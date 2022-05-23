Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger ‘beyond blessed’ to welcome second daughter

“Jurassic World” star Chris Pratt and author Katherine Schwarzenegger’s family is growing: They just welcomed their newest addition, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt.

The two made announcements Sunday about the birth of their second daughter through Instagram posts with near-identical captions. Both parents uploaded an image with a white background and a pink ribbon around text that includes the baby’s name and date of birth, May 21.

“We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt,” the proud papa wrote. “Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris.”

The two didn’t upload a picture of their baby, and it’s doubtful that fans will ever see one.

Since the couple had their first daughter Lyla Maria in 2020, they have not shown her face on social media. Last year, Schwarzenegger appeared on the “Today” show to talk about being a new mother and the privacy the couple wishes to keep when it comes to their children.

“One of the greatest gifts that my parents ever gave me and my siblings is the gift of privacy and having a really normal upbringing, or as normal of an upbringing as possible,” said Schwarzenegger, whose folks are Maria Shriver and movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger, former governor of California.

She continued, “We were allowed to kind of be our own people and have our own identity and kind of choose to step into whatever form of being public we wanted to when we felt comfortable. And I think that was such an incredible gift to have given us kids.”

Advertisement

Pratt and his second wife became engaged in January 2019 after dating for less than a year; the two tied the knot five months later.

Pratt was previously wed to “Mom” star Anna Faris; they divorced in late 2018. Faris and Pratt share a 9-year-old son, Jack.

