light on their lives. With Gemma Brooke Allen and Julie Bowen. Directed by Valerie Weiss. Streaming only. Netflix
Off the Rails
Comedy about three middle-aged women re-creating a train trip they took across Europe in their younger years. With Kelly Preston, Judi Dench. Directed by Jules Williamson. Also on VOD. Screen Media
The Scary of Sixty-First
Horror tale about two women who move into a Manhattan duplex once reputedly owned by Jeffrey Epstein. With Betsey Brown, Madeline Quinn, Dasha Nekrasova, Mark Rapaport. Directed by Nekrasova. Written by Nekrasova and Quinn. Utopia
The Second
Drama about a celebrated novelist with a dark secret. With Rachel Blake. Directed by Mairi Cameron. Also on VOD. Gravitas Ventures
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas
Animated holiday special furthers the adventures of the woolly creature. Streaming only. Netflix
Silent Night
Keira Knightley and Matthew Goode star in this apocalyptic comedy about a group of old friends who gather to celebrate one last Christmas before the world ends. Directed by Camille Griffin. Also streaming. RJLE Films/AMC+
The Sleeping Negro
Drama about a young Black man working in corporate America. Directed by Skinner Myers. ArtMattan Films
Try Harder
Documentary follows seniors at a public high school in San Francisco. Directed by Debbie Lum. Greenwich Entertainment
Twas the Night
Dark comedy about an engaged couple preparing for a Christmas Eve dinner while also hiding a dead body in their house. Written and directed by the Ro Bros (Chris Rodriguez, Grant Rosado). Also on VOD. Vertical Entertainment
Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America
Documentary directed by Emily and Sarah Kunstler. One-week awards-qualifying run; opens Jan. 14. Sony Pictures Classics
Wolf
A young man believes he’s a wolf trapped in a human body in this fantasy drama. With George MacKay and Lily-Rose Depp. Directed by Nathalie Biancheri. Focus Features
Dec. 7
Fatal Distraction
Documentary about a man charged with murder after his toddler died in a hot car. Directed by Susan Morgan Cooper. Also on VOD. Gravitas Ventures
Dec. 9
Advent Calendar
Horror from France. Directed by Patrick Ridremont. Streaming only. Shudder
Mr. Saturday Night
Music and movie mogul Robert Stigwood is profiled in this documentary, part of HBO’s “Music Box” anthology series. Directed by John Maggio. Cable, streaming only. HBO Documentary Films
Dec. 10
Agnes
Horror tale set at a remote convent. Directed by Mickey Reece. Also on VOD. Magnet Releasing
American Sicario
Fact-based drama about Mexico’s first American-born drug lord. With Danny Trejo. Directed by RJ Collins. Also on digital, VOD. Saban Films
Back to the Outback
Assorted critters plot their escape from an Australian zoo in this animated comedy. With the voices of Isla Fisher, Tim Minchin, Eric Bana, Guy Pearce, Keith Urban, Wayne Knight, Jacki Weaver. Directed by Harry Cripps, Clare Knight. Streaming only. Netflix
Beijing Spring
Documentary uses previously unseen footage to revisit the pro-democracy movement in China in the late 1970s. Directed by Andy Cohen and Gaylen Ross. AC Films
Being the Ricardos
Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem portray TV legends Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in this bio-drama written and directed by Aaron Sorkin. With J.K. Simmons, Alia Shawkat, Linda Lavin, Clark Gregg, Tony Hale, Ronny Cox, Robert Pine. Also streaming, Dec. 21. Amazon Studios
Citizen Ashe
Documentary about tennis great and civil rights activist Arthur Ashe. Directed by Rex Miller, Sam Pollard. Magnolia Pictures/CNN Films
Don’t Look Up
Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio head the cast of writer-director Adam McKay’s star-studded disaster-flick satire about a comet threatening to destroy Earth. With Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Matthew Perry, Tyler Perry, Melanie Lynskey, Ron Perlman, Chris Evans. Also streaming, Dec. 24. Netflix
Famous
Drama about a celebrity confronting his past. Directed by Michael Leoni. Also on digital, VOD. Kandoo Films
France
Satirical drama about a troubled TV journalist. With Léa Seydoux. Directed by Bruno Dumont. Kino Lorber
The Hating Game
Rom-com with Lucy Hale. Directed by Peter Hutchings. Also on VOD. Vertical Entertainment
Hurt
Horror story about a woman alone in a house in the woods on Halloween. Directed by Sonny Mallhi. Also on VOD. Gravitas Ventures
Joy Womack: The White Swan
Documentary about the first American woman to join the Bolshoi Ballet. Directed by Dina Burlis and Sergey Gavrilov. Virtual cinema, digital, VOD only. Film Movement
Mosley
Animated fantasy about a beast of burden and his young son on a quest to find a legendary city. With the voices of Rhys Darby, Lucy Lawless, Temuera Morrison, John Rhys-Davies. Directed by Kirby Atkins. Also on digital, VOD, Dec. 14. Saban Films/Paramount
