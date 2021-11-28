Virgil Abloh honored by Lenny Kravitz, Riz Ahmed: ‘You made an indelible mark’

Actors, musicians, authors and fashion brands are among those saluting visionary designer Virgil Abloh, who died Sunday at age 41 after privately battling a rare form of heart cancer.

Lenny Kravitz, Riz Ahmed and Brockhampton’s Kevin Abstract paid tribute to Abloh, the trailblazing founder of luxury fashion label Off-White and the first Black artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection.

“We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend,” Abloh’s official Instagram page posted Sunday.

“For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma,” the statement added. “He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture.

“Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered. Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design.”

Off-White and Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy released their own statements on social media, praising the revered creative for his “genius,” “beautiful soul” and “great wisdom.”

On Twitter, rapper and “Sound of Metal” actor Ahmed thanked Abloh for “all you did to support so many & how you pushed us to reimagine what’s possible.” Rock musician Kravitz shared an image of Abloh modeling an Off-White hoodie.

“Rest in Power,” Ahmed tweeted. "[G]one too soon but your legacy lives on. Stretched culture & the changed the game.”

“Rest in Power, King,” Kravitz echoed. “You made an indelible mark on this world.”

Rest in Power @virgilabloh … gone too soon but your legacy lives on. Stretched culture & the changed the game. Thank you for all you did to support so many & how you pushed us to reimagine what’s possible 🤍 — Riz Ahmed (@rizwanahmed) November 28, 2021

Rapper Abstract of the hip-hop collective Brockhampton hailed Abloh as “one of the most important [artists] of our times,” who “changed the culture forever.”

“I am heartbroken,” Abstract tweeted.

Another major fashion empire, Gucci, praised Abloh as an “immense inspiration” with a Twitter statement extending its “most heartfelt condolences” to the designer’s friends and family. Abloh is survived by his wife, Shannon Abloh, his sister, his parents and his two children.

“He will be deeply missed though his vision will live on through the trails that he blazed throughout his career,” Gucci tweeted.

See how others reflected on Abloh’s death and legacy below.

One of the most important artist of our times Changed our culture forever I am heartbroken RIP Virgil Abloh — kevin abstract (@kevinabstract) November 28, 2021

Horrible news about Virgil Abloh. And, of course, thinking about Chad, who was just a few years older. How these Black men suffered in silence. The barriers they broke, despite the toll it was taking. And what it says about US that they chose to fight silently. F*ck cancer. — April is in LA (@ReignOfApril) November 28, 2021

Thoughts with the friends and family of Virgil Abloh.



I can’t even speak to how exhausted I am of seeing Black men gone far too soon. — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) November 28, 2021

Rest in peace Virgil Abloh. Solid human and big inspiration. Man. 🙏🏽 — Alchemist Type Beat (@Alchemist) November 28, 2021

Wow, wtf. RIP Virgil Abloh. — CHIKA 🌪 (@oranicuhh) November 28, 2021

My fullest appreciation of the global influence of Virgil Abloh - a Chicago kid of Ghanaian immigrants - was the overwhelming volume of his knockoffs on sale at the fake market in Shanghai and the shopkeepers using his name - just "Abloh" - to suggest that this was the good shit — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) November 28, 2021

Virgil Abloh was gracious and kind. Thank you for elevating Black brilliance, and especially Black women. Rest in power, brother. 🙌🏽 — Raquel Willis (@RaquelWillis_) November 28, 2021

Lost a visionary today. Rest is peace Virgil Abloh 💙 — EBEN (@EbenOfficial) November 28, 2021