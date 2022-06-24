Michelle Obama rallies youth after Roe struck down: ‘This is not the future you chose’

Collective outrage, sighs and rallying cries swept over social media on Friday after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, unraveling federal protections for abortion that the landmark 1973 case gave women and pregnant people for decades.

Oscar winner Viola Davis said she was “gutted.” Actor Jessica Biel was “enraged.” Alyssa Milano called it “a sad day for America.” And Ariana DeBose was rendered speechless following Friday’s decision, which will effectively give states the power to enforce their own abortion laws.

Others, such as “Avengers” star Mark Ruffalo, actor Rob Reiner, director Elizabeth Banks and former First Lady Michelle Obama used the historic reversal as a call to “keep fighting” and to rally support for reproductive-health organizations including Planned Parenthood and the United State of Women.

While conservative lawmakers and pro-life supporters applauded the decision, Obama, who was among many liberal politicians opposing the ruling, said Friday that she is “heartbroken” over the “horrifying decision” that will result in “devastating consequences.”

“So yes, I am heartbroken — for the teenage girl, full of zest and promise, who won’t be able to finish school or live the life she wants because her state controls her reproductive decisions; for the mother of a nonviable pregnancy who is now forced to bring that pregnancy to term; for the parents watching their child’s future evaporate before their very eyes; for the health care workers who can no longer help them without risking jail time,” she wrote in a statement posted on social media.

Obama urged readers to see the reversal as “a wake-up call, especially to the young people who will bear its burden.”

“I know this is not the future you chose for your generation — but if you give up now, you will inherit a country that does not resemble you or any of the values you believe in,” she said. “This moment is difficult, but our story does not end here. It may not feel like we are able to do much right now, but we can. And we must.”

Read her full statement and more celebrity reactions to the decision below:

My thoughts on the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. pic.twitter.com/9ALSbapHDY — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 24, 2022

Banning abortion is about controlling women and trans men.



It is about white supremacy, the patriarchy and misogyny.



It’s a sad day for America. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 24, 2022

I am enraged. What happened today is not only a disgusting step backward for women - undermining our ability to make decisions for our own bodies… but it’s also dangerous. You didn’t ban abortion, you banned access to SAFE abortion. #BansOffOurBodies — Jessica Biel (@JessicaBiel) June 24, 2022

I’ll bet that draft of the overturn of #Roe was leaked by #Alito himself, to get the anti-abortion states ready for this decision. There are no accidents with this crowd. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) June 24, 2022

This Supreme Court is an absolute disaster. From giving people the right to carry guns to taking away Womens rights of autonomy over their own bodies. We weren’t being reactive we saw it coming. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) June 24, 2022

The dude who cried about beer on TV has made a BIG decision about your life, ladies! — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 24, 2022

There are so many things that need to be fixed in this country right now- 240 characters aren’t enough. The fact that controlling a woman’s rights was top priority- it just tells you everything you need to know. It’s about control, not care. — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) June 24, 2022

I have nothing nice to say at this moment in time. — Ariana DeBose (@ArianaDeBose) June 24, 2022

Well... what a day. What a week. Guns...roe v wade ... wow. Plenty to take in. I've never had an abortion, but also never wanted kids. To think I live in a country where I... you know what, nevermind. Voting is the least I can do and I'll do my best to do more. This is trash. — SunnyAnderson (Taylor's Version😘) (@SunnyAnderson) June 24, 2022

Supreme Court my ass — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) June 24, 2022

This nation was founded on the separation between church & state. The Supreme Court has now been made illegitimate by destruction of that separation & turned into a political organ of the religious right. We are going to have to fight for the founding principals of our nation. https://t.co/77FRVp0Ci0 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 24, 2022

Maybe I should become a gun so I can have some rights — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) June 24, 2022

We knew it was coming and yet it still took my breath away. I have no words. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) June 24, 2022

Also, let’s not forget how we got here…all you mf’s who didn’t like Hillary but are upset today refuse to see the bigger picture and long game, but the GOP has always played the long game better than anyone. — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) June 24, 2022

Don’t despair. Fight back!! Hold the House, add 2 seats to the Senate, kill the filibuster, codify Roe, and add seats to SCOTUS. 2022 will determine it all. VOTE!!! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 24, 2022

One of the worst American days of my lifetime. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) June 24, 2022

Feeling deeply powerless today. Are there orgs on the ground helping women get across state lines? Giving access to the abortion pill? Where are we sending our money. — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) June 24, 2022

This fall, we must elect more senators and representatives who will codify a woman’s right to choose into federal law. We need to elect more state leaders to protect this right at the local level. We need to restore the protections of Roe as law of the land. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 24, 2022

Thank you, @POTUS for speaking out and committing to act to address this abortion crisis. We look forward to seeing more actions in the coming days/months. We need our elected officials at all levels to do everything in their power to reduce the impact of today’s SCOTUS decision. — Alexis McGill Johnson (@alexismcgill) June 24, 2022

Overturning Roe and outlawing abortions will never make them go away.



It only makes them more dangerous, especially for the poor + marginalized.



People will die because of this decision. And we will never stop until abortion rights are restored in the United States of America. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 24, 2022