Diana Ross and Beyoncé pay tribute to Thierry Mugler: ‘I will miss you’

Supermodels and musicians are among those paying tribute on social media to French fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler, who died Sunday at age 73.

Diana Ross, Bella Hadid, Kylie Minogue, Georgia May Jagger, Irina Shayk and Beyoncé are mourning the loss of Mugler, whose futuristic, sculpted creations were often defined by broad shoulders and a tiny waist.

“I will miss you Thierry Mugler,” music legend Ross captioned a throwback photo with Mugler, who dressed her for various runway and entertainment events. “This was a wonderful time in our lives.”

Another high-profile Mugler collaborator, singer Beyoncé, shared a black-and-white image of the designer on her website with the caption “Rest in Peace.” The “Lemonade” artist also posted a moving collage of Mugler looks she’s modeled over the years — including a fan-favorite gold bodysuit she wore during the music video for her hit single “Sweet Dreams.”

A number of celebrities expressed their grief in the comment section of Mugler’s latest Instagram post, which confirmed his death Sunday.

“Nonononono,” super model Hadid wrote, while singer Minogue commented, “Deepest condolences ... a true visionary. Thank you for your art Manfred.”

Other commenters included model Jagger, who hailed Mugler as “a force of creativity and kindness,” and “Black-ish” actor Tracee Ellis Ross, who posted a series of broken-heart emojis.

In a separate Instagram statement, model Shayk eulogized Mugler as a “god of fashion” who is “gone too soon” and shared a carousel of photos with the clothing artist.

“A rarely REAL, kindness, sweetest,” Shayk wrote. "[You will] be always missed by your Russian.”

Joey Arias and Thierry Mugler’s design collaboration Joey Arias and Thierry Mugler’s design collaboration

On her Instagram story, reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian posted a broken-heart emoji and an image of her famous family “all in Mugler” creations. Also “heartbroken” was “RuPaul’s Drag Race” champion Shea Couleé, who lamented the dual losses of Mugler and fellow fashion titan André Leon Talley, who died last week at age 73.

“Not Mugler?!?!?” Couleé tweeted. “First Andre and now Thierry? This is too much.”