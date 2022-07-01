More ‘magical adventures’ ahead for newly engaged ‘Halloweentown’ stars

Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz shared a wholesome surprise Thursday for their “Halloweentown” fans.

The co-stars announced that they will tie the knot, more than 20 years after they first shared the screen as adversaries in “Halloweentown II.” Brown and Kountz both shared the nuptial news on Instagram.

“Have I introduced you guys to my [fiancé]?,” Brown said on her Instagram post, which touted the hashtag #isaidyes.

Similarly, Kountz posted a video collage composed of photos with him and his now-financée. The video showed pics of the two at various locations including a roller rink, a beach and Disneyland.

“She said yes!! gunna love you forever @officialkjb,” Kountz captioned his post.

The actors began dating in 2016, but first met in 2001 for the second installment of the beloved Disney Channel television movie franchise. In “Halloweentown II,” Brown acted alongside Debbie Reynolds as witch-in-training Marnie Piper. Kountz played Marnie’s nemesis, Kal, the son of the defeated warlock Kalabar. They reconnected for a “Halloweentown"-themed project for Brown’s YouTube channel.

Brown and Kountz followed up the engagement news with a TikTok, shared to Brown’s Instagram on Friday, that recounted the history of their relationship. The brief clip, scored to Redbone’s “Come and Get Your Love” sees the couple sharing photos starting with a 2001 picture from the set of their movie. Each picture represented a milestone in the couple’s relationship, including their engagement photo.

“Thank you for all the engagement love! Thought I’d share this short relationship timeline video we did,” Brown said.

Brown’s latest post elicited a slew of congratulatory comments from “Halloweentown” fans.

“As a fan of both you and the Halloweentown movies, this makes me so happy,” one Instagram follower wrote. “May you two continue to have magical adventures.”

Another one of Brown’s followers left a cheeky note referencing Marnie’s grandmother Aggie Cromwell, played by Reynolds.

“Kal and marnie...oh grandma Cromwell won’t be so pleased,” the follower wrote.

The irony of the actors’ romance is not lost on either “Halloweentown” fans or the stars themselves.

“A lot of [fans] say, ‘I can’t believe you’re with Marnie now. Didn’t she learn from her past mistakes?’ Funny things like that, which kind of crack me up,” Kountz previously told The Times.