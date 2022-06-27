Advertisement
‘View’s’ Sunny Hostin doesn’t believe in abortion but disagrees with Supreme Court

A woman wearing white poses in front of a Disney-branded backdrop
Sunny Hostin attends the Disney 2022 Upfront presentation in New York in May.
( Charles Sykes / Invision / AP)
By Kenan DraughorneStaff Writer 
“The View” host Sunny Hostin turned heads Monday morning when she said she doesn’t believe in abortion “at any time” due to her Catholic faith.

Days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade and paved the way for individual states to outlaw abortion, Hostin said she disagreed with the decision, contrasting the restrictions on women’s bodies with the largely unfettered gun rights in America, which the same court expanded last Thursday.

“The court is basically saying it’s time to welcome all this new life, yet we can shoot them with our newly available, completely unrestricted guns,” Hostin said. “That conflict was shocking to me. It’s unbelievable that precedent doesn’t seem to matter anymore.”

Hostin later said that she is opposed to and doesn’t believe in abortion, no matter the circumstances. One of her co-hosts chimed in to ask if she would understand it in cases of rape and incest, to which Hostin replied, “No, I don’t.”

“I don’t believe in abortion at any time,” Hostin said. “I don’t believe in any exception to it. That’s considered very radical for many people, and it’s because I’m Catholic.”

“This has always been a very difficult discussion for me,” Hostin continued. “But what is not difficult for me is the fact that this is an activist Supreme Court, and they should not be deciding the law on their faith. Even though I agree with Alito on the sanctity of life ... the fact that he clearly is using his religion and wielding it is pretty terrible.”

Watch the “View” co-hosts discuss the Roe vs. Wade ruling below.

Kenan Draughorne

Kenan Draughorne is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times and was a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. When he’s not writing a story, you can find him skating across Dockweiler Beach, playing the drums or furiously updating his Spotify playlists.

