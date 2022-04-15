Advertisement
Rosie Perez takes playful shot at ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ co-stars after Oscars misstep

Three people on stage in front of a mic
Wesley Snipes, Rosie Perez and Woody Harrelson presenting on stage at the 94th Academy Awards in March 2022.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Kai Grady
Rosie Perez just called out Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson for failing to follow her instructions in regards to her Oscars dress.

On Thursday, “The Flight Attendant” star appeared on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” and revealed how Snipes and Harrelson dropped the ball during their reunion at the Academy Awards last month.

“I was pissed off at them. I just said to them, ‘I have a train,” she told Noah, referring to her elegant red dress. “Just pick it up … fluff it, let it go and let me walk out.’ They said, ‘OK.’ And then I see on the playback they were holding it the whole time, cracking up.”

The trio reunited on stage — in honor of the basketball comedy’s 30th anniversary — to present the Oscar for cinematography, which went to Greig Fraser for “Dune.”

So what went wrong?

“They were high off their asses!” Perez said.

It was a big night for the Oscar- and Emmy-nominated actor. In addition to the “White Men Can’t Jump” reunion, it was the first time in 28 years that Perez had been invited back to the Oscars since being nominated in 1994 for her supporting role in “Fearless.”

“White Men Can’t Jump,” Ron Shelton’s 1992 classic, will soon get the reboot treatment, featuring a script from “black-ish” creator Kenya Barris. Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow is set to make his acting debut as the star of the upcoming remake. Sinqua Walls will star opposite Harlow, according to Deadline.

