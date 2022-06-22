Even with two big movies on the horizon, Brad Pitt says his career is on its ‘last leg’

While Brad Pitt’s career appears to be revving up, the actor is looking to wind down.

He’s two years removed from accepting his long-sought acting Oscar for his role in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” been producing critically acclaimed films through his production company, Plan B, and is going to star in two blockbuster films this year.

But in an interview with GQ, the 58-year-old actor spoke about reaching the final chapters of his career.

“I consider myself on my last leg,” Pitt said, “this last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?”

The statement comes weeks before Pitt stars in David Leitch’s “Bullet Train,” based on Kōtarō Isaka’s novel of the same name. Pitt plays a hardened assassin and is joined by a big-name cast that includes Sandra Bullock, Joey King and Bad Bunny, among others. The film opens in theaters Aug. 5.

Pitt will also star in Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon,” alongside Margot Robbie, this Christmas.

Pitt’s Plan B will release two flashy films this year: Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” a Marilyn Monroe biopic with a buzzy teaser trailer starring Ana De Armas, and an adaptation of Miriam Toews’ novel “Women Talking,” which stars Frances McDormand and Rooney Mara.

The “Inglourious Basterds” actor’s busy schedule reflects his self-described necessity to produce art.

“I’m one of those creatures that speaks through art,” Pitt told GQ. “I just want to always make. If I’m not making, I’m dying in some way.”

But he also spoke about the stress that comes with his current artistic output and life in Los Angeles.

“I drive out [of Los Angeles] and I just feel like I’m taking off a cloak or something,” he said. “As soon as you turn in past Santa Barbara [toward Los Angeles], I feel it coming. The shoulders start getting a little higher, and I feel it. I’m not quite sure what that is and how to contend with it just yet.”

Director Quentin Tarantino, who has worked with Pitt on several films, says the industry will lose a dying breed of actor.

“He’s one of the last remaining big-screen movie stars,” the director told GQ. “It’s just a different breed of man. And frankly, I don’t think you can describe exactly what that is because it’s like describing starshine.”