The Only One
Romantic drama about an adventurous woman who considers settling down with a former flame. With Caitlin Stasey, Jon Beavers. Directed by Noah Gilbert. Also on VOD. Vertical Entertainment
Red Rocket
Drama about a small-town hustler. With Simon Rex. Directed by Sean Baker. A24
To What Remains
Documentary about a team of veterans and researchers dedicated to recovering the remains of U.S. armed forces members missing in past conflicts. Directed by Christopher Woods. Abramorama/Imperative Entertainment
Torn
Max Lowe directs this documentary about his father, mountaineer Alex Rowe, who was killed in an avalanche in 1999. National Geographic Documentary Films
West Side Story
Ansel Elgort and newcomer Rachel Zegler star in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the classic Leonard Bernstein musical drama about star-crossed lovers on the mean streets of 1950s NYC. With Rita Moreno, Brian d’Arcy James, Corey Stoll. 20th Century
Dec. 15
New Year
Dark drama about an unhappily married couple. Directed by Nathan Sutton. Blind Faith Productions
Dec. 16
Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss
The late rapper is profiled in this documentary, part of HBO’s “Music Box” anthology series. Directed by Tommy Oliver. Cable, streaming only. HBO Documentary Films
Dec. 17
Cyrano
Peter Dinklage stars as the titular swordsman/poet in director Joe Wright’s adaptation of the 2018 stage musical based on Edmond Rostand’s 19th century stage play. With Haley Bennett, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Bashir Salahuddin, Ben Mendelsohn. One-week qualifying run; opens Jan. 21. MGM
Fortress
Action thriller with Bruce Willis, Jesse Metcalf, Chad Michael Murray. Directed by James Cullen Bressack. Also on digital, VOD. Lionsgate
Last Words
A young man goes in search of other survivors in a post-apocalyptic world in this sci-fi drama. With Kalipha Touray, Nick Nolte, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling. Directed by Jonathan Nossiter. Also on VOD. Gravitas Ventures
The Lost Daughter
Maggie Gyllenhaal wrote and makes her directorial debut with this adaptation of the Elena Ferrante novel about a woman confronting the choices she made as a young mother. With Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson, Ed Harris, Peter Sarsgaard. Also streaming, Dec. 31. Netflix
Mother/Android
An expectant couple seeks safety during a robot uprising in this sci-fi thriller. With Chloë Grace Moretz. Directed by Mattson Tomlin. Streaming only. Hulu
Nightmare Alley
Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett head the cast of Guillermo del Toro’s remake of the 1947 thriller about a shady carnival worker and an even shadier psychiatrist. With Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman, Mary Steenburgen, David Strathairn. Searchlight Pictures
The Novice
LGBT-themed drama about a determined young woman who joins her university’s rowing team. With Isabelle Fuhrman. Directed by Lauren Hadaway. Also on VOD. IFC Films
President
Documentary about the fight for democracy in Zimbabwe. Directed by Camilla Nielsson. Greenwich Entertainment
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Tom Holland returns as your friendly neighborhood webslinger in this entry in the superhero franchise. With Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Benedict Cumberbatch, Alfred Molina. Directed by Jon Watts. Columbia Pictures/Marvel Studios
Swan Song
A terminally ill family man considers a potentially life-saving alternative treatment in this drama set in the near future. With Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, Glenn Close, Awkwafina, Adam Beach. Written and directed by Benjamin Cleary. Also streaming. Apple Original Films
The Tender Bar
George Clooney directs this drama, based on the memoir by J.R. Moehringer, about a fatherless boy who learns life lessons at his uncle’s bar. Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Lily Rabe, Christopher Lloyd. Also streaming, Jan. 7. Amazon Studios
Wild Game
Contemporary western about a cash-strapped rancher’s ill-fated dealings with a movie star. Directed by Brock Harris. Also on VOD. Gravitas Ventures
Dec. 22
The King’s Man
Ralph Fiennes heads the cast of this prequel that explores the origins of the secretive British intelligence agency featured in director Matthew Vaughn’s “Kingsman” action franchise. With Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, Charles Dance. 20th Century
The Matrix Resurrections
Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss return to the fight in a fourth installment of the sci-fi/action franchise about a post-apocalyptic world ruled by a malevolent artificial intelligence. With Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci. Directed by Lana Wachowski. Also streaming on HBO Max. Warner Bros.
