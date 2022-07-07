Nick Cannon approves of Elon Musk’s efforts to ‘help the underpopulation crisis’

Nick Cannon isn’t the only one who knows a thing or two about making babies. And he’s OK with that. The “Wild ‘N Out” star voiced support on social media for Elon Musk, who recently added to his own kid count.

On Wednesday, Insider reported that the Tesla chief executive quietly welcomed twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis in November 2021. With the twins now in tow, Musk boasts a total of nine children.

A day after the report, Musk cheekily tweeted that he is “doing his best to help the underpopulation crisis.”

“A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far,” Musk wrote.

Cannon, who has fathered seven kids, lost one of them to brain cancer and is expecting at least one more child soon, had some words of affirmation for the tech billionaire.

“Right there with you my Brother,” Cannon tweeted. He followed up his words with a fist emoji, seemingly showing solidarity.

Right there with you my Brother!✊🏾 — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 7, 2022

In June, the rapper said he had broken his vow of abstinence and addressed rumors that he has “three babies on the way.” While he neither confirmed nor denied the number of his soon-to-be children, he did say, “The stork is on the way.”

Cannon shares twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen with model Brittany Bell.

Last June, he welcomed another set of twins, Zion and Zillion, with DJ Abby De La Rosa, as well as a son, Zen, with model Alyssa Scott. Zen died of brain cancer last December. Cannon announced in January that he is expecting a baby boy with model Bre Tiesi.

Musk, on the other hand, shares children Exa Dark Sideræl and X Æ A-Xii with singer Grimes. With his first wife, writer Justine Musk, he shares a set of twins and a set of triplets.

As if his support for large families wasn’t evident enough, Musk encouraged his followers to procreate in a similar volume.

“I hope you have big families and congrats to those who already do!” he tweeted.