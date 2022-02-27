Entertainment & Arts

SAG Awards 2022 Fashion: Photos of the hottest styles from the silver carpet

Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox arrives at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday at the Barker Hangar.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
By Jay L. ClendeninStaff Photographer 
The silver carpet at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards welcomed Hollywood’s top celebrities and actors to the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

Los Angeles Times photographer Jay L. Clendenin captured the best dressed and dazzling styles of the night.

See our favorite photos below:

Elizabeth McLaughlin
Elizabeth McLaughlin arrives at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Andrea Boehlke arriving at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Andrea Boehlke at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Reinaldo Marcus Green arriving at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards
Reinaldo Marcus Green arrives at the SAG Awards on Sunday.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Zuri Hall arriving at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Barker Hangar.
Zuri Hall poses at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Nischelle Turner arriving at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Nischelle Turner smiles on the silver carpet at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Jay L. Clendenin

Jay L. Clendenin joined the Los Angeles Times as a staff photographer in October 2007. Clendenin primarily covers the entertainment industry, with a focus on portraiture.

