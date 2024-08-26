Amid J.Lo’s divorce from Ben Affleck, Las Vegas bets on her new man

Jennifer Lopez, shown at the 2024 Met Gala, is solo now, but Vegas is betting it won’t be for long.

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce last week after two years with husband Ben Affleck, ending the 20-year Bennifer saga. A Vegas betting website asks, who is next for the pop diva turned four-time divorcee?

Most of BetOnline’s gamblers have their money on Eminem, with +800 odds; the rapper wrote Lopez into the song “I’m Back” two and a half decades ago. But Slim Shady isn’t the only one people could see with Jenny From the Block.

And based on the Cosmopolitan timeline of her previous flings and relationships, the odds are against J.Lo staying single, so it might not take long for bettors to cash in.

Her ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez lands in second place, but People magazine reports he’s still going strong with current girlfriend and fitness trainer Jaclyn Cordeiro. Tied in second place with Rodriguez is Canadian singer-songwriter the Weeknd.

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” singer Shaboozey (at 29 almost half J.Lo’s age) climbed to third place with +1200 odds, tied with English model David Gandy.

Other notable — and more humorous — names include vice presidential hopefuls JD Vance and Tim Walz, former NFL head coach Bill Belichick, Hunter Biden and Samuel L. Jackson.

Lopez was engaged to Affleck in 2002 but broke it off and spent the next 18 years with different partners. They reconnected and were re-engaged in 2022, followed by a Vegas wedding. She filed for divorce Tuesday, on the anniversary of their wedding ceremony in Georgia.