Classic movies in SoCal: ‘Bowfinger,’ ‘Fight Club,’ ‘Kagemusha,’ Laurel & Hardy and more

Find a flick with our weekly curated list of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., playing at theaters, drive-ins and pop-ups and/or streaming online.

‘Blade Runner — The Final Cut’

Are you a replicant … or a repli-can? That is the question in Ridley Scott’s definitive 2007 verision of his visually stunning 1982 sci-fi classic. Harrison Ford and Rutger Hauer star. Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 2 p.m. April 3. $5, $10. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

‘Bowfinger’

Put some foolishness in your April Fool’s Day with this very funny 1999 showbiz satire starring Steve Martin as a low-rent movie producer and Eddie Murphy as the unwitting star of Martin’s latest film. Frank Oz directs. Secret Movie Club Theatre, 1917 Bay St., 2nd floor, downtown L.A. 8 p.m. April 1. $15, $17. secretmovieclub.com

‘Cannibal Holocaust’

Human flesh. It’s what’s for dinner in director by Ruggero Deodato’s graphic 1980 terror tale that helped birth the found-footage horror genre. Presented in 35-millimeter. Brain Dead Studios at the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. $12. 10 p.m. April 2. studios.wearebraindead.com

‘The Exterminating Angel’

They can check out any time they like, but they can never leave in Luis Buñuel’s classic 1962 surrealist fable about guests at a schmancy dinner party from which there is seemingly no escape. In Spanish with English subtitles. Brain Dead Studios at the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. $12. 6 p.m. April 3. studios.wearebraindead.com

‘Fight Club’

We’re not gonna talk about it, except to say that Brad Pitt and Edward Norton star in David Fincher’s divisive 1999 adaptation of the gritty Chuck Palahniuk novel about civilization and its discontents. The Landmark Westwood, 1045 Broxton Ave., Westwood. 10 p.m. April 1. $10. (310) 208-3250. landmarktheatres.com

‘The French Connection’

Gene Hackman is “Popeye” Doyle, the cop who won’t cop out, in William Friedkin’s New York-set 1971 action drama that features one of the greatest car chases of all time … of all time! Presented in 35-millimeter. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, David Geffen Theater, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. 7:30 p.m. April 3. $5-$10. academymuseum.org

‘A Hard Day’s Night’

John, Paul, George and Ringo are on the loose in London in Richard Lester’s giddy 1964 romp that’s jam-packed with classic Beatles tunes. Alamo Drafthouse, 700 W. 7th St., downtown L.A. 11:30 a.m. April 2, 11:15 a.m. April 3. $15. drafthouse.com

‘The Hidden’

Kyle MacLachlan plays a G-man who’s even more peculiar than MacLachlan’s “Twin Peaks” character, FBI agent Dale Cooper, in this creepy 1987 sci-fi/horror flick. Presented in 35-millimeter. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. 11:59 p.m. April 2. $10; double features, $12; advance purchase recommended. thenewbev.com

‘His Girl Friday’ with ‘Bring Up Baby’

A salute to Howard Hawks continues and includes this double bill of the director’s classic screwball comedies. Cary Grant and Rosalind Russell star in the former, and Grant and Katharine Hepburn in the latter. American Cinematheque at the Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. 7:30 p.m. April 1. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

‘Kagemusha’

A condemned criminal in feudal Japan is dragooned into posing as an ailing clan leader whom he somewhat resembles in Akira Kurosawa’s epic 1980 historical drama. In Japanese with English subtitles. Secret Movie Club Theatre, 1917 Bay St., 2nd floor, downtown L.A. 7:30 p.m. April 2. $15, $17. secretmovieclub.com

‘Laurel and Hardy Rare Early Shorts’

Name a funnier comedy duo; we’ll wait. Stan and Ollie bring the silliness in a series of silent-era shorts presented with live organ accompaniment. Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. 2:30 and 8 p.m. April 2, 2:30 p.m. April 3. $10, $12. oldtownmusichall.org

‘Speed Racer’

Here he comes, here comes Emile Hirsch as the titular race-car driver in the Wachowskis’ underrated 2008 action thriller based on the 1960s-era cartoon series from Japan. John Goodman and Christina Ricci also star. The Frida Cinema, Calle Cuatro Plaza, 305 E. 4th St., Santa Ana. 8 p.m. March 31, April 1. $10.50. thefridacinema.org

‘Suspiria’

That prestigious ballet academy is haunted — haunted, I tells ya! — in Dario Argento’s chilling 1977 cult classic. With Jessica Harper and Joan Bennett. In Italian with English subtitles. Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. 11:59 p.m. April 1. $14. (310) 473-8530. landmarktheatres.com

20th Anniversary Dance Camera West Film Festival

This annual showcase for dance-themed performance films and documentaries from around the world continues. Théâtre Raymond Kabbaz, Lycée Français de Los Angeles, 10361 W. Pico Blvd., L.A. Various times through April 2. $15-$30; passes: $75, $100. dancecamerawest.org

‘The Women’

The UCLA Film & Television Archive launches the new series “This Woman’s Work: How Gender Shaped Cinema From Behind the Scenes” with a monthlong retrospective of films written or co-written by pioneering screenwriter Anita Loos. First up: this classic 1939 comedy directed by George Cukor. UCLA Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. 7:30 p.m. April 1. Free; advance registration recommended; standby line available. cinema.ucla.edu