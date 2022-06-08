‘Black-ish’ creator Kenya Barris files for divorce from wife Rania for a third time

After 20 years and nine months of marriage, “black-ish” creator Kenya Barris and his estranged wife, Rania “Rainbow” Barris, are calling it quits. Again.

The writer-producer filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, citing irreconcilable differences, according to documents reviewed Wednesday by The Times.

The couple wed in 1999, and Kenya Barris listed their date of separation as Sept. 9, 2020. They have four children, ages 16, 14, 12 and 5.

The "#blackAF” creator and star is seeking joint physical and legal custody of the kids, as well as spousal support payable to his soon-to-be ex-wife.

The pair previously filed for divorce in 2014 but withdrew the petition a year later. Kenya Barris again filed for divorce in 2019 but called it off then too.

Barris’ “black-ish” on ABC and “#blackAF” on Netflix are both loosely based on his life. "#blackAF” ran on the streamer for one season in 2020, and “black-ish,” which he stepped away from in 2018 over a creative dispute, concluded with its eighth and final season in April.

“Black-ish” spinoff “mixed-ish” was based on Rania Barris’ early life. The mixed-race anesthesiologist, who also goes by Rainbow, was turned into the character played by Tracee Ellis Ross in both series. “Mixed-ish” ran on ABC for two seasons between 2019 and 2021.

Kenya Barris is next attached to produce “Civil: Ben Crump,” a documentary about famed civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, due on Netflix later this month. He’s also on board for the rom-com “You People” and is writing and producing a reboot of the 1992 classic “White Men Can’t Jump.”