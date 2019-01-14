Actor Chris Pratt is engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt is joining the Kennedy family: The actor is engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger after about a year of dating.
The “Parks and Recreation” alum-turned-action hero confirmed the news on Instagram late Sunday night. He posted a sweet photo of himself kissing his new fiancee, whose sizable, strategically displayed ring gained Pratt access to the long-running political dynasty.
“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!” he wrote.
Schwarzenegger, 29, is the daughter of actor and former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver, John F. Kennedy’s niece. They’ve been linked since last June, and Pratt publicly confirmed the romance last month with a separate Instagram post celebrating the lifestyle blogger’s 29th birthday.
“Your smile lights up the room. I’ve cherished our time together. Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love and care,” he wrote.
It’ll be the second marriage for the “Jurassic World” actor, who was previously wed to “Mom” star Anna Faris. The couple announced their separation in August 2017 after about eight years of marriage and settled their divorce late last year. They share a 6-year-old son, Jack.