SAG Awards 2022 Fashion: Photos of the hottest styles from the silver carpet

The silver carpet at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards welcomed Hollywood’s top celebrities and actors to the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

Los Angeles Times photographer Jay L. Clendenin captured the best dressed and dazzling styles of the night.

See our favorite photos below:

Elizabeth McLaughlin arrives at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Andrea Boehlke at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Reinaldo Marcus Green arrives at the SAG Awards on Sunday. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Zuri Hall poses at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Nischelle Turner smiles on the silver carpet at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

