Gaming community salutes Technoblade, late YouTube star who built ‘Minecraft’ empire
The community around the hit video game “Minecraft” lost one of its most prominent content creators this week after YouTube star Technoblade died from cancer Thursday. He was 23.
Technoblade, whose following included 11 million YouTube subscribers and 3.8 million Twitter followers, rose to prominence for his videos about the widely popular game. In “Minecraft,” players operate in a pixelated world where they gather material to create tools and buildings and fend off blocky foes.
The video creator announced his own death in a video posted Thursday. The YouTube clip, titled “so long nerds,” featured his father reading Technoblade’s final, prewritten message to fans.
“If you’re watching this, I am dead,” Technoblade’s father said, reciting his son’s words, which included revealing that Technoblade’s real name was Alex.
In the 6 1/2-minute video, Technoblade’s father, clad in his son’s merchandise, sat in a blank white room with a small dog on his lap. Through his father, Technoblade thanked fans for supporting his gaming videos and “selling out” his merchandise, joking that proceeds will help send his siblings to college. That is, “if they want to, I don’t want to put any dead brother peer pressure on them,” Technoblade’s message read.
“If I had another 100 lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade again every single time as those were the happiest years of my life,” his farewell continued. “I hope you enjoyed my content and that I made some of you laugh and I hope you all go on to live long, prosperous and happy lives because I love you guys. Technoblade out.”
Technoblade announced his cancer diagnosis in August 2021 with a YouTube video.
About halfway through the YouTuber’s final video, Technoblade’s father recalled his son’s final hours. Petting the dog, he paused in between sentences, his voice wavering. He explained how he encouraged his son to write the parting message, sharing that he didn’t “think things are going to get any better anymore.”
Technoblade died eight hours after completing the note.
“He was the most amazing kid anyone could every ask for. I miss Technoblade,” he said. “Thank you to all of you for everything. You meant a lot to him.”
Hours after Technoblade’s final video — which has already racked up nearly 34 million views and is the No. 1 trending video on YouTube — tributes from prominent members of the streaming and gaming communities poured in.
“RIP Technoblade. An absolute legend in the community whose influence was felt far and wide,” tweeted Irish YouTuber Jacksepticeye, whose real name is Seán William McLoughlin. “F— cancer.”
Fellow “Minecraft” creator Tubbo tweeted, “rest in peace techno it was a privilege to know you.”
The official Twitter account for “Minecraft” also shared that “he will be missed dearly.”
“We have been trying to find the words, but all of us here at Minecraft are broken over the loss of Technoblade,” the game’s official Twitter account posted. “He meant so much to our community and brought so much joy.”
Streamers Ludwig, Pokimane, MoisCr1TikaL and others also paid their respects. See some of their reactions below.
