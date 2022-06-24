Roe vs. Wade falls: A comprehensive guide to L.A. Times coverage

1
The historic Roe vs. Wade decision gave women nationwide the legal right to choose abortion, but the backlash reshaped the country’s politics. In Roe, the justices announced a broad new constitutional right to abortion that is not explicitly found in the words or the history of the Constitution.
In May, the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion overruling Roe vs. Wade caused an uproar.
On Friday, the Supreme Court announced its decision to overturn the historic abortion case, which will not only affect millions of Americans but also free states to outlaw abortion.
2
News and reactions
In historic reversal, Supreme Court overturns Roe vs. Wade, frees states to outlaw abortion
In a historic reversal, the Supreme Court overturns a woman’s right to choose abortion in all states.
3
Analysis
The logistics of accessing abortion care in the U.S. is about to get more complicated. At least 26 states are set to ban abortion after the fall of Roe v. Wade, cutting off or severely restricting abortion access for more than 35 million women of reproductive age in vast swaths of the Deep South, Southwest and Midwest.
A look back at U.S. abortion laws and the Roe vs. Wade decision.
Roe vs. Wade went from ‘settled’ law to overruled in a few years, thanks to four unexpected developments.
Legal scholars and political scientists point to major missteps at the start which left the Roe vs. Wade decision vulnerable.
4
News and analysis from the Golden State
States will now be permitted to ban abortions for the first time since the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision in 1973. What does this mean in California?
5
What California is doing to protect the right to abortion
California’s Constitution includes broad rights of privacy but has no explicit protection for abortion services.
‘California will not sit back. We are going to fight like hell,’ Gov. Gavin Newsom said of a report that the Supreme Court plans to overturn Roe vs. Wade.
6
7
Our columnists weigh in
This mom knew having another child wasn’t the right decision for her. Facing Texas’ new restrictive abortion law, she saw California as her best hope.
Hiltzik: Corporations left California for lower taxes and fewer regulations. Will abortion rights bring them back?
California’s role as a beacon of women’s healthcare rights is about to become stronger.
Nicholas Goldberg: If Roe vs. Wade is overturned, Congress could protect abortion rights. At least in theory
If the Supreme Court strikes down Roe vs. Wade, Congress could pass legislation to keep abortion legal across the country.
8
The future of abortion
“The Future of Abortion” is a series of stories about the state of abortion in America as Roe vs. Wade faces its most serious challenge in decades.
