‘Community’ star Yvette Nicole Brown marries actor Anthony Davis: ‘He is the one for me’

Yvette Nicole Brown is a married woman after tying the knot with actor Anthony Davis.

The “Community” alumna and “JD’s Place” actor Davis said their “I do’s” on Saturday at the Maybourne Beverly Hills, Brown announced in a series of Instagram posts Sunday evening and Monday morning. “I had no nerves when it came to marrying this man,” the “Drake & Josh” actor-comedian told People, which published photos from the actors’ weekend ceremony.

The photos showcase the “Act Your Age” star’s sheer-sleeved, mermaid-cut wedding gown adorned with floral appliqués from designer Ines Di Santo. For the special day, Davis opted for brown suit pants and a matching velvet suit jacket.

Brown, 53, and Davis married decades after meeting in their 20s at an acting class. Davis was married at the time and the actors struck up a friendship, Brown recalled to “The View” in 2023 when she announced her engagement. They lost contact but reconnected after Brown’s mother died in May 2021. “He found me... after he divorced,” Brown told “The View” last year.

During the TV spot last year, Davis told the “View” audience that his then-fiancée was the “most beautiful person in the world.”

Brown added: “He’s a nice man, you guys. A good, kind, loving man.”

Brown, a long-time comedy TV staple and Emmy nominee, has taken her love with Davis to more than just the daytime talk space. She and Davis have flaunted their love on Instagram with Valentine’s Day posts and photo shoots with her cocker spaniel Harley. This year, the newlyweds also appeared together at multiple Hollywood events including the Paley Honors Gala, the premiere of “Inside Out 2” and the BET Awards.

Most recently, Brown appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” and Davis kept her company in the audience. She recalled their unintentional first date in New York and discussed finding love in her 50s, telling the audience the importance of waiting until they find “the one their heart loves.” A week and a wedding later, Brown told People that Davis is just that.

“He is the one for me. Absolutely,” she said.