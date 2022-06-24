Roe vs. Wade falls: A comprehensive guide to L.A. Times coverage

The historic Roe vs. Wade decision gave women nationwide the legal right to choose abortion, but the backlash reshaped the country’s politics. In Roe, the justices announced a broad new constitutional right to abortion that is not explicitly found in the words or the history of the Constitution.

In May, the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion overruling Roe vs. Wade caused an uproar.

On Friday, the Supreme Court announced its decision to overturn the historic abortion case, which will not only affect millions of Americans but also free states to outlaw abortion.

Here’s everything you need to know.