Sing 2
Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Pharrell Williams and Bono lend their voices to this sequel to the 2016 animated musical comedy about assorted animals vying in a singing competition. Directed by Garth Jennings. Universal Pictures
The Velvet Queen
Documentary about a nature photographer’s quest to photograph the elusive snow leopard. Directed by Marie Amiguet. Oscilloscope Laboratories
Dec. 24
Parallel Mothers
Penélope Cruz reunites with filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar for this Spanish-language drama about two woman who bond after meeting in a maternity ward. With Aitana Sánchez-Gijón. Sony Pictures Classics
Dec. 25
American Underdog
The story of NFL quarterback Kurt Warner is told in this inspirational drama starring Zachary Levi, Anna Paquin and Dennis Quaid. Directed by the Erwin Brothers. Lionsgate
A Journal for Jordan
Denzel Washington directs Michael B. Jordan in this romantic drama about an American soldier deployed to Iraq who keeps a journal for his newborn son. Columbia Pictures
The Tragedy of Macbeth
The Coen brothers’ Joel Coen goes solo to direct Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in a stylish adaptation of Shakespeare’s dark drama about an ambitious Scottish warlord and his scheming wife. Also streaming on Apple TV+, Jan. 14. A24
Dec. 29
Jockey
A veteran jockey aims for one more big win before getting out of the horseracing game in this drama. With Clifton Collins Jr., Moises Arias, Molly Parker. Directed by Clint Bentley. Sony Pictures Classics
Dec. 31
iGilbert
Thriller about a lonely, obese 30-something man who develops an attachment to an attractive new neighbor. With Adrian Martinez, Dascha Polanco. Directed by Martinez. Also on VOD. Gravitas Ventures
Jan. 7
A Hero
Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi (“A Separation”) wrote and directed this drama about a man imprisoned for being unable to pay his debts. Also streaming, Jan. 21. Amazon Studios
See for Me
A blind woman must use a new phone app to survive in this home-invasion thriller. With Laura Vandervoort, Kim Coates. Directed by Randall Okita. Also digital, VOD. IFC Midnight
The 355
Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Diane Kruger and Lupita Nyong’o try to retrieve a stolen weapon in this female-led espionage thriller. With Édgar Ramirez, Sebastian Stan and Bingbing Fan. Written by Theresa Rebeck, Simon Kinberg. Directed by Kinberg. Universal Pictures
Jan. 14
Belle
A shy, rural teen escapes into a virtual world as a world-famous singer who pursues a mysterious monster in pursuit of her true self in this Japanese animated tale. Directed by Mamoru Hosoda. GKids
Deep Water
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas star in this thriller about a married couple whose relationship takes a dark turn. Based on a Patricia Highsmith novel. With Rachel Blanchard. Directed by Adrian Lyne. 20th Century
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania
Closing installment of the animated comedy franchise. With the voices of Brian Hull, Jim Gaffigan, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Steve Buscemi, Molly Shannon, David Spade, Keegan-Michael Key, Fran Drescher. Directed by Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska. Streaming only. Amazon Studios
Scream
Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette return in this relaunch of the horror franchise about small-town teens menaced by a masked killer. Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett. Paramount Pictures/Spyglass Media Group
Shattered
Crime thriller with Frank Grillo, John Malkovich. Directed by Luis Prieto. Also on digital, VOD. Lionsgate
Stoker Hills
Horror thriller with Tony Todd. Directed by Benjamin Louis. Also on VOD. Screen Media
The Whaler Boy
Russian-language drama about a young man from a village on the Bering Strait who falls in love with a webcam girl on the internet. Directed by Philipp Yuryev. Virtual cinemas, digital, VOD only. Film Movement
Jan. 21
Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre
Jason Statham stars in this action thriller about a super spy trying to stop an arms dealer from selling deadly technology. With Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, Josh Hartnett, Hugh Grant. Directed by Guy Ritchie. STX Films
Jan. 28
Clean
A garbageman tries to escape his violent past in this crime drama. Adrien Brody stars. Directed by Paul Solet. Also on digital, VOD. IFC Films
La Soga Salvation
Crime thriller with Chris McGarry. Directed by Manny Perez. Also on VOD. Screen Media
Morbius
Jared Leto plays the Marvel antihero in this action thriller. With Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, Tyrese Gibson. Directed by Daniel Espinosa. Columbia Pictures/Marvel Studios
