A Pride guide to culture: What to read, watch, listen to and more this month

Let us stipulate up front that June is not the only month you can or should be consuming LGBTQ culture. (And thanks to queer folks’ essential role in entertainment and the arts, you couldn’t avoid it even if you wanted to! Ha!) Still, when June 1 rolls around, the annual flurry of new releases — books, TV shows, movies, albums, more — pegged to Pride can overwhelm even the most organized of culture vultures.

That’s where we come in. This year for Pride, we’ll be rounding up our LGBTQ culture coverage in the guide you’re holding in the palm of your hand, offering ideas for what to read, watch, listen to and more. And we’ll be updating it throughout the month, so if you don’t find anything that strikes your fancy yet — or if you speed through “This Is Going to Hurt” as fast as we did — there’s plenty more on the horizon.

So press pause on Meg Stalter’s “Hi Gay!” video and scroll down. (Oh, and of course: Happy Pride!)