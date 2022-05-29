Advertisement
Ray Liotta’s fiancée mourns late actor: ‘He was everything in the world to me’

A woman in a gold dress and a man in a black suit posing for a photo
Jacy Nittolo and Ray Liotta attend a 2021 screening of “The Many Saints of Newark” in New York.
(Greg Allen / Invision / AP)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Jacy Nittolo remembered her late fiancée Ray Liotta on Saturday as a “beautiful person inside and out.”

In a statement posted on Instagram, Nittolo, 47, detailed her bond with the “Goodfellas” and “Field of Dreams” star, who died earlier this week in his sleep at age 67. The couple got engaged in December 2020.

“My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical,” Nittolo wrote in her memorial post. “Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever. We laughed daily and we were inseparable.”

SANTA MONICA - CA - APRIL 09, 2015 - Actor Ray Liotta photographed at Casa Del Mar hotel, April 09, 2015. Liotta has gained a reputation as one of Hollywood's most menacing bad boys with his roles in the movies "Goodfellas," "Something Wild" and "Hannibal." He's putting on Western gear for "Texas Rising," a History miniseries about The Alamo. (Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times)

Movies

More than just ‘Goodfellas,’ Ray Liotta found range. Here are our favorite roles

The actor, who died overnight at 67, found nuance within his signature brooding menace, bringing charm, tenderness and grace to many roles.

While appearing on a September 2021 episode of “Live With Kelly & Ryan,” Liotta told co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that his daughter, Karsen, set him up with Nittolo after attending a party at the latter’s home. Upon meeting Nittolo, Karsen told her she would be a “perfect” match for her dad and suggested they go out, according to Liotta.

Though Nittolo wasn’t initially keen on dating an actor in his 60s, and Liotta was hesitant to pursue a woman in her 40s with a 10-year-old child, they eventually fell in love, the Emmy winner told Ripa and Seacrest. Between them, Nittolo and Liotta had five children from previous relationships.

“The buzzkill for me was she also had a 10-year-old, and when you’re in your 60s, the last thing that you want is a 10-year-old,” Liotta said at the time. “Luckily, this kid is very cool.”

This weekend on Instagram, Nittolo shared a series of images of her and Liotta sharing kisses, smiles, laughs and family moments.

“The chemistry was wild in the best way,” Nittolo wrote.

“He was everything in the world to me and we couldn’t get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of. He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I’ve ever known ... and even that is an understatement.”

Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

