Fans and fellow country artists mourn Naomi Judd

News of the death of country music star Naomi Judd at age 76 sparked an outpouring of tributes from fans, fellow musicians and other celebrities Saturday.

Judd, who sang in the Grammy-winning duo The Judds with her daughter Wynonna and was also the mother of Ashley Judd, was set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday. The Judds recently announced their first tour together in over a decade, which was set to kick off in the fall.

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy,” Judd’s daughters announced in a statement. “We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness.” No further details about Judd’s death near Nashville were released.

“We are shattered,” her daughters wrote in their statement. “We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by the public.”

As the news of Judd’s death spread, many in the country music scene and beyond took to social media to share their sadness.

“I’m just heartbroken over the loss of @thenaomijudd,” Loretta Lynn wrote in an Instagram post. “My fellow Kentucky girl, my friend, and an amazing singer. There are no words. Please pray for Wynonna, Ashley, Larry and grandchildren. Heartbroken. Sending all my love.”

Advertisement

“This is heartbreaking news,” singer Travis Tritt wrote on Twitter. “Naomi Judd was one of the sweetest people I’ve ever known. I had the honor of working with her in movies and numerous musical events. My deepest heartfelt condolences go out to her family.”

”Country music lost a true legend,” singer Carrie Underwood wrote on Twitter. “Sing with the angels, Naomi!!! We are sending up prayers for the Judd family today.”

“Rest In Peace, Naomi Judd,” tweeted singer-songwriter Maren Morris, recalling the Judds’ final public performance earlier this month at the CMT Music Awards, in which the mother-daughter duo sang one of their best-loved hits. “Honored to have witnessed ‘Love Can Build a Bridge’ just a few short weeks ago.”

“So very sad to hear of Naomi Judd passing today,” country star John Rich wrote on Twitter. “I had the great honor of knowing her, and she was no doubt one of the most iconic entertainers ever to make country music. Thinking of my good friend @Wynonna right now, this is a very tough day for her and the family.”

More reactions are below:

I’m very sad to hear that Naomi Judd has passed away. Rest In Peace .Sending love and light to Ashley and Wynonna and all who love her. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) April 30, 2022

I’m so sad about Naomi Judd. She was so lovely & warm & fun but the thing I remember best was how proud she was of her daughters, she talked about them the whole time. My heart breaks for her family. https://t.co/asDaIM3u3l — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) April 30, 2022

I’m shocked & saddened to hear of the passing of Naomi Judd. She & @Wynonna inspired an entire generation to chase their dreams & make them happen. Their music has been & will always be the standard. My prayers go out to the entire family as they navigate through this tragic time pic.twitter.com/PdGfsrR1mq — Terri Clark (@TerriClarkMusic) April 30, 2022

I loved Naomi Judd. Among her many talents, she was just so much fun, a great storyteller and a wonderful spirit. https://t.co/1ecFMV7HSY — Andy Cohen (@Andy) April 30, 2022

Omg😥 R.I.P Naomi Judd. The Judds were the first country artist I ever listened to. I knew that Love can build a bridge album word for word. U were my first, you made me fall in love with country music . To this day in my home your picture stands tall. Thanks for years of music❤️ — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) April 30, 2022