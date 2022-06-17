Jon Snow’s return steps into a long line of ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoffs

What is dead may never die, but the banished can return for a spinoff series. Or at least that’s the case for “Game of Thrones” hero Jon Snow.

The former King in the North will take center stage in a new “Game of Thrones” sequel series currently in the works at HBO, with Kit Harington set to return as the fan favorite, according to the Hollywood Reporter. When reached by The Times, HBO declined to comment.

In the 2019 “Game of Thrones” controversial series finale, fans last saw Harington’s Jon Snow exiled after he murdered love interest Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) amid her fiery, tyrannical but short-lived rule upon the Iron Throne.

The sequel makes about 10 projects in various stages of development tied to HBO’s hit “Game of Thrones.” The first to air, prequel series “House of the Dragon,” is set hundreds of years before the events of the flagship series and will premiere Aug. 21, with a cast featuring Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy.

Also in the works are live-action prequel series “10,000 Ships,” “9 Voyages” and “Dunk and Egg.”

Those series are based on the world of author George R.R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire,” on which “Game of Thrones” was also based.

According to Deadline, “9 Voyages” will chronicle the sea journeys of Corlys Velaryon aboard the Sea Snake ship, and “10,000 Ships” will follow the establishment of one of the kingdoms from “Game of Thrones.” The prequel series “Dunk and Egg” is based on George R.R. Martin’s “Tales of Dunk and Egg,” a series of fantasy novellas.

A trio of currently untitled “Game of Thrones” animated series are also reportedly in early stages of development, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“Game of Thrones” debuted on HBO in 2011 and ran until 2019. During its eight-season run, the fantasy drama won 59 Primetime Emmy Awards, including four for outstanding drama series.