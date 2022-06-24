Advertisement
Roe vs. Wade falls: A comprehensive guide to L.A. Times coverage

Hundreds protest, many holding signs
Hundreds protest outside the U.S. Courthouse in L.A. on May 3, after a purported Supreme Court draft opinion was leaked to Politico indicating that the court was ready to overturn Roe vs. Wade.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
By Los Angeles Times staff
1

The historic Roe vs. Wade decision gave women nationwide the legal right to choose abortion, but the backlash reshaped the country’s politics. In Roe, the justices announced a broad new constitutional right to abortion that is not explicitly found in the words or the history of the Constitution.

In May, the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion overruling Roe vs. Wade caused an uproar.

On Friday, the Supreme Court announced its decision to overturn the historic abortion case, which will not only affect millions of Americans but also free states to outlaw abortion.

Here’s everything you need to know.

2

News and reactions

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 24: Pro-life activists react to the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling which overturns the landmark abortion Roe v. Wade case in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

In historic reversal, Supreme Court overturns Roe vs. Wade, frees states to outlaw abortion

In a historic reversal, the Supreme Court overturns a woman’s right to choose abortion in all states.

3

Analysis

Head nurse Francia Webb talks to a client about abortion options at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Monday, March 14, 2022. Webb says her experience suffering a miscarriage at five months has given her "a testimony" that she can share with clients considering ending a pregnancy. "By working here, I feel like it's like a blessing. Because I can minister and talk to people in all different kinds of ways, other than just abortion." (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)

Where is abortion legal? In red states, women navigate a chaotic abortion landscape

The logistics of accessing abortion care in the U.S. is about to get more complicated. At least 26 states are set to ban abortion after the fall of Roe v. Wade, cutting off or severely restricting abortion access for more than 35 million women of reproductive age in vast swaths of the Deep South, Southwest and Midwest.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 24: The U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health which was issued electronically is seen on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Court's decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health overturns the 50-year-old Roe v Wade and erases a federal right to an abortion. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Abortion and the Supreme Court: A short legal history of Roe

A look back at U.S. abortion laws and the Roe vs. Wade decision.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 1: Justice Joan Larsen of the Michigan Supreme Court and a former clerk for Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia speaks at his memorial service at the Mayflower Hotel March 1, 2016 in Washington, DC. Justice Scalia died February 13 while on a hunting trip in Texas. (Photo by Susan Walsh-Pool/Getty Images)

The four key turning points that led to the fall of Roe vs. Wade

Roe vs. Wade went from ‘settled’ law to overruled in a few years, thanks to four unexpected developments.

Demonstrators march to the U.S. Capitol for a rally seeking repeal of all anti-abortion laws in Washington in 1971

Where Roe went wrong: A sweeping new abortion right built on a shaky legal foundation

Legal scholars and political scientists point to major missteps at the start which left the Roe vs. Wade decision vulnerable.

4

News and analysis from the Golden State

Protesters take part in the Women's March and Rally for Abortion Justice in Los Angeles, on October 2, 2021. - The abortion rights battle took to the streets across the US, with hundreds of demonstrations planned as part of a new "Women's March" aimed at countering an unprecedented conservative offensive to restrict the termination of pregnancies. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

What happens in California with Roe vs. Wade now dead?

States will now be permitted to ban abortions for the first time since the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision in 1973. What does this mean in California?

5

What California is doing to protect the right to abortion

Governor Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference

Newsom, lawmakers want California Constitution to explicitly protect abortion rights

California’s Constitution includes broad rights of privacy but has no explicit protection for abortion services.
Libby Kernahan, center, gathers outside the Supreme Court on Monday night

California wants to be the national haven for abortion rights

‘California will not sit back. We are going to fight like hell,’ Gov. Gavin Newsom said of a report that the Supreme Court plans to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

6

Personal stories

FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, Billie Jean King speaks to the media before the first-round Fed Cup tennis matches between the United States and Australia in Asheville, USA. The Fed Cup is changing its name to honour tennis great Billie Jean King, becoming The Billie Jean King Cup, the first major global team competition to be named after a woman, it is announced Thursday Sept. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, FILE)

Billie Jean King’s abortion story offers window into life without Roe vs. Wade

A woman playing guitar and standing in front of a microphone on a stage

Phoebe Bridgers opens up about her abortion: ‘Everyone deserves ... access’

Ariana Grande, Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, and Billie Eilish

Some of pop’s biggest stars teamed with Planned Parenthood for this Roe v. Wade ad

7

Our columnists weigh in

Welcome sign to California at the Oregon border.

Chabria: A Texas woman sought an abortion. Here’s how far California went to help her

This mom knew having another child wasn’t the right decision for her. Facing Texas’ new restrictive abortion law, she saw California as her best hope.

In this April 23, 2021, file photo, members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington. Seated from left are Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Stephen Breyer and Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Standing from left are Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch and Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett. The Supreme Court is wrapping up its first all-virtual term, with decisions expected in a key case on voting rights and another involving information California requires charities to provide about donors. The court's last day of work Thursday, July 1, before its summer break also could include a retirement announcement, although the oldest of the justices, 82-year-old Stephen Breyer, has given no indication he intends to step down this year. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Hiltzik: Corporations left California for lower taxes and fewer regulations. Will abortion rights bring them back?

California’s role as a beacon of women’s healthcare rights is about to become stronger.

Barriers to separate activists are set up outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, ahead of arguments on abortion at the court in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Nicholas Goldberg: If Roe vs. Wade is overturned, Congress could protect abortion rights. At least in theory

If the Supreme Court strikes down Roe vs. Wade, Congress could pass legislation to keep abortion legal across the country.

8

The future of abortion

“The Future of Abortion” is a series of stories about the state of abortion in America as Roe vs. Wade faces its most serious challenge in decades.

DALLAS, TX - MAY 18, 2022: Employees at Birth Choice pregnancy center pray before an altar inside the clinics chapel on May 18, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. They pray every afternoon "for the courts and for the protection of the unborn."(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

The antiabortion movement fuels a growth industry: Pregnancy centers

Krystal, 26, closes her eyes the moment after taking medication to abort her 6-week pregnancy

Even with Roe vs. Wade in place, low-income women struggle to get abortions in Texas

People attending the annual Pro-Life gathering, March for Life on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Rape exceptions to abortion bans were once widely accepted. No more

Hundreds rally in downtown Los Angeles after news that the Supreme Court appears ready to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

Abortion pills: A post-Roe game changer — and the next battleground

An anti-abortion sign sits off a country road in Holland, Michigan.

As Supreme Court weighs abortion, Christians challenge what it means to be ‘pro-life’

Rayenieshia Cole speaks of how she sought an abortion recently, but changed her mind

Podcast: The Future of Abortion, Part 4 | Keeping It

