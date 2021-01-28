An animated ‘Game of Thrones’ series is reportedly in the works at HBO Max

An animated “Game of Thrones” series is coming — maybe.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, an animated spin-off based on author George R. R. Martin’s novels is in the works at HBO Max. The project is reportedly still in the early stages of development, however, and deals have not been inked, meaning the concept could be scrapped before it has a chance to reach the small screen.

The streamer has reportedly been connecting with potential writers, and should the series go forward, it’s said to be a mature drama in the style of its parent program. HBO declined to comment on the development rumor when reached Thursday by The Times.

If greenlighted, the fledgling project would join a growing slate of live-action “Game of Thrones” content, including “House of the Dragon,” a prequel inspired by Martin’s “Fire and Blood.” Set for a 2022 release, that series will feature “Sound of Metal” star Olivia Cooke, “Truth Seekers” actress Emma D’Arcy and “The Crown” alum Matt Smith.

HBO announced plans for “House of the Dragon” in 2019, shortly before killing its first “Game of Thrones”-adjacent venture: a prequel led by Oscar nominee Naomi Watts with the working title “The Long Night.” According to Martin’s blog, “House of the Dragon” will take place centuries before the water-cooler events of “Game of Thrones.”

“It goes without saying that I was saddened to hear the [Watts] show would not be going to series,” Martin wrote upon the “House of the Dragon” announcement in 2019. “I do not know why HBO decided not to go to series on this one, but I do not think it had to do with ‘House of the Dragon.’ This was never an either/or situation.”

Per THR, another “Game of Thrones” offshoot based on Martin’s “Tales of Dunk and Egg” is also in early development at HBO, but its status — similar to that of its animated sister project — is still fragile.

Reports of an animated “Game of Thrones” program come less than two years after its popular predecessor wrapped to mixed reviews. The fantasy epic, starring Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner, won a slew of Emmy Awards during its eight-season run, including a final prize for outstanding drama series in 2019.