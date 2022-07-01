Gaming community salutes Technoblade, late YouTube star who built ‘Minecraft’ empire

The community around the hit video game “Minecraft” lost one of its most prominent content creators this week after YouTube star Technoblade died from cancer Thursday. He was 23.

Technoblade, whose following included 11 million YouTube subscribers and 3.8 million Twitter followers, rose to prominence for his videos about the widely popular game. In “Minecraft,” players operate in a pixelated world where they gather material to create tools and buildings and fend off blocky foes.

The video creator announced his own death in a video posted Thursday. The YouTube clip, titled “so long nerds,” featured his father reading Technoblade’s final, prewritten message to fans.

“If you’re watching this, I am dead,” Technoblade’s father said, reciting his son’s words, which included revealing that Technoblade’s real name was Alex.

In the 6 1/2-minute video, Technoblade’s father, clad in his son’s merchandise, sat in a blank white room with a small dog on his lap. Through his father, Technoblade thanked fans for supporting his gaming videos and “selling out” his merchandise, joking that proceeds will help send his siblings to college. That is, “if they want to, I don’t want to put any dead brother peer pressure on them,” Technoblade’s message read.

“If I had another 100 lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade again every single time as those were the happiest years of my life,” his farewell continued. “I hope you enjoyed my content and that I made some of you laugh and I hope you all go on to live long, prosperous and happy lives because I love you guys. Technoblade out.”

Advertisement

Technoblade announced his cancer diagnosis in August 2021 with a YouTube video.

About halfway through the YouTuber’s final video, Technoblade’s father recalled his son’s final hours. Petting the dog, he paused in between sentences, his voice wavering. He explained how he encouraged his son to write the parting message, sharing that he didn’t “think things are going to get any better anymore.”

Technoblade died eight hours after completing the note.

“He was the most amazing kid anyone could every ask for. I miss Technoblade,” he said. “Thank you to all of you for everything. You meant a lot to him.”

Hours after Technoblade’s final video — which has already racked up nearly 34 million views and is the No. 1 trending video on YouTube — tributes from prominent members of the streaming and gaming communities poured in.

“RIP Technoblade. An absolute legend in the community whose influence was felt far and wide,” tweeted Irish YouTuber Jacksepticeye, whose real name is Seán William McLoughlin. “F— cancer.”

Fellow “Minecraft” creator Tubbo tweeted, “rest in peace techno it was a privilege to know you.”

The official Twitter account for “Minecraft” also shared that “he will be missed dearly.”

“We have been trying to find the words, but all of us here at Minecraft are broken over the loss of Technoblade,” the game’s official Twitter account posted. “He meant so much to our community and brought so much joy.”

Streamers Ludwig, Pokimane, MoisCr1TikaL and others also paid their respects. See some of their reactions below.

We have been trying to find the words, but all of us here at Minecraft are heartbroken over the loss of Technoblade. He meant so much to our community and brought so much joy. He will be missed dearly. 🐷👑🗡️ — Minecraft (@Minecraft) July 1, 2022

Rest in peace techno it was a privilege to know you ❤️ — Tubbo (@TubboLive) July 1, 2022

I’ve been rewatching Technoblade’s for the past hour



He was so witty and so humble even in the toughest of times



I’ll always look up to him



Rest In Peace <3 — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) July 1, 2022

RIP Technoblade, the world just lost a great person — Charlie (@MoistCr1TiKaL) July 1, 2022

Rest in Peace Technoblade. Words can't express how much you will be missed. The lives you've touched and the impact you've had on them will last forever.



Goodbye Techno <3 — BadBoyHalo (@BadBoyHalo) July 1, 2022

Rest in peace Technoblade , he always treated me with pure kindness and never excluded me from anything. He couldn’t of been a kinder person!



Thank you for everything you’ve done for this community, it will never be the same without you. ❤️ — Captain Puffy - Cara (@CptPuffy) July 1, 2022

Technoblade's personality and sense of humor were a true inspiration to me and countless others. Thank you for everything you gave to a world that took you too soon, you will always be a legend.



Rest in peace, Technoblade. — Slimecicle (@Slimecicle) July 1, 2022

Technoblade was someone so many of us looked up to, myself included.



Thank you for everything you did for so many.



The world won't be the same without you — Eret | Alastair 🦩 (@Eret) July 1, 2022